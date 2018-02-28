CCTST
WAGNER

No Text

Wagner beats Central Connecticut 73-61 in NEC quarterfinal

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) JoJo Cooper scored 20 points, Romone Saunders had 18 points and 10 rebounds and top-seeded Wagner beat No. 8 seed Central Connecticut 73-61 on Wednesday night in a Northeast Conference quarterfinal.

Wagner (22-8) will host a semifinal on Saturday against No. 7 seed Robert Morris (16-16), which upset second-seeded Mount Saint Mary's 60-56.

Cooper was 7-of-9 shooting and had seven assists. Saunders was 5 of 10 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Blake Francis added 17 points for the Seahawks, who have won four of their last five games.

Joe Hugley scored 22 points, Tyler Kohl added 15 points and Austin Nehls had 10 for Central Connecticut.

Francis and Elijah Davis made back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch Wagner's lead to 59-41 with 9:30 to play. The Blue Devils pulled to 64-58 with three minutes remaining, but Cooper scored five points and Saunders added four as the Seahawks closed the game on a 9-3 spurt.

Key Players
T. Kohl
J. Cooper
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
42.2 Field Goal % 42.6
29.1 Three Point % 38.5
78.8 Free Throw % 72.6
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Davis 22.0
  Tyler Kohl missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
+ 1 Romone Saunders made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Romone Saunders made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Eric Bowles 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Romone Saunders 33.0
  Joe Hugley missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Eric Bowles 40.0
  Joe Hugley missed dunk 42.0
  Offensive rebound by Joe Hugley 43.0
  Austin Nehls missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
Team Stats
Points 61 73
Field Goals 15-43 (34.9%) 24-49 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 23-29 (79.3%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 27 34
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 18 27
Team 4 1
Assists 7 16
Steals 5 5
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 22 23
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
21
J. Hugley F
22 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
10
J. Cooper G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo CCSU 14-18 283361
home team logo Wagner 22-8 343973
O/U 132.5, WAGNER -9.5
Spiro Sports Center Staten Island, NY
O/U 132.5, WAGNER -9.5
Spiro Sports Center Staten Island, NY
Team Stats
away team logo CCSU 14-18 68.1 PPG 38.8 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo Wagner 22-8 75.2 PPG 43 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
21
J. Hugley F 9.0 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.4 APG 44.8 FG%
10
J. Cooper G 14.2 PPG 5.4 RPG 6.2 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
21
J. Hugley F 22 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
10
J. Cooper G 20 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
34.9 FG% 49.0
42.1 3PT FG% 45.5
79.3 FT% 71.4
CCSU
Starters
T. Kohl
A. Nehls
D. Bute
S. Laney
E. Bowles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Kohl 40 15 4 3 2 1 3 2 4/17 1/5 6/6 1 3
A. Nehls 35 10 3 2 0 1 0 1 3/5 2/4 2/3 1 2
D. Bute 19 6 3 0 1 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 6/8 0 3
S. Laney 15 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
E. Bowles 17 0 1 1 0 0 1 5 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0
Bench
J. Hugley
M. Jones
T. Batiste
K. Hicks
H. Kay
D. Marshall Jr.
C. Williams
E. Camacho
T. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hugley 29 22 4 0 2 1 0 2 6/12 5/9 5/7 1 3
M. Jones 22 8 5 0 0 2 4 3 2/3 0/0 4/5 1 4
T. Batiste 23 0 2 1 0 0 3 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
K. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Kay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Marshall Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Camacho - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 23 7 5 5 14 22 15/43 8/19 23/29 5 18
Wagner
Starters
J. Cooper
R. Saunders
B. Francis
A. Sumbry
D. Liggeons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cooper 38 20 3 7 1 0 5 3 7/9 2/2 4/5 0 3
R. Saunders 36 18 10 2 0 0 1 3 5/10 3/4 5/6 0 10
B. Francis 38 17 1 2 1 0 0 2 5/11 2/7 5/6 0 1
A. Sumbry 12 2 3 0 0 0 0 4 1/3 0/0 0/2 2 1
D. Liggeons 31 2 6 2 3 2 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 3
Bench
N. Jackson
E. Davis
C. Freeman
S. Scott
J. Brown
T. Graham
T. Plummer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Jackson 24 10 5 2 0 0 0 3 4/11 2/7 0/0 0 5
E. Davis 13 3 4 1 0 1 2 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 3
C. Freeman 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
S. Scott 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Plummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 33 16 5 3 10 23 24/49 10/22 15/21 6 27
