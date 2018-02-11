ILLST
Valparaiso beats short-handed Valparaiso 74-58

  • Feb 11, 2018

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Bakari Evelyn scored 22 points with four 3-pointers, Max Joseph had 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Valparaiso beat short-handed Illinois State 74-58 on Sunday.

Valpo had a 51-49 lead before breaking the game open with a 19-5 run for a 70-54 lead with 2:30 to go. Evelyn made three 3-pointers during the spurt and Markus Golder added five points.

Golder finished with 16 points and Tevonn Walker had 14 points, six rebounds five assists and three steals for Valparaiso (14-14, 5-10 Missouri Valley Conference).

William Tinsley led Illinois State (14-13, 8-7) with 13 points. Milik Yarbrough, averaging 16.4, was held to 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting, but he also had 10 rebounds and five assists. Keyshawn Evans, averaging 15.6 points, and Phil Fayne (15.5) were both out with injuries for the Redbirds.

Key Players
M. Yarbrough
B. Evelyn
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
12.1 Pts. Per Game 12.1
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
46.0 Field Goal % 45.5
30.4 Three Point % 38.8
78.2 Free Throw % 77.8
+ 2 Isaac Gassman made dunk 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaac Gassman 33.0
  Elijah Clarance missed layup 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Illinois State 42.0
  Isaac Gassman missed layup 42.0
  Offensive rebound by Daouda N'Diaye 44.0
  Isaac Gassman missed 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
+ 2 Markus Golder made alley-oop shot, assist by Micah Bradford 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Markus Golder 1:17
  Matt Hein missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:19
+ 1 Bakari Evelyn made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:31
Team Stats
Points 58 74
Field Goals 22-58 (37.9%) 27-55 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 8-30 (26.7%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 36
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 23 24
Team 4 8
Assists 14 18
Steals 9 10
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 18 14
Fouls 17 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
W. Tinsley G
13 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
4
B. Evelyn G
22 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois State 14-12 352358
home team logo Valparaiso 13-14 373774
O/U 139.0, VALPO -5.5
Athletics-Recreation Center Valparaiso, IN
O/U 139.0, VALPO -5.5
Athletics-Recreation Center Valparaiso, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois State 14-12 72.1 PPG 38.5 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Valparaiso 13-14 70.1 PPG 38.4 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
23
W. Tinsley G 4.6 PPG 4.9 RPG 0.8 APG 33.1 FG%
4
B. Evelyn G 12.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.0 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
23
W. Tinsley G 13 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
4
B. Evelyn G 22 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
37.9 FG% 49.1
26.7 3PT FG% 45.0
66.7 FT% 73.3
Illinois State
Starters
W. Tinsley
M. Yarbrough
M. Williams
D. N'Diaye
M. Hein
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Tinsley 35 13 6 0 3 2 3 2 5/10 3/8 0/0 0 6
M. Yarbrough 31 10 10 5 0 0 5 0 4/13 0/4 2/2 2 8
M. Williams 29 8 3 4 3 1 2 2 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 3
D. N'Diaye 18 6 2 0 0 1 2 4 2/4 0/0 2/5 1 1
M. Hein 24 3 2 1 1 0 2 3 1/5 1/5 0/0 1 1
Valparaiso
Starters
B. Evelyn
T. Walker
M. Joseph
D. Smits
M. McMillan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Evelyn 35 22 1 3 1 0 4 0 7/13 4/7 4/4 0 1
T. Walker 37 14 6 5 3 0 2 0 6/15 1/6 1/2 2 4
M. Joseph 30 12 5 5 3 0 0 1 5/8 2/2 0/0 1 4
D. Smits 13 5 2 0 0 1 2 0 1/3 0/0 3/3 1 1
M. McMillan 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
NCAA BB Scores