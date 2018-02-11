Valparaiso beats short-handed Valparaiso 74-58
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Bakari Evelyn scored 22 points with four 3-pointers, Max Joseph had 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Valparaiso beat short-handed Illinois State 74-58 on Sunday.
Valpo had a 51-49 lead before breaking the game open with a 19-5 run for a 70-54 lead with 2:30 to go. Evelyn made three 3-pointers during the spurt and Markus Golder added five points.
Golder finished with 16 points and Tevonn Walker had 14 points, six rebounds five assists and three steals for Valparaiso (14-14, 5-10 Missouri Valley Conference).
William Tinsley led Illinois State (14-13, 8-7) with 13 points. Milik Yarbrough, averaging 16.4, was held to 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting, but he also had 10 rebounds and five assists. Keyshawn Evans, averaging 15.6 points, and Phil Fayne (15.5) were both out with injuries for the Redbirds.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|12.1
|Pts. Per Game
|12.1
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|46.0
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|30.4
|Three Point %
|38.8
|78.2
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|+ 2
|Isaac Gassman made dunk
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaac Gassman
|33.0
|Elijah Clarance missed layup
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Illinois State
|42.0
|Isaac Gassman missed layup
|42.0
|Offensive rebound by Daouda N'Diaye
|44.0
|Isaac Gassman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|46.0
|+ 2
|Markus Golder made alley-oop shot, assist by Micah Bradford
|1:00
|Defensive rebound by Markus Golder
|1:17
|Matt Hein missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:19
|+ 1
|Bakari Evelyn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:31
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|74
|Field Goals
|22-58 (37.9%)
|27-55 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-30 (26.7%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|36
|Offensive
|5
|4
|Defensive
|23
|24
|Team
|4
|8
|Assists
|14
|18
|Steals
|9
|10
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|14
|Fouls
|17
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Illinois State 14-12
|72.1 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Valparaiso 13-14
|70.1 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|W. Tinsley G
|4.6 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|0.8 APG
|33.1 FG%
|
4
|B. Evelyn G
|12.6 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|45.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Tinsley G
|13 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|B. Evelyn G
|22 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.9
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|73.3
|
|W. Tinsley
|35
|13
|6
|0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|5/10
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|6
|M. Yarbrough
|31
|10
|10
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4/13
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|8
|M. Williams
|29
|8
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. N'Diaye
|18
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|2/5
|1
|1
|M. Hein
|24
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Evelyn
|35
|22
|1
|3
|1
|0
|4
|0
|7/13
|4/7
|4/4
|0
|1
|T. Walker
|37
|14
|6
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|6/15
|1/6
|1/2
|2
|4
|M. Joseph
|30
|12
|5
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5/8
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|D. Smits
|13
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|1
|M. McMillan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
