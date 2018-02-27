Longwood takes out High Point 68-55 in Big South Tournament
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) Charles Glover and Isaiah Walton each scored 14 points and Longwood upset High Point 68-55 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Big South Tournament.
Longwood jumped to a 25-7 lead after the first 11-plus minutes as High Point shot 2 of 10 from the field and had 10 turnovers. The Lancers led 37-26 at halftime and cruised in the second half.
B.K. Ashe added 12 points for Longwood. He lost control of the ball dribbling near the 3-point arc, regained it and nailed a 3-pointer just before the shot-clock buzzer to push Longwood's lead to 65-49.
Tenth-seeded Longwood (7-25), in its sixth postseason as a member of the Big South, will meet No. 2 seed Radford on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Jahaad Proctor led High Point (14-16) with 16 points and Justyn Mutts scored 11. The Panthers were coming off a 45-point outing against Liberty in their regular-season finale.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|35.7
|Field Goal %
|43.2
|28.1
|Three Point %
|38.2
|74.4
|Free Throw %
|78.4
|Defensive rebound by Andre Fox
|1.0
|B.K. Ashe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Brandonn Kamga made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Brandonn Kamga made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Cintron
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Ricky Madison
|37.0
|Isaiah Walton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Walton made 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Personal foul on Austin White
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Charles Glover
|43.0
|Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|55
|Field Goals
|22-53 (41.5%)
|21-53 (39.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|17-24 (70.8%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|41
|Offensive
|8
|15
|Defensive
|18
|21
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|9
|7
|Steals
|12
|6
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|16
|Fouls
|16
|21
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Longwood 7-25
|63.5 PPG
|35.1 RPG
|10.0 APG
|High Point 14-16
|71.4 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|I. Walton G
|16.2 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|2.1 APG
|43.8 FG%
|
13
|J. Proctor G
|16.4 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Walton G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|J. Proctor G
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|39.6
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|70.8
|FT%
|47.4
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Franklin
|18
|9
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/1
|4/4
|2
|1
|J. Cintron
|17
|3
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|3
|K. Chapman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Gee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Shields
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Adgei
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Romich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ezeani
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Montague
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Munoz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wallington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|26
|9
|12
|4
|10
|16
|22/53
|7/18
|17/24
|8
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Proctor
|36
|16
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|5/16
|1/6
|5/6
|2
|4
|J. Mutts
|22
|11
|5
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|3
|B. Kamga
|29
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|1
|D. Slay
|22
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Whitehead
|24
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/3
|3
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Proctor
|36
|16
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|5/16
|1/6
|5/6
|2
|4
|J. Mutts
|22
|11
|5
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|3
|B. Kamga
|29
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|1
|D. Slay
|22
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Whitehead
|24
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/3
|3
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fox
|24
|8
|5
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|1/5
|1
|4
|A. White
|17
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|R. Madison
|16
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|L. Vargo
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Gooding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Berlin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Thomas Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sanchez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|36
|7
|6
|6
|16
|21
|21/53
|4/17
|9/19
|15
|21
-
AKRON
BUFF68
80
Final
-
OKLAST
IOWAST80
71
Final
-
FLA
BAMA73
52
Final
-
MIZZOU
VANDY74
66
Final
-
PRESBY
CHARSO51
68
Final
-
ARMY
LOYMD79
82
Final
-
AMER
LAFAY86
93
Final
-
LONGWD
HIGHPT68
55
Final
-
BING
ALBANY54
71
Final
-
16TENN
MISSST76
54
Final
-
MIAOH
KENTST83
90
Final/OT
-
UMBC
HARTFD62
53
Final
-
EMICH
WMICH74
58
Final
-
UVM
MAINE74
62
Final
-
BALLST
CMICH51
75
Final
-
STJOES
17RI78
48
Final
-
BGREEN
OHIO59
75
Final
-
MASLOW
NH92
77
Final
-
TOLEDO
NILL97
67
Final
-
DEPAUL
CREIGH57
82
Final
-
OKLA
BAYLOR64
87
Final
-
KSTATE
TCU59
66
Final
-
DAVID
STBON113
117
Final/3OT
-
14AUBURN
ARK82
91
Final
-
MIAMI
9UNC91
88
Final
-
BOISE
SDGST64
72
Final