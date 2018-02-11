Starks has 17 points, Texas A&M beats No. 24 Kentucky 85-74
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Texas A&M's players traded encouraging words a few weeks ago, out of necessity.
''We were just letting each other know it's not over,'' A&M forward Robert Williams said of what was beginning to look like a lost season.
They've since proven it's certainly not, after the Aggies won their fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference game on Saturday night to climb back to .500 against league opponents.
Freshman point guard T.J. Starks scored 17 points and A&M toppled No. 24 Kentucky 85-74 on Saturday night in a sold-out and raucous Reed Arena.
''Now we're sitting at 6-6, but we still have a hole to dig out of,'' said A&M junior guard D.J. Hogg, who added 16 points as all five starters scored in double figures.
John Calipari has lost three consecutive games for the first time since taking over the Kentucky program before the 2009-2010 season.
Kentucky (17-8, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) led 30-26 at halftime, but the Aggies (17-8, 6-6) made 11 of their first 16 shots in the second half - including all four of their 3-point attempts - to take a 14-point lead.
''Making shots always refuels your defense,'' A&M coach Billy Kennedy said.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Kentucky with 19 points. The Aggies dominated the Wildcats in fast-break points (18-10), and A&M's high-flying Williams had four of the team's six blocks.
The Aggies started 0-5 in SEC play primarily because of injuries and suspensions. They're mostly healthy now and the suspensions appear to be in the past.
''What Billy Kennedy has done after the injuries and the other stuff, to have this win streak, that's what coaching is,'' said Calipari, who led Kentucky to a national title in 2012. ''My hat is off to Billy. He's a good man and a heck of a coach.''
The Aggies, in snapping a four-game losing streak to the Wildcats, avenged a 74-73 loss at Kentucky on Jan. 9 that was the fourth of those first five losses for A&M in SEC play.
''We said we had lost too many close games,'' Williams said. ''That we were going to fight through this.''
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: Kentucky hasn't yet hit the panic button this season - but perhaps it's time for a tap. Calipari is still trying to figure out a rotation with five regular-season games remaining.
Texas A&M: The Aggies are looking much like the team that started 11-1 prior to SEC play, and that should startle the rest of the league. When big men Robert Williams and Tyler Davis are clicking as they did on Saturday night, the Aggies are tough to beat.
HIGHLIGHT REEL
The Aggies banked two 3-pointers off the backboard during their early run in the second half, one by Admon Gilder and one by Tonny Trocha-Morelos to the crowd's delight.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Aggies, once fifth nationally leading into SEC play, might climb back into the top 25 with two wins over ranked opponents this week (including at No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night). The No. 24 Wildcats are likely to drop out after their third consecutive loss.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
The Aggies' 59 points in the second half were their most in a half this season in SEC play.
HEISMAN IN THE HOUSE
Johnny Manziel, A&M's 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, made a rare appearance in College Station, and sat along the baseline with friends.
HE SAID IT
''I needed four more time outs to stem the tide. I could have called a time out every two minutes.'' - Calipari on A&M's second-half surge.
UP NEXT
Kentucky: At Auburn on Wednesday night.
Texas A&M: At Missouri on Tuesday night.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|49.0
|Field Goal %
|42.5
|35.3
|Three Point %
|41.3
|79.4
|Free Throw %
|73.5
|Defensive rebound by Texas A&M
|14.0
|Hamidou Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Knox
|26.0
|Tyler Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Tyler Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Quade Green
|26.0
|+ 2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by PJ Washington
|36.0
|T.J. Starks missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|T.J. Starks made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo
|36.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|85
|Field Goals
|30-66 (45.5%)
|31-66 (47.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-15 (40.0%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-17 (47.1%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|40
|Offensive
|11
|11
|Defensive
|27
|27
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|15
|16
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fouls
|22
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
22
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander G
|12.8 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|4.5 APG
|47.6 FG%
|
2
|T. Starks G
|7.5 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|36.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|8 AST
|T. Starks G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|
|45.5
|FG%
|47.0
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|47.1
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|38
|19
|3
|8
|2
|2
|4
|0
|9/12
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|3
|K. Knox
|36
|18
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/15
|3/5
|1/1
|0
|5
|H. Diallo
|20
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5/11
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|1
|P. Washington
|22
|5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|3/7
|2
|6
|N. Richards
|14
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|38
|19
|3
|8
|2
|2
|4
|0
|9/12
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|3
|K. Knox
|36
|18
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/15
|3/5
|1/1
|0
|5
|H. Diallo
|20
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5/11
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|1
|P. Washington
|22
|5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|3/7
|2
|6
|N. Richards
|14
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Green
|26
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Vanderbilt
|24
|7
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|4
|W. Gabriel
|18
|2
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|3
|B. Calipari
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Pulliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wynyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Killeya-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|38
|15
|3
|5
|12
|22
|30/66
|6/15
|8/17
|11
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Starks
|31
|17
|1
|4
|2
|0
|4
|1
|6/17
|1/4
|4/6
|0
|1
|D. Hogg
|33
|16
|10
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/10
|4/7
|2/3
|3
|7
|A. Gilder
|35
|14
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6/11
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Davis
|31
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|3/7
|0/1
|6/8
|2
|4
|R. Williams
|31
|12
|11
|1
|1
|4
|2
|3
|6/9
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|9
|T. Starks
|31
|17
|1
|4
|2
|0
|4
|1
|6/17
|1/4
|4/6
|0
|1
|D. Hogg
|33
|16
|10
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/10
|4/7
|2/3
|3
|7
|A. Gilder
|35
|14
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6/11
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Davis
|31
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|3/7
|0/1
|6/8
|2
|4
|R. Williams
|31
|12
|11
|1
|1
|4
|2
|3
|6/9
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|9
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Trocha-Morelos
|16
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/6
|1/2
|2/5
|3
|2
|D. Wilson
|11
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Flagg
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Chandler
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Byers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. French
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jasey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|38
|16
|5
|6
|9
|18
|31/66
|9/23
|14/23
|11
|27
-
CSN
HAWAII48
42
2nd 11:52
-
BUTLER
1NOVA75
86
Final
-
OKLAST
19WVU88
85
Final
-
IONA
STPETE86
77
Final
-
FORD
DUQ80
57
Final
-
MARQET
STJOHN78
86
Final
-
NWEST
MD57
73
Final
-
FLA
SC65
41
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA73
55
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT77
79
Final
-
ETNST
VMI70
56
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI84
80
Final
-
HOLY
BU73
62
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY68
59
Final
-
10KANSAS
BAYLOR64
80
Final
-
MISSST
MIZZOU85
89
Final/OT
-
17OKLA
IOWAST80
88
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU71
87
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY66
83
Final
-
MURYST
SIUE75
66
Final
-
QUINN
CAN64
71
Final
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
78
Final/OT
-
NEAST
TOWSON77
62
Final
-
25MIAMI
BC70
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
71
Final
-
21UNC
NCST96
89
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV64
66
Final
-
CMICH
AKRON63
69
Final
-
5XAVIER
CREIGH72
71
Final
-
LAMON
GAST90
82
Final/OT
-
FAIR
NIAGARA83
95
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER63
66
Final
-
EVAN
MOST55
72
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST91
81
Final
-
8AUBURN
UGA78
61
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR81
66
Final
-
RUT
NEB55
67
Final
-
MISS
LSU66
82
Final
-
NIOWA
DRAKE64
71
Final
-
NMEX
AF92
100
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH84
80
Final
-
SANFRAN
BYU73
75
Final/OT
-
USD
SNCLRA64
70
Final
-
SUTAH
NAU63
54
Final
-
PORTST
MONST80
77
Final
-
SJST
COLOST79
90
Final
-
MORGAN
SAV94
97
Final/OT
-
FGC
USCUP88
71
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON65
72
Final
-
SETON
GTOWN80
83
Final
-
UMASS
STJOES73
85
Final
-
SACHRT
CCTST67
50
Final
-
EMICH
BGREEN63
70
Final/OT
-
PENN
HARV67
76
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS67
89
Final
-
3PURDUE
4MICHST65
68
Final
-
RICH
STBON88
97
Final
-
SFTRPA
STFRAN90
65
Final
-
DEPAUL
PROV80
63
Final
-
FSU
ND69
84
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB67
87
Final
-
HOUBP
NICHST67
94
Final
-
CHARSO
PRESBY64
54
Final
-
NCAT
SCST85
90
Final
-
PEAY
EILL76
69
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW54
78
Final
-
ROBERT
LIU96
82
Final
-
BUFF
NILL88
90
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
CAMP54
88
Final
-
WOFF
FURMAN52
76
Final
-
UMES
BCU67
87
Final
-
OHIO
WMICH60
69
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
67
Final
-
UIW
ABIL69
80
Final
-
UNF
LPSCMB75
82
Final
-
WCAR
NCGRN48
65
Final
-
LALAF
GASOU102
91
Final
-
MERCER
CHATT84
75
Final
-
CHARLO
USM54
72
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY64
82
Final
-
GRAM
PVAM90
85
Final
-
UCONN
22WICHST74
95
Final
-
CLMB
BROWN88
91
Final/OT
-
NTEXAS
MTSU73
79
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY79
85
Final
-
15TENN
BAMA50
78
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU84
88
Final/OT
-
IOWA
14OHIOST64
82
Final
-
TEXST
TXARL68
70
Final/OT
-
VATECH
2UVA61
60
Final/OT
-
ALST
ALAM69
50
Final
-
NORFLK
HAMP52
82
Final
-
ARKPB
STHRN62
70
Final
-
MVSU
ALCORN90
94
Final/OT
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT82
70
Final
-
CORN
YALE65
74
Final
-
ODU
LATECH82
69
Final
-
NWST
SFA50
97
Final
-
UCLA
ARIZST79
88
Final
-
FIU
WKY76
83
Final
-
SEMO
TNMART81
77
Final/OT
-
MILW
WRIGHT74
73
Final
-
WISGB
NKY80
86
Final
-
MOREHD
EKY73
75
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM70
90
Final
-
GWEBB
LIB65
77
Final
-
PRINCE
DART56
72
Final
-
MNMTH
MANH76
93
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL68
79
Final
-
RIDER
MARIST89
79
Final
-
NCCU
FAMU56
65
Final
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU69
71
Final
-
IPFW
NEBOM85
90
Final
-
CSBAK
TEXPA66
68
Final
-
NORL
TXAMCC62
53
Final
-
UCIRV
UCRIV62
52
Final
-
LSALLE
STLOU62
70
Final
-
SDGST
23NEVADA58
83
Final
-
WYO
UNLV70
85
Final
-
CSFULL
UCDAV68
66
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI86
78
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD103
116
Final
-
TNST
JAXST65
47
Final
-
RICE
UAB56
61
Final
-
7TXTECH
KSTATE66
47
Final
-
SDAKST
ORAL85
75
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC70
77
Final
-
24UK
TEXAM74
85
Final
-
BELMONT
TNTECH75
70
Final
-
VANDY
ARK54
72
Final
-
BOISE
UTAHST65
71
Final
-
TXSA
UTEP63
59
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER66
71
Final/OT
-
NDAK
IDST67
82
Final
-
GC
NMEXST70
74
Final
-
JACKST
TEXSO75
86
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA69
71
Final/OT
-
CAL
UTAH43
77
Final
-
12GONZAG
11MARYCA78
65
Final
-
WASH
OREGST94
97
Final/2OT
-
PORT
UOP58
60
Final
-
USC
13ARIZ67
81
Final
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH54
73
Final
-
JMAD
ELON0
0
PPD