Haldeman's late 3 helps Northern Iowa hold off Valparaiso

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 20, 2018

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Spencer Haldeman drained a late trey to give Northern Iowa enough cushion to hold off Valparaiso 68-63 on Tuesday night.

Haldeman's 3-pointer with 47 seconds left gave the Panthers a 62-56 lead. Tevonn Walker answered with a 3 for Valparaiso to close to 62-59. Haldeman then made two free throws and Bennett Koch finished the scoring with four straight free throws.

Koch was 8 of 8 from the floor, while making 9 of 14 free-throw attempts to total 25 points, which gave him 1,000 points for his career with Northern Iowa (14-15, 6-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Haldeman and Klint Carlson added 11 points apiece.

The Panthers led throughout the second half but could never break free as the Crusaders remained within striking distance. They closed to 59-56 with 2:01 remaining after Markus Golder drilled a 3 and Walker followed with a layup.

Bakari Evelyn had 19 points to lead Valparaiso (14-16, 5-12), which is in last place in the conference.

Northern Iowa will play in an opening-round game at the MVC tournament for the first time since 2003. The bottom four seeds (7th to 10th place) will play on March 1 to open the tournament in St. Louis. The highest seed UNI can achieve is No. 8.

Key Players
K. Carlson
B. Evelyn
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
42.4 Field Goal % 45.7
33.7 Three Point % 38.8
63.3 Free Throw % 78.8
  Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman 1.0
  Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Bennett Koch made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Bennett Koch made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on John Kiser 6.0
+ 2 Bakari Evelyn made layup 6.0
+ 1 Bennett Koch made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
  Bennett Koch missed 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on John Kiser 11.0
+ 2 Markus Golder made layup 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Markus Golder 18.0
Team Stats
Points 68 63
Field Goals 21-38 (55.3%) 23-50 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 4-11 (36.4%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 22-32 (68.8%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 27 27
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 20 18
Team 2 2
Assists 7 7
Steals 3 7
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 12 28
Technicals 0 0
25
B. Koch F
25 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
4
B. Evelyn G
19 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Northern Iowa 14-15 383068
home team logo Valparaiso 14-16 342963
O/U 130.0, VALPO -2.5
Athletics-Recreation Center Valparaiso, IN
away team logo Northern Iowa 14-15 64.7 PPG 37.3 RPG 10.7 APG
home team logo Valparaiso 14-16 70.1 PPG 38.1 RPG 12.5 APG
25
B. Koch F 12.7 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.4 APG 56.2 FG%
4
B. Evelyn G 12.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.9 APG 45.7 FG%
25
B. Koch F 25 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
4
B. Evelyn G 19 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
55.3 FG% 46.0
36.4 3PT FG% 47.4
68.8 FT% 61.5
Bench
S. Haldeman
W. Lohaus
T. Friedman
A. Phyfe
A. McDermott
L. Conrey
J. Dahl
L. McDonnell
R. de Souza
T. Lohaus
J. McCloud
M. Wentzien
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Haldeman 20 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 2/2 5/5 0 1
W. Lohaus 29 5 0 2 1 0 1 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 0
T. Friedman 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Phyfe 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dahl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McDonnell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. de Souza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lohaus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McCloud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wentzien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 25 7 3 4 11 12 21/38 4/11 22/32 5 20
Valparaiso
Bench
M. Golder
M. Bradford
J. Sorolla
J. Kiser
P. Hazen
M. Linssen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Golder 28 14 5 3 0 1 0 0 6/9 2/3 0/1 0 5
M. Bradford 14 5 1 1 2 0 2 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
J. Sorolla 15 1 3 0 1 1 2 5 0/2 0/0 1/2 1 2
J. Kiser 12 0 1 2 0 0 0 5 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
P. Hazen 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Linssen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 25 7 7 2 12 28 23/50 9/19 8/13 7 18
