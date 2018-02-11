Houston dissects cold-shooting Tulane 73-42
HOUSTON (AP) Devin Davis scored 16 points, Armoni Brooks had a double-double and Houston throttled Tulane 73-42 on Sunday to stay in a tie for second place in the American Athletic Conference standings with Wichita State.
Houston hosts conference leader, and sixth-ranked, Cincinnati (23-2, 12-0) on Thursday.
Brooks finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Cougars capped a 10-0 run with Fabian White Jr.'s dunk that made it 19-7 with 11:49 before intermission and the Cougars never looked back.
Houston (19-5, 9-3) built a 39-15 halftime lead as the Cougars made half their 34 shots and saw eight different players score. Tulane struggled suffering through a 6-for-23 (26 percent) shooting performance before the break.
Corey Davis Jr., made consecutive 3-pointers and Devin Davis made a jumper and a pair of free throws and Houston led 50-19 with 15:40 left.
Melvin Frazier led Tulane (13-11, 4-8) with 11 points and the Green Wave made 14 of 49 (28.6) of their shots.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|18.2
|Pts. Per Game
|18.2
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|40.7
|Field Goal %
|45.0
|36.4
|Three Point %
|34.3
|71.2
|Free Throw %
|81.5
|+ 2
|Ray Ona Embo made layup, assist by Caleb Daniels
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Caleb Daniels
|22.0
|Samir Sehic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Bul Ajang
|39.0
|Gabe Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike Adewunmi
|50.0
|Caleb Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|+ 2
|Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by Wes VanBeck
|1:01
|+ 1
|Jordan Cornish made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:29
|+ 1
|Jordan Cornish made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:29
|Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.
|1:29
|Team Stats
|Points
|42
|73
|Field Goals
|14-49 (28.6%)
|26-58 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|3-16 (18.8%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-17 (64.7%)
|13-15 (86.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|40
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|22
|30
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|2
|10
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|8
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
35
|M. Frazier G
|16.3 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|3.0 APG
|58.8 FG%
|
15
|D. Davis F
|10.7 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.5 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Frazier G
|11 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|D. Davis F
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|28.6
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|18.8
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|64.7
|FT%
|86.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Frazier
|32
|11
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4/7
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|4
|C. Reynolds
|37
|9
|11
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2/12
|1/6
|4/6
|2
|9
|J. Cornish
|27
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/8
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|3
|B. Paul
|13
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Ona Embo
|21
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Frazier
|32
|11
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4/7
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|4
|C. Reynolds
|37
|9
|11
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2/12
|1/6
|4/6
|2
|9
|J. Cornish
|27
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/8
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|3
|B. Paul
|13
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Ona Embo
|21
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Daniels
|29
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|2
|S. Sehic
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Slater
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Ajang
|12
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|R. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|42
|28
|10
|2
|2
|16
|16
|14/49
|3/16
|11/17
|6
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Davis
|25
|16
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|2
|R. Gray
|26
|8
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|0
|C. Davis Jr.
|25
|8
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/11
|2/8
|0/0
|0
|5
|B. Brady
|12
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|G. Robinson Jr.
|15
|0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Davis
|25
|16
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|2
|R. Gray
|26
|8
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|0
|C. Davis Jr.
|25
|8
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/11
|2/8
|0/0
|0
|5
|B. Brady
|12
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|G. Robinson Jr.
|15
|0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brooks
|24
|11
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4/11
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|10
|F. White Jr.
|16
|8
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|3
|W. VanBeck
|21
|7
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|1
|C. Harris Jr.
|12
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Zanna
|13
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|1
|G. Grant
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|V. Sangoyomi
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Adewunmi
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Alley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|39
|18
|10
|4
|8
|20
|26/58
|8/25
|13/15
|9
|30
-
LOYMD
LAFAY67
84
Final
-
20MICH
WISC83
72
Final
-
WAKE
CUSE70
78
Final
-
UMBC
NH68
59
Final
-
LVILLE
PITT94
60
Final
-
MASLOW
UVM69
81
Final
-
STNYBRK
MAINE64
61
Final
-
PERU
SDAK55
98
Final
-
ALBANY
HARTFD69
63
Final
-
WAGNER
FDU69
76
Final
-
BRAD
SILL57
74
Final
-
STNFRD
COLO56
64
Final
-
ILLST
VALPO58
74
Final
-
6CINCY
SMU76
51
Final
-
UCF
MEMP68
64
Final
-
TULANE
HOU42
73
Final
-
9DUKE
GATECH80
69
Final
-
PSU
ILL74
52
Final
-
WASHST
OREG57
84
Final