Lipscomb advances to 4th straight ASUN semi, beats Stetson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Garrison Mathews scored 29 points with five 3-pointers for his 19th 20-plus game of the season and Lipscomb beat Stetson 89-73 on Monday night to advance to its fourth straight Atlantic Sun Tournament semifinal game.
Matt Rose added 15 points for Lipscomb (21-9) and Rob Marberry had 10 points and nine rebounds. Mathews was 10 of 16 from the field for his 37th career game with 20 or more points.
Mathews scored 10 of Lipscomb's opening 21 points for an eight-point lead. The Bisons scored the first 10 points of the second half for a 54-43 lead as Stetson didn't score until Divine Myles' 3-pointer at the 15:33 mark.
Abayomi Iyiola had 18 points and 10 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season, for Stetson (12-20). Myles added 15 points and B.J. Glasford 14. Luke Doyle became Stetson's career 3-point leader with a second-half make to total 207.
Second-seeded Lipscomb will host No. 3 seed Jacksonville on Thursday.
|Lost ball turnover on Kenny Aninye, stolen by Andrew Fleming
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Keith Matthews
|21.0
|Aaron Korn missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Korn made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Brady Moses
|21.0
|+ 1
|Brady Moses made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|+ 1
|Brady Moses made 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Shooting foul on Zach Flener
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Brady Moses
|47.0
|George Brammeier missed layup, blocked by Leo Goodman
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Rob Marberry
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|89
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|32-69 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|14-32 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|19-28 (67.9%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|36
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|28
|26
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|12
|22
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|18
|11
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
23
|A. Iyiola F
|10.1 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|0.2 APG
|51.9 FG%
|
24
|G. Mathews G
|21.7 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|1.6 APG
|46.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Iyiola F
|18 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|G. Mathews G
|29 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|
|43.6
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|67.9
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Iyiola
|21
|18
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7/9
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|7
|D. Myles
|32
|15
|3
|4
|3
|0
|5
|1
|4/6
|1/3
|6/8
|0
|3
|B. Glasford
|28
|14
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6/11
|1/5
|1/1
|2
|1
|A. Rivera
|30
|9
|4
|7
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/8
|1/4
|4/8
|1
|3
|L. Doyle
|21
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2/9
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/3
|2/3
|1
|4
|K. Matthews
|11
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|B. Moses
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|L. Dennis
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Goodman
|12
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Cioce
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Aninye
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Webb
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Verk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gouety
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McKeython
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|37
|12
|9
|4
|18
|18
|24/55
|6/24
|19/28
|9
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Mathews
|28
|29
|5
|5
|1
|0
|5
|3
|10/16
|5/9
|4/4
|2
|3
|R. Marberry
|25
|10
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|E. Pepper
|31
|9
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|5/6
|2
|6
|K. Cooper
|24
|9
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|4/11
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|1
|M. Buckland
|29
|6
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rose
|19
|15
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/9
|5/9
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Korn
|22
|7
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|2/5
|1
|3
|G. Jones
|9
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Brammeier
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Fleming
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Flener
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Merritt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Duvall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Moran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Asadullah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|36
|22
|7
|1
|11
|20
|32/69
|14/32
|11/15
|10
|26
