Northern Iowa wins it at FT line, beating Evansville 47-41

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2018

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Hunter Rhodes had 12 points and Bennett Koch added 10 as Northern Iowa held Evansville scoreless in the final two minutes to secure a 47-41 win on Tuesday night.

Northern Iowa (13-14, 5-10 Missouri Valley Conference) won the game at the free-throw line, making 12 of 19, while the Purple Aces did not get to the foul line as Northern Iowa was called for just nine fouls.

Evansville made three more shots from the floor, hitting 18 of 49 while limiting the Panthers to 15-of-54 shooting (28 percent). Northern Iowa won the rebound battle 41-33.

Northern Iowa was up 30-23 at the break. Evansville's Ryan Taylor drilled a 3-pointer to close to 43-41 with 2:08 remaining but that ended the scoring for the Purple Aces. Klint Carlson and Rhodes made four free throws in the final minutes to seal the win.

Taylor had 26 points, hitting 4 of 9 from distance, for Evansville (16-12, 6-9).

Key Players
B. Simmons
K. Carlson
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
9.5 Pts. Per Game 9.5
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
46.2 Field Goal % 40.8
44.1 Three Point % 33.0
75.5 Free Throw % 61.5
  Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa 0.0
  Noah Frederking missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Blake Simmons 4.0
  Klint Carlson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Klint Carlson made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Blake Simmons 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Klint Carlson 11.0
  K.J. Riley missed jump shot 13.0
  Personal foul on Wyatt Lohaus 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Blake Simmons 11.0
  Ryan Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
Team Stats
Points 41 47
Field Goals 18-49 (36.7%) 15-54 (27.8%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 41
Offensive 5 11
Defensive 27 24
Team 1 6
Assists 7 9
Steals 2 3
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 9 5
Fouls 18 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
R. Taylor G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
H. Rhodes G
12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Evansville 16-12 231841
home team logo Northern Iowa 13-14 301747
O/U 119.0, NIOWA -6.5
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Evansville 16-12 66.1 PPG 36.8 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo Northern Iowa 13-14 64.1 PPG 37.4 RPG 10.8 APG
Key Players
0
R. Taylor G 21.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.2 APG 43.6 FG%
21
H. Rhodes G 2.6 PPG 1.2 RPG 0.8 APG 38.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
R. Taylor G 26 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
21
H. Rhodes G 12 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
36.7 FG% 27.8
29.4 3PT FG% 22.7
0 FT% 63.2
Evansville
Starters
R. Taylor
B. Simmons
J. Hall
D. Chatkevicius
K. Riley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Taylor 39 26 3 1 0 1 1 1 11/23 4/9 0/0 0 3
B. Simmons 36 2 12 2 0 0 1 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 10
J. Hall 21 2 3 1 0 1 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 3
D. Chatkevicius 11 2 3 0 0 2 2 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 1
K. Riley 30 0 5 2 2 0 3 3 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 4
Bench
E. Kuhlman
N. Frederking
D. Traore
D. Gibson
S. Hainna
D. Smith
M. Hill
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Kuhlman 23 5 2 0 0 0 0 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 2
N. Frederking 26 4 1 1 0 1 0 2 2/8 0/3 0/0 0 1
D. Traore 14 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
D. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hainna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 41 32 7 2 5 9 18 18/49 5/17 0/0 5 27
Northern Iowa
Starters
H. Rhodes
B. Koch
K. Carlson
T. Pickford
I. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Rhodes 34 12 2 1 0 0 0 1 4/9 2/7 2/2 0 2
B. Koch 30 10 9 0 1 0 0 0 4/13 0/0 2/5 5 4
K. Carlson 33 9 7 3 1 0 1 1 3/7 1/2 2/4 2 5
T. Pickford 28 4 10 1 0 1 0 0 1/8 0/3 2/2 3 7
I. Brown 20 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
W. Lohaus
A. Phyfe
T. Friedman
S. Haldeman
A. McDermott
L. Conrey
J. Dahl
L. McDonnell
R. de Souza
T. Lohaus
J. McCloud
M. Wentzien
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Lohaus 30 6 2 1 1 0 2 4 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 2
A. Phyfe 10 6 3 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 4/6 1 2
T. Friedman 6 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Haldeman 9 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 0
A. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dahl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McDonnell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. de Souza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lohaus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McCloud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wentzien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 47 35 9 3 3 5 9 15/54 5/22 12/19 11 24
