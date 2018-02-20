Haldeman's late 3 helps Northern Iowa hold off Valparaiso
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Spencer Haldeman drained a late trey to give Northern Iowa enough cushion to hold off Valparaiso 68-63 on Tuesday night.
Haldeman's 3-pointer with 47 seconds left gave the Panthers a 62-56 lead. Tevonn Walker answered with a 3 for Valparaiso to close to 62-59. Haldeman then made two free throws and Bennett Koch finished the scoring with four straight free throws.
Koch was 8 of 8 from the floor, while making 9 of 14 free-throw attempts to total 25 points, which gave him 1,000 points for his career with Northern Iowa (14-15, 6-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Haldeman and Klint Carlson added 11 points apiece.
The Panthers led throughout the second half but could never break free as the Crusaders remained within striking distance. They closed to 59-56 with 2:01 remaining after Markus Golder drilled a 3 and Walker followed with a layup.
Bakari Evelyn had 19 points to lead Valparaiso (14-16, 5-12), which is in last place in the conference.
Northern Iowa will play in an opening-round game at the MVC tournament for the first time since 2003. The bottom four seeds (7th to 10th place) will play on March 1 to open the tournament in St. Louis. The highest seed UNI can achieve is No. 8.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|12.6
|Pts. Per Game
|12.6
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|42.4
|Field Goal %
|45.7
|33.7
|Three Point %
|38.8
|63.3
|Free Throw %
|78.8
|Defensive rebound by Spencer Haldeman
|1.0
|Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Bennett Koch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Bennett Koch made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on John Kiser
|6.0
|+ 2
|Bakari Evelyn made layup
|6.0
|+ 1
|Bennett Koch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Bennett Koch missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on John Kiser
|11.0
|+ 2
|Markus Golder made layup
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Markus Golder
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|63
|Field Goals
|21-38 (55.3%)
|23-50 (46.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-11 (36.4%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|22-32 (68.8%)
|8-13 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|27
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|20
|18
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|7
|7
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|12
|28
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northern Iowa 14-15
|64.7 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|10.7 APG
|Valparaiso 14-16
|70.1 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|55.3
|FG%
|46.0
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Koch
|29
|25
|7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|8/8
|0/0
|9/14
|0
|7
|K. Carlson
|29
|11
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|4
|H. Rhodes
|32
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/8
|1/6
|2/4
|1
|1
|T. Pickford
|31
|5
|7
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|4
|I. Brown
|25
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Koch
|29
|25
|7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|8/8
|0/0
|9/14
|0
|7
|K. Carlson
|29
|11
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|4
|H. Rhodes
|32
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/8
|1/6
|2/4
|1
|1
|T. Pickford
|31
|5
|7
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|4
|I. Brown
|25
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haldeman
|20
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|2/2
|5/5
|0
|1
|W. Lohaus
|29
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Friedman
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Phyfe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. McDermott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dahl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McDonnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. de Souza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lohaus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCloud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wentzien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|25
|7
|3
|4
|11
|12
|21/38
|4/11
|22/32
|5
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Evelyn
|38
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|7/14
|3/7
|2/3
|0
|2
|T. Walker
|36
|13
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/11
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|2
|M. McMillan
|13
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Joseph
|30
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|2
|D. Smits
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Evelyn
|38
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|7/14
|3/7
|2/3
|0
|2
|T. Walker
|36
|13
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/11
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|2
|M. McMillan
|13
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Joseph
|30
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|2
|D. Smits
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Golder
|28
|14
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6/9
|2/3
|0/1
|0
|5
|M. Bradford
|14
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Sorolla
|15
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|J. Kiser
|12
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|P. Hazen
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Linssen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|25
|7
|7
|2
|12
|28
|23/50
|9/19
|8/13
|7
|18
-
RUT
16OHIOST52
79
Final
-
NILL
BALLST68
77
Final
-
BC
NCST66
82
Final
-
CMICH
WMICH81
83
Final/OT
-
NCGRN
WOFF76
66
Final
-
MISSST
TEXAM93
81
Final
-
21WVU
BAYLOR71
60
Final
-
ILL
2MICHST61
81
Final
-
KENTST
OHIO76
88
Final
-
CIT
ETNST84
82
Final
-
CREIGH
BUTLER70
93
Final
-
BUFF
MIAOH81
84
Final
-
TOLEDO
EMICH79
85
Final
-
AKRON
BGREEN81
79
Final
-
VMI
FURMAN54
76
Final
-
WCAR
MERCER64
81
Final
-
18RI
LSALLE95
93
Final/OT
-
NIOWA
VALPO68
63
Final
-
NMEX
WYO119
114
Final
-
IND
NEB57
66
Final
-
UK
ARK87
72
Final
-
STLOU
DAYTON50
53
Final
-
VANDY
LSU78
88
Final
-
MISS
MIZZOU90
87
Final/OT