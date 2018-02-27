LONGWD
Longwood takes out High Point 68-55 in Big South Tournament

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2018

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) Charles Glover and Isaiah Walton each scored 14 points and Longwood upset High Point 68-55 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Big South Tournament.

Longwood jumped to a 25-7 lead after the first 11-plus minutes as High Point shot 2 of 10 from the field and had 10 turnovers. The Lancers led 37-26 at halftime and cruised in the second half.

B.K. Ashe added 12 points for Longwood. He lost control of the ball dribbling near the 3-point arc, regained it and nailed a 3-pointer just before the shot-clock buzzer to push Longwood's lead to 65-49.

Tenth-seeded Longwood (7-25), in its sixth postseason as a member of the Big South, will meet No. 2 seed Radford on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Jahaad Proctor led High Point (14-16) with 16 points and Justyn Mutts scored 11. The Panthers were coming off a 45-point outing against Liberty in their regular-season finale.

Key Players
B. Ashe
J. Proctor
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
35.7 Field Goal % 43.2
28.1 Three Point % 38.2
74.4 Free Throw % 78.4
  Defensive rebound by Andre Fox 1.0
  B.K. Ashe missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Brandonn Kamga made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Brandonn Kamga made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Cintron 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Ricky Madison 37.0
  Isaiah Walton missed 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
+ 1 Isaiah Walton made 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Personal foul on Austin White 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Charles Glover 43.0
  Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
Team Stats
Points 68 55
Field Goals 22-53 (41.5%) 21-53 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 41
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 18 21
Team 4 5
Assists 9 7
Steals 12 6
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
12
C. Glover G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
13
J. Proctor G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Longwood 7-25 373168
home team logo High Point 14-16 262955
O/U 134.5, HIGHPT -13.5
Millis Athletic Convocation Center High Point, NC
Longwood
Starters
C. Glover
I. Walton
B. Ashe
D. Geter
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Glover 33 14 4 2 1 0 2 2 4/7 2/4 4/6 0 4
I. Walton 29 14 3 4 1 0 1 4 5/14 1/3 3/6 0 3
B. Ashe 38 12 3 0 2 1 2 1 4/11 2/6 2/2 2 1
D. Geter 38 8 6 3 3 2 2 4 3/6 0/0 2/2 2 4
J. Smith 24 8 3 0 0 1 1 3 3/7 1/4 1/3 1 2
Bench
S. Franklin
J. Cintron
K. Chapman
B. Gee
B. Williams
C. Shields
P. Adgei
D. Romich
D. Ezeani
J. Montague
J. Munoz
K. Wallington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Franklin 18 9 3 0 2 0 2 1 2/5 1/1 4/4 2 1
J. Cintron 17 3 4 0 3 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 1/1 1 3
K. Chapman 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Gee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Shields - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Adgei - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Romich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ezeani - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Montague - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Munoz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wallington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 26 9 12 4 10 16 22/53 7/18 17/24 8 18
High Point
Starters
J. Proctor
J. Mutts
B. Kamga
D. Slay
J. Whitehead
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Proctor 36 16 6 1 1 1 5 2 5/16 1/6 5/6 2 4
J. Mutts 22 11 5 2 0 4 0 3 5/8 0/0 1/2 2 3
B. Kamga 29 7 4 2 0 0 2 4 2/7 1/3 2/2 3 1
D. Slay 22 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 2
J. Whitehead 24 0 5 0 1 0 0 2 0/3 0/0 0/3 3 2
Bench
A. Fox
A. White
R. Madison
L. Vargo
D. Gooding
S. Berlin
C. Thomas Jr.
J. Wright
T. Cameron
C. Sanchez
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Fox 24 8 5 1 2 1 2 3 3/8 1/3 1/5 1 4
A. White 17 6 1 0 1 0 2 5 3/4 0/0 0/1 0 1
R. Madison 16 2 5 1 1 0 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 3
L. Vargo 10 0 2 0 0 0 3 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 1
D. Gooding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Berlin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Thomas Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sanchez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 36 7 6 6 16 21 21/53 4/17 9/19 15 21
