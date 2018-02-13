Northern Iowa wins it at FT line, beating Evansville 47-41
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Hunter Rhodes had 12 points and Bennett Koch added 10 as Northern Iowa held Evansville scoreless in the final two minutes to secure a 47-41 win on Tuesday night.
Northern Iowa (13-14, 5-10 Missouri Valley Conference) won the game at the free-throw line, making 12 of 19, while the Purple Aces did not get to the foul line as Northern Iowa was called for just nine fouls.
Evansville made three more shots from the floor, hitting 18 of 49 while limiting the Panthers to 15-of-54 shooting (28 percent). Northern Iowa won the rebound battle 41-33.
Northern Iowa was up 30-23 at the break. Evansville's Ryan Taylor drilled a 3-pointer to close to 43-41 with 2:08 remaining but that ended the scoring for the Purple Aces. Klint Carlson and Rhodes made four free throws in the final minutes to seal the win.
Taylor had 26 points, hitting 4 of 9 from distance, for Evansville (16-12, 6-9).
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.2
|Min. Per Game
|32.2
|9.5
|Pts. Per Game
|9.5
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|5.6
|Reb. Per Game
|5.6
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|44.1
|Three Point %
|33.0
|75.5
|Free Throw %
|61.5
|Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|0.0
|Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Blake Simmons
|4.0
|Klint Carlson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Klint Carlson made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Blake Simmons
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Klint Carlson
|11.0
|K.J. Riley missed jump shot
|13.0
|Personal foul on Wyatt Lohaus
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Blake Simmons
|11.0
|Ryan Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|41
|47
|Field Goals
|18-49 (36.7%)
|15-54 (27.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|41
|Offensive
|5
|11
|Defensive
|27
|24
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|7
|9
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|5
|Fouls
|18
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Evansville 16-12
|66.1 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Northern Iowa 13-14
|64.1 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|10.8 APG
|
|36.7
|FG%
|27.8
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|0
|FT%
|63.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Taylor
|39
|26
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|11/23
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Simmons
|36
|2
|12
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|10
|J. Hall
|21
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Chatkevicius
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Riley
|30
|0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Taylor
|39
|26
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|11/23
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Simmons
|36
|2
|12
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|10
|J. Hall
|21
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Chatkevicius
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Riley
|30
|0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Kuhlman
|23
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Frederking
|26
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Traore
|14
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hainna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|41
|32
|7
|2
|5
|9
|18
|18/49
|5/17
|0/0
|5
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Rhodes
|34
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/9
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|2
|B. Koch
|30
|10
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/13
|0/0
|2/5
|5
|4
|K. Carlson
|33
|9
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|2/4
|2
|5
|T. Pickford
|28
|4
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/8
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|7
|I. Brown
|20
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Rhodes
|34
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/9
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|2
|B. Koch
|30
|10
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/13
|0/0
|2/5
|5
|4
|K. Carlson
|33
|9
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|2/4
|2
|5
|T. Pickford
|28
|4
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/8
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|7
|I. Brown
|20
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Lohaus
|30
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Phyfe
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|2
|T. Friedman
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Haldeman
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. McDermott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dahl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McDonnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. de Souza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lohaus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCloud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wentzien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|47
|35
|9
|3
|3
|5
|9
|15/54
|5/22
|12/19
|11
|24
-
GTOWN
BUTLER87
83
Final
-
ARK
MISS75
64
Final
-
13KANSAS
IOWAST83
77
Final
-
21TEXAM
MIZZOU58
62
Final
-
OHIO
TOLEDO74
82
Final
-
23OKLA
7TXTECH78
88
Final
-
NCWILM
JMAD61
62
Final
-
MD
NEB66
70
Final
-
BALLST
AKRON90
77
Final
-
BC
PITT81
58
Final
-
WMICH
BGREEN81
83
Final
-
KENTST
BUFF72
84
Final
-
STPETE
MNMTH57
73
Final
-
STBON
LSALLE79
68
Final
-
MIAOH
EMICH57
58
Final
-
BEM
CREIGH46
94
Final
-
MAVLST
NDAKST53
87
Final
-
EVAN
NIOWA41
47
Final
-
CMICH
NILL80
72
Final
-
RICH
16RI67
85
Final
-
LSU
BAMA65
80
Final
-
2MICHST
MINN87
57
Final
-
NWEST
RUT58
67
Final/OT
-
1UVA
MIAMI59
50
Final
-
SC
18TENN67
70
Final