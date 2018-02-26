STETSON
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Garrison Mathews scored 29 points with five 3-pointers for his 19th 20-plus game of the season and Lipscomb beat Stetson 89-73 on Monday night to advance to its fourth straight Atlantic Sun Tournament semifinal game.

Matt Rose added 15 points for Lipscomb (21-9) and Rob Marberry had 10 points and nine rebounds. Mathews was 10 of 16 from the field for his 37th career game with 20 or more points.

Mathews scored 10 of Lipscomb's opening 21 points for an eight-point lead. The Bisons scored the first 10 points of the second half for a 54-43 lead as Stetson didn't score until Divine Myles' 3-pointer at the 15:33 mark.

Abayomi Iyiola had 18 points and 10 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season, for Stetson (12-20). Myles added 15 points and B.J. Glasford 14. Luke Doyle became Stetson's career 3-point leader with a second-half make to total 207.

Second-seeded Lipscomb will host No. 3 seed Jacksonville on Thursday.

Team Stats
Points 73 89
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 32-69 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 14-32 (43.8%)
Free Throws 19-28 (67.9%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 39 36
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 28 26
Team 2 0
Assists 12 22
Steals 9 7
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 18 11
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Stetson 12-20 75.4 PPG 36.9 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo Lipscomb 21-9 81.9 PPG 42.2 RPG 15.3 APG
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Iyiola 21 18 10 0 1 1 0 3 7/9 0/0 4/6 3 7
D. Myles 32 15 3 4 3 0 5 1 4/6 1/3 6/8 0 3
B. Glasford 28 14 3 0 1 1 2 3 6/11 1/5 1/1 2 1
A. Rivera 30 9 4 7 0 0 2 3 2/8 1/4 4/8 1 3
L. Doyle 21 5 2 1 3 0 2 1 2/9 1/6 0/0 0 2
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Iyiola 21 18 10 0 1 1 0 3 7/9 0/0 4/6 3 7
D. Myles 32 15 3 4 3 0 5 1 4/6 1/3 6/8 0 3
B. Glasford 28 14 3 0 1 1 2 3 6/11 1/5 1/1 2 1
A. Rivera 30 9 4 7 0 0 2 3 2/8 1/4 4/8 1 3
L. Doyle 21 5 2 1 3 0 2 1 2/9 1/6 0/0 0 2
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jones 20 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 1/6 1/3 2/3 1 4
K. Matthews 11 5 4 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 3
B. Moses 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1
L. Dennis 7 0 1 0 0 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Goodman 12 0 2 0 1 1 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 1
M. Cioce 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Aninye 6 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Webb 8 0 2 0 0 1 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Verk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gouety - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McKeython - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 37 12 9 4 18 18 24/55 6/24 19/28 9 28
Lipscomb
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Mathews 28 29 5 5 1 0 5 3 10/16 5/9 4/4 2 3
R. Marberry 25 10 9 1 0 0 1 2 5/9 0/0 0/0 2 7
E. Pepper 31 9 8 3 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/2 5/6 2 6
K. Cooper 24 9 3 3 3 0 1 4 4/11 1/3 0/0 2 1
M. Buckland 29 6 1 4 0 0 0 4 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 1
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Mathews 28 29 5 5 1 0 5 3 10/16 5/9 4/4 2 3
R. Marberry 25 10 9 1 0 0 1 2 5/9 0/0 0/0 2 7
E. Pepper 31 9 8 3 0 0 0 2 2/5 0/2 5/6 2 6
K. Cooper 24 9 3 3 3 0 1 4 4/11 1/3 0/0 2 1
M. Buckland 29 6 1 4 0 0 0 4 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 1
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Rose 19 15 3 2 1 0 0 1 5/9 5/9 0/0 0 3
A. Korn 22 7 4 3 1 1 3 1 2/5 1/3 2/5 1 3
G. Jones 9 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. Brammeier 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Fleming 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Flener 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Merritt 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Duvall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Moran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Asadullah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 36 22 7 1 11 20 32/69 14/32 11/15 10 26
