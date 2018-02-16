Bryant helps BYU holds off Pepperdine 75-70 in OT
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Elijah Bryant scored nine of his 25 points in overtime and BYU held off upset-minded Pepperdine 75-70.
After Colbey Ross scored on a layup for Pepperdine with seven seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 64, Bryant took over. The junior guard hit two free throws to give the Cougars (21-7, 10-5 West Coast Conference) a 66-64 lead 45 seconds into the extra period. Darnell Dunn answered with two free throws and a layup to give the Waves (4-23, 1-14) a 68-66 lead, but Luke Worthington sank a game-tying jumper and Bryant added a 3-point play to give the Cougars a 71-68 lead with 55 seconds remaining. Eric Cooper Jr.'s bucket pulled Pepperdine within a point, but Bryant sank a jumper and two free throws in the final 12 seconds to help BYU prevail.
Yoeli Childs tallied 18 points and six rebounds and Bryant added eight boards for BYU.
Trae Berhow had 12 points to pace the Waves, who lost their sixth straight game since a 71-70 win over Loyola Marymount for their only WCC win. Ross added 11 points, Dunn scored 10 and Matthew Atewe grabbed 11 rebounds.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|45.1
|Field Goal %
|46.6
|41.7
|Three Point %
|47.3
|84.3
|Free Throw %
|85.2
|+ 1
|Elijah Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Colbey Ross
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Bryant
|4.0
|Eric Cooper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 2
|Elijah Bryant made jump shot
|13.0
|+ 2
|Eric Cooper Jr. made jump shot
|39.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Bryant made free throw
|55.0
|Shooting foul on Trae Berhow
|55.0
|+ 2
|Elijah Bryant made layup
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|70
|Field Goals
|25-54 (46.3%)
|26-63 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|19-25 (76.0%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|37
|Offensive
|3
|9
|Defensive
|25
|25
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|20
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Brigham Young 21-7
|74.8 PPG
|36 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Pepperdine 4-23
|71.4 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|46.3
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|76.0
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Bryant
|44
|25
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/13
|3/7
|8/11
|0
|8
|Y. Childs
|39
|18
|6
|3
|2
|2
|5
|1
|7/11
|0/1
|4/6
|1
|5
|J. Hardnett
|28
|9
|5
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Haws
|36
|5
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/7
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|L. Worthington
|24
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Bryant
|44
|25
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/13
|3/7
|8/11
|0
|8
|Y. Childs
|39
|18
|6
|3
|2
|2
|5
|1
|7/11
|0/1
|4/6
|1
|5
|J. Hardnett
|28
|9
|5
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Haws
|36
|5
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/7
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|L. Worthington
|24
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Nixon
|23
|8
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|M. Cannon
|18
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Dastrup
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|R. Bergersen
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|Z. Seljaas
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Andrus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Troy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|75
|28
|16
|7
|2
|14
|20
|25/54
|6/19
|19/25
|3
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Berhow
|39
|12
|6
|0
|3
|0
|2
|5
|4/8
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|5
|C. Ross
|40
|11
|0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/11
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Edwards
|26
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|3/10
|1/4
|3/6
|2
|2
|M. Atewe
|34
|8
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|E. Cooper Jr.
|17
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/11
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Berhow
|39
|12
|6
|0
|3
|0
|2
|5
|4/8
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|5
|C. Ross
|40
|11
|0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/11
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Edwards
|26
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|3/10
|1/4
|3/6
|2
|2
|M. Atewe
|34
|8
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|E. Cooper Jr.
|17
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/11
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dunn
|30
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/9
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|5
|A. Udenyi
|17
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|J. Smith
|18
|5
|4
|4
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|2
|K. Hellums
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Yee-Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hempy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Mailliard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Meads
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|70
|34
|13
|8
|3
|15
|20
|26/63
|6/21
|12/17
|9
|25
-
WAGNER
SACHRT99
84
Final
-
NCGRN
CIT82
66
Final
-
NH
UVM58
71
Final
-
WINTHR
GWEBB90
71
Final
-
DEL
TOWSON65
67
Final
-
CCTST
SFTRPA71
77
Final/OT
-
LIU
STFRAN79
84
Final
-
MANH
QUINN70
71
Final
-
LPSCMB
STETSON82
73
Final
-
STNYBRK
BING57
69
Final
-
TEMPLE
19WICHST86
93
Final
-
6PURDUE
WISC53
57
Final
-
5CINCY
HOU62
67
Final
-
ALBANY
MASLOW91
81
Final
-
BRYANT
ROBERT60
83
Final
-
KENSAW
FGC97
93
Final
-
CHARSO
LONGWD77
65
Final
-
HIGHPT
PRESBY62
69
Final
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA84
90
Final
-
NJTECH
JVILLE71
69
Final
-
CHARLS
JMAD81
78
Final/OT
-
MAINE
HARTFD63
67
Final
-
CHATT
FURMAN56
75
Final
-
TULSA
UCONN73
71
Final
-
MARIST
FAIR79
83
Final
-
VMI
MERCER58
82
Final
-
FDU
MOUNT80
79
Final
-
DREXEL
NEAST69
75
Final
-
USCUP
UNF100
109
Final
-
SIENA
RIDER71
97
Final
-
ELON
NCWILM63
87
Final
-
UTEP
CHARLO87
86
Final
-
LIB
NCASHV82
69
Final/OT
-
WOFF
WCAR84
69
Final
-
EILL
SEMO73
80
Final
-
TROY
CSTCAR66
65
Final
-
SALAB
APPST77
66
Final
-
MRSHL
RICE93
80
Final
-
SIUE
TNMART70
69
Final
-
SUTAH
NDAK57
61
Final
-
TXARL
LAMON71
84
Final
-
MTSU
USM72
62
Final
-
8OHIOST
PSU56
79
Final
-
EKY
BELMONT73
84
Final
-
TXSA
ODU62
100
Final
-
CHIST
UMKC67
76
Final
-
JAXST
MURYST60
68
Final
-
TEXST
LALAF63
73
Final
-
TNTECH
PEAY86
80
Final
-
MOREHD
TNST74
83
Final
-
NMEXST
UTVALL79
86
Final
-
LOYMRY
9GONZAG46
76
Final
-
UTAH
WASH70
58
Final
-
OREG
USC70
72
Final
-
17ARIZ
25ARIZST77
70
Final
-
NAU
NCOLO60
95
Final
-
UAB
LATECH60
73
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD53
72
Final
-
WKY
NTEXAS102
94
Final/OT
-
MNTNA
EWASH65
74
Final
-
SNCLRA
PORT81
72
Final
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE68
85
Final
-
UOP
USD67
55
Final
-
BYU
PEPPER75
70
Final/OT
-
UCSB
LNGBCH80
70
Final
-
UCDAV
CPOLY92
84
Final/3OT
-
MONST
IDAHO78
88
Final
-
IDST
SACST67
64
Final
-
WEBER
PORTST95
86
Final/OT
-
COLO
WASHST69
73
Final
-
HAWAII
UCIRV62
61
Final
-
15MARYCA
SANFRAN63
70
Final
-
OREGST
UCLA68
75
Final