BYU
PEPPER

No Text

Bryant helps BYU holds off Pepperdine 75-70 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 16, 2018

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Elijah Bryant scored nine of his 25 points in overtime and BYU held off upset-minded Pepperdine 75-70.

After Colbey Ross scored on a layup for Pepperdine with seven seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 64, Bryant took over. The junior guard hit two free throws to give the Cougars (21-7, 10-5 West Coast Conference) a 66-64 lead 45 seconds into the extra period. Darnell Dunn answered with two free throws and a layup to give the Waves (4-23, 1-14) a 68-66 lead, but Luke Worthington sank a game-tying jumper and Bryant added a 3-point play to give the Cougars a 71-68 lead with 55 seconds remaining. Eric Cooper Jr.'s bucket pulled Pepperdine within a point, but Bryant sank a jumper and two free throws in the final 12 seconds to help BYU prevail.

Yoeli Childs tallied 18 points and six rebounds and Bryant added eight boards for BYU.

Trae Berhow had 12 points to pace the Waves, who lost their sixth straight game since a 71-70 win over Loyola Marymount for their only WCC win. Ross added 11 points, Dunn scored 10 and Matthew Atewe grabbed 11 rebounds.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Bryant
C. Ross
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
45.1 Field Goal % 46.6
41.7 Three Point % 47.3
84.3 Free Throw % 85.2
+ 1 Elijah Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Elijah Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Colbey Ross 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Bryant 4.0
  Eric Cooper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 2 Elijah Bryant made jump shot 13.0
+ 2 Eric Cooper Jr. made jump shot 39.0
+ 1 Elijah Bryant made free throw 55.0
  Shooting foul on Trae Berhow 55.0
+ 2 Elijah Bryant made layup 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs 1:11
Team Stats
Points 75 70
Field Goals 25-54 (46.3%) 26-63 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 33 37
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 25 25
Team 5 3
Assists 16 13
Steals 7 8
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
E. Bryant G
25 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
T. Berhow G
12 PTS, 6 REB
12OTT
away team logo Brigham Young 21-7 34301175
home team logo Pepperdine 4-23 3628670
O/U 143.5, PEPPER +10.5
Firestone Fieldhouse Malibu, CA
O/U 143.5, PEPPER +10.5
Firestone Fieldhouse Malibu, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 21-7 74.8 PPG 36 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Pepperdine 4-23 71.4 PPG 37.4 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
3
E. Bryant G 17.9 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.4 APG 50.2 FG%
11
T. Berhow G 9.1 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.0 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
3
E. Bryant G 25 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
11
T. Berhow G 12 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
46.3 FG% 41.3
31.6 3PT FG% 28.6
76.0 FT% 70.6
Brigham Young
Starters
E. Bryant
Y. Childs
J. Hardnett
T. Haws
L. Worthington
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Bryant 44 25 8 1 0 0 2 2 7/13 3/7 8/11 0 8
Y. Childs 39 18 6 3 2 2 5 1 7/11 0/1 4/6 1 5
J. Hardnett 28 9 5 0 1 0 4 3 4/8 1/3 0/0 0 5
T. Haws 36 5 3 5 1 0 2 3 1/7 1/5 2/2 0 3
L. Worthington 24 4 2 1 0 0 0 4 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
Starters
E. Bryant
Y. Childs
J. Hardnett
T. Haws
L. Worthington
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Bryant 44 25 8 1 0 0 2 2 7/13 3/7 8/11 0 8
Y. Childs 39 18 6 3 2 2 5 1 7/11 0/1 4/6 1 5
J. Hardnett 28 9 5 0 1 0 4 3 4/8 1/3 0/0 0 5
T. Haws 36 5 3 5 1 0 2 3 1/7 1/5 2/2 0 3
L. Worthington 24 4 2 1 0 0 0 4 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
D. Nixon
M. Cannon
P. Dastrup
R. Bergersen
Z. Seljaas
R. Andrus
B. Shaw
K. Brown
E. Troy
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Nixon 23 8 4 3 2 0 1 3 3/5 0/0 2/2 1 3
M. Cannon 18 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
P. Dastrup 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
R. Bergersen 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
Z. Seljaas 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
R. Andrus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 75 28 16 7 2 14 20 25/54 6/19 19/25 3 25
Pepperdine
Starters
T. Berhow
C. Ross
K. Edwards
M. Atewe
E. Cooper Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Berhow 39 12 6 0 3 0 2 5 4/8 1/3 3/3 1 5
C. Ross 40 11 0 5 0 0 3 2 4/11 3/6 0/0 0 0
K. Edwards 26 10 4 1 0 0 5 5 3/10 1/4 3/6 2 2
M. Atewe 34 8 11 1 0 1 1 4 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 8
E. Cooper Jr. 17 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 4/11 0/3 0/0 1 1
Starters
T. Berhow
C. Ross
K. Edwards
M. Atewe
E. Cooper Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Berhow 39 12 6 0 3 0 2 5 4/8 1/3 3/3 1 5
C. Ross 40 11 0 5 0 0 3 2 4/11 3/6 0/0 0 0
K. Edwards 26 10 4 1 0 0 5 5 3/10 1/4 3/6 2 2
M. Atewe 34 8 11 1 0 1 1 4 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 8
E. Cooper Jr. 17 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 4/11 0/3 0/0 1 1
Bench
D. Dunn
A. Udenyi
J. Smith
K. Hellums
E. Lee
N. Taylor
K. Yee-Stephens
K. Hempy
C. Martin
E. Mailliard
H. Meads
M. Wexler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Dunn 30 10 5 0 0 1 2 2 4/9 0/3 2/2 0 5
A. Udenyi 17 6 1 2 0 0 1 0 2/3 1/1 1/2 0 1
J. Smith 18 5 4 4 5 1 1 1 1/4 0/0 3/4 2 2
K. Hellums 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
E. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yee-Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hempy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mailliard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Meads - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 70 34 13 8 3 15 20 26/63 6/21 12/17 9 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores