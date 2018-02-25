ARIZ
Troubled Arizona loses 98-93 to Oregon

  • Feb 25, 2018

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) No. 14 Arizona played without coach Sean Miller and lost 98-93 to Oregon in overtime at the end of a difficult Saturday for the troubled Wildcats program.

Miller sat out a day after ESPN reported he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to current Wildcats freshman Deandre Ayton. The Wildcats also were without guard Allonzo Trier, who tested positive for the same banned substance that cost him 19 games last season.

''I believe it is in the best interest of our team that I not coach the game tonight,'' Miller said in a statement. ''I continue to fully support the university's efforts to fully investigate this matter and am confident that I will be vindicated.''

The school did not specify why Miller didn't coach against Oregon or if he will sit out any other games.

Ayton had 28 points and 16 rebounds for Arizona (22-7, 12-4 Pac-12), and Rawle Alkins added 24 points.

Oregon (19-10, 9-7) used a stellar performance at the line and a balanced attack to pick up its second straight win. Elijah Brown scored 22 of his season-high 30 points after halftime. MiKyle McIntosh added 20 points, including a key 3-pointer with 1:02 left.

Brown made 15 of 17 free-throw attempts as the Ducks connected on 20 of 24 foul shots overall. The work at the line helped them over a 58.6 shooting percentage and a 35-30 rebounding edge for the Wildcats.

Arizona also committed 17 turnovers.

Dylan Smith's 3-pointer for the Wildcats tied it at 83 with 22 seconds left. Oregon's Payton Pritchard missed a driving layup with 2 seconds remaining, sending the game into overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona's immediate future isn't clear beyond its last two games of the regular season at McKale Center. The Wildcats can clinch a share of the Pac-12 title with one more win.

Oregon push for relevance in the postseason discussion got a boost by beating the Wildcats, though the Ducks' only route to NCAA Tournament may rest with winning the conference tournament in Las Vegas next month. Oregon closes on the road against the Washington schools.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Hosts Stanford on Thursday night.

Oregon: Plays at Washington State on Thursday night.

Key Players
D. Ayton
13 F
P. Pritchard
3 G
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
61.1 Field Goal % 46.0
32.3 Three Point % 41.4
75.3 Free Throw % 81.0
  Parker Jackson-Cartwright missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Elijah Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Elijah Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Rawle Alkins 3.0
+ 3 Rawle Alkins made 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton 9.0
  Payton Pritchard missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
  Payton Pritchard missed 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Dusan Ristic 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard 9.0
  Deandre Ayton missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
away team logo
13
D. Ayton F
28 PTS, 18 REB
home team logo
5
E. Brown G
30 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12OTT
away team logo 14 Arizona 22-7 43401093
home team logo Oregon 19-10 37461598
O/U 144.5, OREG -4.5
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
O/U 144.5, OREG -4.5
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Arizona
Starters
D. Ayton
R. Alkins
P. Jackson-Cartwright
D. Smith
D. Ristic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ayton 44 28 18 0 0 4 1 1 11/15 0/1 6/6 5 13
R. Alkins 40 24 5 5 0 1 2 3 8/16 3/7 5/8 3 2
P. Jackson-Cartwright 41 15 2 5 2 0 3 2 6/11 1/5 2/2 0 2
D. Smith 25 11 1 0 0 0 6 5 4/5 3/4 0/1 0 1
D. Ristic 34 9 7 1 0 0 3 2 4/8 0/0 1/1 2 5
Bench
E. Akot
K. Pinder
A. Barcello
B. Randolph
T. Denny
A. Trier
J. DesJardins
T. Trillo
K. Jones
I. Lee
M. Weyand
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Akot 17 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 0
K. Pinder 11 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0
A. Barcello 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Randolph 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Denny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Trillo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 93 35 12 3 5 17 19 34/59 7/18 18/22 10 25
Oregon
Starters
E. Brown
M. McIntosh
P. White
P. Pritchard
T. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Brown 37 30 1 3 0 0 1 3 6/18 3/11 15/17 0 1
M. McIntosh 33 20 5 3 4 0 1 4 7/14 3/5 3/3 2 3
P. White 27 16 3 2 1 1 0 4 6/8 4/6 0/0 1 2
P. Pritchard 41 13 5 8 0 0 1 1 4/11 3/5 2/4 1 4
T. Brown 39 11 3 2 1 0 1 2 5/14 1/5 0/0 2 1
Bench
K. Smith
K. Wooten
V. Bailey Jr.
A. Kigab
R. Sorkin
M. Cage
E. Gross
W. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Smith 9 4 2 1 2 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 0
K. Wooten 19 4 3 1 0 0 0 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 0
V. Bailey Jr. 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Kigab 11 0 4 0 3 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 3
R. Sorkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 98 27 20 11 1 4 21 32/74 14/33 20/24 13 14
