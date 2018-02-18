DUKE
CLEM

No Text

Trent leads No. 12 Duke to 66-57 win over No. 11 Clemson

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 18, 2018

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has gotten more than he's expected out of the Blue Devils the past couple of weeks with Marvin Bagley III out. And he's certain it will pay dividends down the stretch once Duke's leading scorer and rebounder returns.

Gary Trent Jr. hit three foul shots with 1:31 left to put No. 12 Duke ahead for good, and the Blue Devils won their third straight with Bagley on the sidelines, 66-57 over 11th-ranked Clemson on Sunday.

''For us, that's three wins with arguably as talented a kid as there is in the country out,'' Kzyzewski said.

Krzyzewski said Bagley's right knee sprain is improving. The coach said it's unsure when Bagley will be back, but ''it'll be soon.''

That won't be good news for Duke's opponents down the stretch, especially if the Blue Devils show the toughness they displayed at Clemson.

The Blue Devils gave up all of their 10-point lead over a six-minute stretch when the Tigers tied it at 57 on David Skara's jumper. That's when Trent was off the mark on his 3 from the right corner, but got fouled by Clemson reserve Scott Spencer.

Trent's first shot rattled around before falling through and he swished the next two for Duke (22-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Blue Devils outscored the Tigers 9-0 the final 90 seconds.

Wendell Carter Jr. followed Trent's foul shots with an inside bucket, and the Tigers (20-6, 9-5) could not respond in losing for the first time at home this season.

''Some of these young guys grew up a little bit today,'' Kzyzewski said.

Grayson Allen had 19 points for Duke, all but two in the opening half. Carter had 15 points and 10 rebounds while Trevon Duval had 12 and Trent scored 11.

''We're becoming a team,'' Allen said. ''We're coming together.''

Marcquise Reed and Elijah Thomas led Clemson with 13 points apiece. Thomas also had 15 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the year.

The Tigers were also without one of their starters in point guard Shelton Mitchell, who suffered a concussion in a loss to Florida State this past Wednesday night. Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Mitchell's absence might have disrupted the team's rhythm, but not enough that the starting backcourt in Reed and Gabe DeVoe should have gone a combined 4 of 24 shooting. Their 16 points combined were 13 fewer than their average this season.

''Those nights happen,'' Brownell said.

It was the first time the Tigers had lost consecutive games this season.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils struggled to shoot against Clemson's defense, which ranks fifth in the ACC. But Duke made hay at the foul line, making 11 of 12 free throws in the opening half to keep in front. Without Bagley, Allen took charge early with 17 points off two 3-pointers and keyed the Blue Devils' defense with two steals.

Clemson: The Tigers were out of sync early on without Mitchell, who had started all 25 games at point guard before Sunday. Clemson brought the ball up gradually with long, cross-court passes before Duke got wise and picked off several passes for easy baskets. The Tigers will have to devise a better plan if they hope to finish off a strong season with success.

THREE-POINT RUN DONE

Clemson had a run of five straight games with 10 or more 3-pointers end against Duke on Sunday. The Tigers went just 5 of 20 from behind the arc with two of their leading outside shooters, Marcquise Reed and Gabe DeVoe, going 2 of 14.

AGGRESSIVE GRAYSON

Allen has stepped up his game since Bagley's injury. Allen combined for 39 points in the four games before Bagley got hurt. He's averaged 22 points in Duke's past three contests. Allen also had four assists and four of Duke's 10 steals against Clemson.

UP NEXT

Duke starts a two-game homestand against Louisville on Wednesday night.

Clemson travels to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Bagley III
35 F
M. Reed
2 G
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
59.6 Field Goal % 43.3
35.4 Three Point % 36.4
62.0 Free Throw % 85.3
  Defensive rebound by Jack White 11.0
  Scott Spencer missed jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Scott Spencer 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr. 21.0
  Marcquise Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Grayson Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Grayson Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Gabe DeVoe 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Grayson Allen 28.0
Team Stats
Points 66 57
Field Goals 19-49 (38.8%) 21-61 (34.4%)
3-Pointers 6-13 (46.2%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 22-26 (84.6%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 37 38
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 27 23
Team 2 5
Assists 7 17
Steals 10 6
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 15 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
G. Allen G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
2
M. Reed G
13 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 12 Duke 22-5 353166
home team logo 11 Clemson 20-6 342357
O/U 145.0, CLEM +2.5
Littlejohn Coliseum Clemson, SC
O/U 145.0, CLEM +2.5
Littlejohn Coliseum Clemson, SC
Team Stats
away team logo 12 Duke 22-5 88.2 PPG 45.1 RPG 18.3 APG
home team logo 11 Clemson 20-6 75.2 PPG 37.8 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
3
G. Allen G 15.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 4.6 APG 43.0 FG%
14
E. Thomas F 10.2 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.0 APG 56.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
G. Allen G 19 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
14
E. Thomas F 13 PTS 15 REB 3 AST
38.8 FG% 34.4
46.2 3PT FG% 25.0
84.6 FT% 83.3
Duke
Starters
G. Allen
W. Carter Jr.
T. Duval
G. Trent Jr.
J. DeLaurier
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Allen 40 19 1 4 4 0 4 3 4/10 2/3 9/9 0 1
W. Carter Jr. 33 15 10 0 1 3 2 2 4/14 1/1 6/7 3 7
T. Duval 38 12 2 3 4 0 2 1 5/11 1/3 1/2 0 2
G. Trent Jr. 36 11 7 0 0 0 2 3 3/10 2/6 3/4 1 6
J. DeLaurier 30 2 10 0 1 1 1 3 0/1 0/0 2/3 3 7
Starters
G. Allen
W. Carter Jr.
T. Duval
G. Trent Jr.
J. DeLaurier
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Allen 40 19 1 4 4 0 4 3 4/10 2/3 9/9 0 1
W. Carter Jr. 33 15 10 0 1 3 2 2 4/14 1/1 6/7 3 7
T. Duval 38 12 2 3 4 0 2 1 5/11 1/3 1/2 0 2
G. Trent Jr. 36 11 7 0 0 0 2 3 3/10 2/6 3/4 1 6
J. DeLaurier 30 2 10 0 1 1 1 3 0/1 0/0 2/3 3 7
Bench
M. Bolden
J. White
A. O'Connell
B. Besser
J. Robinson
A. Vrankovic
M. Bagley III
J. Goldwire
M. Buckmire
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bolden 14 5 3 0 0 2 0 1 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 2
J. White 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. O'Connell 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Besser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vrankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Goldwire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 35 7 10 6 11 15 19/49 6/13 22/26 8 27
Clemson
Starters
M. Reed
E. Thomas
A. Simms
D. Skara
G. DeVoe
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Reed 39 13 5 5 4 0 2 2 3/14 1/6 6/7 0 5
E. Thomas 29 13 15 3 0 3 0 3 5/13 0/0 3/4 7 8
A. Simms 22 10 3 0 0 0 1 2 4/6 1/2 1/1 1 2
D. Skara 36 6 4 3 1 0 3 3 3/9 0/2 0/0 1 3
G. DeVoe 40 3 3 2 1 0 5 3 1/10 1/8 0/0 1 2
Starters
M. Reed
E. Thomas
A. Simms
D. Skara
G. DeVoe
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Reed 39 13 5 5 4 0 2 2 3/14 1/6 6/7 0 5
E. Thomas 29 13 15 3 0 3 0 3 5/13 0/0 3/4 7 8
A. Simms 22 10 3 0 0 0 1 2 4/6 1/2 1/1 1 2
D. Skara 36 6 4 3 1 0 3 3 3/9 0/2 0/0 1 3
G. DeVoe 40 3 3 2 1 0 5 3 1/10 1/8 0/0 1 2
Bench
M. Donnal
C. Trapp
S. Spencer
M. William
S. Mitchell
L. Davis
I. Fields
A. Oliver II
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Donnal 13 10 2 0 0 0 0 0 4/6 2/2 0/0 0 2
C. Trapp 13 2 0 2 0 0 1 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Spencer 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. William 2 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Fields - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Oliver II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 33 17 6 3 13 19 21/61 5/20 10/12 10 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores