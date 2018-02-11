TULANE
Houston dissects cold-shooting Tulane 73-42

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 11, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Devin Davis scored 16 points, Armoni Brooks had a double-double and Houston throttled Tulane 73-42 on Sunday to stay in a tie for second place in the American Athletic Conference standings with Wichita State.

Houston hosts conference leader, and sixth-ranked, Cincinnati (23-2, 12-0) on Thursday.

Brooks finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cougars capped a 10-0 run with Fabian White Jr.'s dunk that made it 19-7 with 11:49 before intermission and the Cougars never looked back.

Houston (19-5, 9-3) built a 39-15 halftime lead as the Cougars made half their 34 shots and saw eight different players score. Tulane struggled suffering through a 6-for-23 (26 percent) shooting performance before the break.

Corey Davis Jr., made consecutive 3-pointers and Devin Davis made a jumper and a pair of free throws and Houston led 50-19 with 15:40 left.

Melvin Frazier led Tulane (13-11, 4-8) with 11 points and the Green Wave made 14 of 49 (28.6) of their shots.

Key Players
C. Reynolds
R. Gray
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
18.2 Pts. Per Game 18.2
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
40.7 Field Goal % 45.0
36.4 Three Point % 34.3
71.2 Free Throw % 81.5
+ 2 Ray Ona Embo made layup, assist by Caleb Daniels 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Caleb Daniels 22.0
  Samir Sehic missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Bul Ajang 39.0
  Gabe Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Defensive rebound by Mike Adewunmi 50.0
  Caleb Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
+ 2 Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by Wes VanBeck 1:01
+ 1 Jordan Cornish made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:29
+ 1 Jordan Cornish made 1st of 2 free throws 1:29
  Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr. 1:29
Team Stats
Points 42 73
Field Goals 14-49 (28.6%) 26-58 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 11-17 (64.7%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 40
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 22 30
Team 3 1
Assists 10 18
Steals 2 10
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 16 8
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 0
35
M. Frazier G
11 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
15
D. Davis F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Tulane 13-11 152742
home team logo Houston 19-5 393473
Houston
Starters
D. Davis
R. Gray
C. Davis Jr.
B. Brady
G. Robinson Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Davis 25 16 4 1 0 0 0 1 6/9 0/0 4/4 2 2
R. Gray 26 8 1 3 1 0 0 0 2/6 2/4 2/2 1 0
C. Davis Jr. 25 8 5 1 1 0 1 3 3/11 2/8 0/0 0 5
B. Brady 12 7 1 0 0 0 1 3 3/3 0/0 1/2 0 1
G. Robinson Jr. 15 0 2 5 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
Starters
D. Davis
R. Gray
C. Davis Jr.
B. Brady
G. Robinson Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Davis 25 16 4 1 0 0 0 1 6/9 0/0 4/4 2 2
R. Gray 26 8 1 3 1 0 0 0 2/6 2/4 2/2 1 0
C. Davis Jr. 25 8 5 1 1 0 1 3 3/11 2/8 0/0 0 5
B. Brady 12 7 1 0 0 0 1 3 3/3 0/0 1/2 0 1
G. Robinson Jr. 15 0 2 5 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
A. Brooks
F. White Jr.
W. VanBeck
C. Harris Jr.
N. Zanna
G. Grant
V. Sangoyomi
M. Adewunmi
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brooks 24 11 11 1 1 1 0 2 4/11 3/8 0/0 1 10
F. White Jr. 16 8 4 2 2 2 3 4 3/3 0/0 2/3 1 3
W. VanBeck 21 7 2 4 2 0 1 3 2/4 1/1 2/2 1 1
C. Harris Jr. 12 4 3 0 1 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
N. Zanna 13 2 4 1 1 1 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 1
G. Grant 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 0 1
V. Sangoyomi 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Adewunmi 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
C. Alley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 39 18 10 4 8 20 26/58 8/25 13/15 9 30
