Eastern Illinois upsets Tennessee State in OVC opener, 73-71

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2018

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Ray Crossland missed one chance to clinch Eastern Illinois' first-round upset of Tennessee State in a first-round Ohio Valley Conference tournament game, but he redeemed himself by blocking a 3-point try by Delano Spencer with a second left to preserve a 73-71 win Wednesday night.

The No. 7 seed, Eastern Illinois advances to face No. 3 Austin Peay in a quarterfinal battle Thursday.

After hitting 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute, Crossland stepped to the line with four seconds left with the chance to turn a two-point lead into a two-possession advantage. But he missed both free throws. The Tigers got the ball to Spencer, who hit two layups and a 3-pointer in the final :21 seconds to get Tennessee State within two points, but Crossland got a hand on his 3-point try.

Eastern Illinois held an 11-point advantage with just over five minutes to play after Montell Goodwin hit a jumper. Darreon Reddick hit a 3-pointer, Spencer turned a 3-point play, Armani Chaney and Stokley Chaffee Jr. both hit 3s and Tennessee State, the No. 6 seed, had cut its deficit to just three, 65-62.

Mack Smith answered with a 3 with 1:04 left and Crossland hit the first of two free throws to push the lead to 69-62 with :43 left. Spenser was fouled behind the arc and hit 2 of 3 from the line to make it 69-64, but DeVantae' Price added a free throw with :34 left.

Crossland finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Goodwin finished with 20 points to lead the Panthers (12-18) and Mack Smith added 15 points.

Spencer had 17 points to lead Tennessee State (15-15). Christian Mekowulu scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Chaney added 15 points.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 73 71
Field Goals 23-49 (46.9%) 23-50 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 18-31 (58.1%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 31
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 25 25
Team 2 3
Assists 14 12
Steals 9 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 0 1
4
M. Goodwin G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
1
D. Spencer G
17 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Eastern Ill. 12-18 244973
home team logo Tenn. St. 15-15 224971
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Eastern Ill.
Starters
M. Goodwin
M. Smith
R. Crossland
M. Dama
L. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Goodwin 38 20 2 2 2 1 3 3 8/15 2/6 2/5 0 2
M. Smith 37 15 5 1 3 0 2 3 5/11 3/7 2/3 0 5
R. Crossland 40 11 7 4 2 2 4 3 3/10 2/5 3/6 4 3
M. Dama 17 8 1 2 1 0 3 5 3/5 0/0 2/2 0 1
L. Jones 19 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
Bench
J. Starks
D. Price
A. Diallo
D. Jackson
T. Lewis
L. Koch
M. Chavers
J. Green
S. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Starks 13 8 3 0 0 0 1 0 2/4 2/3 2/2 0 3
D. Price 14 6 7 3 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 6/10 1 6
A. Diallo 21 3 5 1 0 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 4
D. Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 0
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Koch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chavers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 32 14 9 3 14 20 23/49 9/22 18/31 7 25
Tenn. St.
Starters
D. Spencer
C. Mekowulu
A. Chaney
S. Chaffee Jr.
D. Reddick
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Spencer 38 17 5 0 0 0 4 1 6/12 2/6 3/6 0 5
C. Mekowulu 37 15 12 1 0 1 1 1 5/8 0/0 5/5 1 11
A. Chaney 27 15 2 6 0 0 5 5 4/12 3/6 4/5 0 2
S. Chaffee Jr. 28 9 6 0 4 1 1 3 4/5 1/1 0/0 1 5
D. Reddick 38 6 1 4 2 0 1 3 1/5 1/4 3/4 0 1
Bench
K. McKnight
T. Davis
S. Oyediran
D. Cummings
J. Duke
K. Hamilton
H. Ahlin
D. Henderson
D. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. McKnight 17 9 1 1 0 0 3 4 3/8 2/5 1/2 0 1
T. Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Oyediran 12 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. Cummings 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Duke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ahlin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 28 12 6 2 15 21 23/50 9/22 16/22 3 25
