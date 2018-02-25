PSU
NEB

No Text

Copeland, Nebraska hold off Penn State for 76-64 win

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 25, 2018

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska made history Sunday night, setting a program record for conference wins and winning 22 games overall for just the third time in school history with its 76-64 victory over Penn State.

''It's a very important night, a historic night from what I'm hearing,'' said Nebraska coach Tim Miles. ''I'm just really proud of these guys, to have that, at least, accomplished. Now certainly we have more goals and we want to go a lot farther. But I'm just happy that this night they can enjoy that and put that in their back pockets.''

Nebraska (22-9, 13-5 Big Ten) clinched the No. 4 seed and double-bye into the quarterfinals of next week's conference tournament. The Huskers kept hopes alive for their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2014.

''I'm just glad we finished it, got that bye,' said Nebraska senior Anton Gill, who played his final regular season home game Sunday. ''We're not going to New York to just play around. We want to win that, too. We really feel like we have the best team in the Big Ten. More wins would obviously help. But if you ask my opinion, we've proven throughout the year we're a tournament team.''

The Huskers, who led by 17 at half, stretched their advantage to 49-28 on Gill's 3-pointer with about 13 minutes remaining. Then Penn State (19-10, 9-9) began to chip away at the lead behind Tony Carr, who had 19 of his 27 points in the second half.

The Nittany Lions cut the Nebraska advantage to 12 six times in the last 4:13, but got no closer.

''I'm really proud of my team the second half there,'' Penn State coach Pat Chambers said. ''Obviously they jumped us. Give Tim (Floyd) and Nebraska credit, they've been playing really good basketball the last month and came out and punched us in the mouth.''

Nebraska took control with a 17-3 first-half run, highlighted by three straight baby hooks by Jordy Tshimanga, going up 25-10 on Copeland's basket with 6:44 left in the half.

The Huskers had a 46-28 edge in points in the paint and outrebounded Penn State 45-28.

Isaiah Roby had 13 points for Nebraska and James Palmer Jr. and Glynn Watson Jr. had 11 points each.

Lamar Stevens had 13 points for Penn State and Shep Garner added 11.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: With Sunday's win, the Huskers broke the school record for most conference wins in a season at 13. The previous mark of 12 conference wins was set in 1965-66 when Nebraska played in the Big Eight Conference and in 1915-16 when the Huskers were a member of the Missouri Valley Conference. Nebraska was undefeated at home in conference play for the ninth time in school history.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions played without Mike Watkins, the team's second leading scorer, who had 20 points and 15 rebounds in the Penn State's 76-74 overtime win over Nebraska in State College on Jan. 12.

QUOTABLE

Nebraska's Evan Taylor on Senior Night - ''It was crazy. All my teammates were saying I was going to be the one to cry of all the seniors. I was ''nah, nah, nah.' But in the tunnel, I got emotional. Everything I had to do to get here, it was a journey...I'm glad the whole community accepted me and we were able to finish strong.''

UP NEXT

Nebraska will play in the conference tournament quarterfinals Friday.

Penn State will play Northwestern on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Carr
J. Palmer Jr.
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
42.0 Field Goal % 45.1
45.8 Three Point % 32.1
81.2 Free Throw % 73.3
+ 2 Nazeer Bostick made driving dunk 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Shep Garner 20.0
  Malcolm Laws missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Glynn Watson Jr. 48.0
  Tony Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
+ 1 Anton Gill made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
+ 1 Anton Gill made 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
  Personal foul on Nazeer Bostick 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Evan Taylor 1:08
  Tony Carr missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
+ 1 Tony Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
Team Stats
Points 64 76
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 28-57 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 28 45
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 17 29
Team 3 4
Assists 6 16
Steals 11 6
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
10
T. Carr G
27 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
14
I. Copeland F
17 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Penn State 19-12 174764
home team logo Nebraska 22-9 344276
O/U 138.0, NEB -3.0
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
O/U 138.0, NEB -3.0
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Team Stats
away team logo Penn State 19-12 75.6 PPG 38.3 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Nebraska 22-9 73.1 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
10
T. Carr G 19.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.9 APG 42.2 FG%
14
I. Copeland F 13.0 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.1 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
T. Carr G 27 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
14
I. Copeland F 17 PTS 12 REB 4 AST
40.7 FG% 49.1
23.5 3PT FG% 30.8
63.2 FT% 69.6
Penn State
Starters
T. Carr
L. Stevens
S. Garner
J. Reaves
J. Moore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carr 38 27 3 1 0 0 3 1 9/23 2/7 7/11 1 2
L. Stevens 34 13 7 0 0 3 4 2 5/11 1/2 2/4 1 6
S. Garner 30 11 2 2 2 0 1 3 5/8 1/4 0/0 0 2
J. Reaves 37 3 7 3 7 0 3 3 1/8 0/3 1/2 2 5
J. Moore 14 2 3 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
Starters
T. Carr
L. Stevens
S. Garner
J. Reaves
J. Moore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carr 38 27 3 1 0 0 3 1 9/23 2/7 7/11 1 2
L. Stevens 34 13 7 0 0 3 4 2 5/11 1/2 2/4 1 6
S. Garner 30 11 2 2 2 0 1 3 5/8 1/4 0/0 0 2
J. Reaves 37 3 7 3 7 0 3 3 1/8 0/3 1/2 2 5
J. Moore 14 2 3 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
N. Bostick
J. Wheeler
S. Pierce
J. Harrar
M. Watkins
D. Zemgulis
G. Hazle
T. Buttrick
T. Nussbaum
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Bostick 22 4 0 0 2 0 1 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Wheeler 15 4 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 0
S. Pierce 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Harrar 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Zemgulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Buttrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 25 6 11 3 13 19 24/59 4/17 12/19 8 17
Nebraska
Starters
I. Copeland
J. Palmer Jr.
A. Gill
E. Taylor
D. Okeke
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Copeland 34 17 12 4 1 0 2 2 6/10 2/3 3/5 3 9
J. Palmer Jr. 33 11 3 3 2 0 6 1 5/12 0/3 1/3 0 3
A. Gill 23 9 0 0 0 0 2 2 2/6 2/5 3/4 0 0
E. Taylor 30 7 6 3 2 0 0 1 2/8 0/1 3/4 2 4
D. Okeke 4 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
Starters
I. Copeland
J. Palmer Jr.
A. Gill
E. Taylor
D. Okeke
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Copeland 34 17 12 4 1 0 2 2 6/10 2/3 3/5 3 9
J. Palmer Jr. 33 11 3 3 2 0 6 1 5/12 0/3 1/3 0 3
A. Gill 23 9 0 0 0 0 2 2 2/6 2/5 3/4 0 0
E. Taylor 30 7 6 3 2 0 0 1 2/8 0/1 3/4 2 4
D. Okeke 4 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
I. Roby
G. Watson Jr.
J. Tshimanga
M. Laws
T. Allen
J. McVeigh
J. Trueblood
T. Borchardt
N. Akenten
J. Costello
T. Thorbjarnarson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Roby 28 13 7 3 0 1 1 5 5/6 0/0 3/4 5 2
G. Watson Jr. 31 11 5 3 1 0 2 2 4/8 0/0 3/3 1 4
J. Tshimanga 12 8 5 0 0 1 0 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 4
M. Laws 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Allen 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. McVeigh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Trueblood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Borchardt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Akenten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thorbjarnarson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 41 16 6 3 13 14 28/57 4/13 16/23 12 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores