Bishop, Knights topple Saint Francis (Pa.) 84-75 in NEC
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) Kaleb Bishop scored a career-high 21 points, all five starters reached double figures and Fairleigh Dickinson bounced third-seeded Saint Francis University from the Northeast Conference Tournament 84-75 on Wednesday night.
Fairleigh Dickinson (13-17), the NEC No. 6 seed, travels to New York Saturday to meet No. 4 seed LIU Brooklyn (16-16) in a semifinal.
Darnell Edge hit a 3-pointer on an assist from Jahlil Jenkins to forge a 72-72 tie with just under three minutes left, Noah Morgan followed with a layup and the Knights led the rest of the way.
Jamaal King nailed a 3 that pulled Saint Francis to within 77-75 with 1:10 to play, but Morgan stole the ball from King, was fouled, and made both free throws with 19 seconds left.
Edge scored 18 points with four treys, Jenkins scored 16, going 4-for-4 from deep. Jenkins had a game-high six assists. Morgan finished with 13 points and Mike Holloway Jr. 11.
Keith Braxton led the Red Flash (18-12) with 24 points and King added 17.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.1
|Min. Per Game
|35.1
|17.1
|Pts. Per Game
|17.1
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|9.7
|Reb. Per Game
|9.7
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|48.4
|32.1
|Three Point %
|37.7
|67.4
|Free Throw %
|80.6
|+ 2
|Noah Morgan made layup
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Noah Morgan
|4.0
|Noah Morgan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Noah Morgan made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Deivydas Kuzavas
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Noah Morgan
|7.0
|Scott Meredith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Mike Holloway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Mike Holloway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Andre Wolford
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike Holloway Jr.
|12.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|75
|Field Goals
|31-64 (48.4%)
|27-56 (48.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-21 (42.9%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|29
|Offensive
|17
|9
|Defensive
|18
|19
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|16
|12
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|F. Dickinson 13-17
|74.2 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|13.3 APG
|St. Fran.-Pa. 18-12
|79.8 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|K. Bishop F
|8.0 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|0.5 APG
|50.6 FG%
|
13
|K. Braxton G
|17.1 PPG
|9.7 RPG
|3.3 APG
|48.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Bishop F
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|K. Braxton G
|24 PTS
|10 REB
|5 AST
|
|48.4
|FG%
|48.2
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bishop
|40
|21
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9/11
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|1
|D. Edge
|39
|18
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7/17
|4/11
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Jenkins
|38
|16
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/12
|4/4
|0/3
|2
|3
|N. Morgan
|24
|13
|10
|1
|3
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|0/2
|5/6
|5
|5
|M. Holloway Jr.
|31
|11
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3/11
|0/1
|5/5
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bishop
|40
|21
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9/11
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|1
|D. Edge
|39
|18
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7/17
|4/11
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Jenkins
|38
|16
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/12
|4/4
|0/3
|2
|3
|N. Morgan
|24
|13
|10
|1
|3
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|0/2
|5/6
|5
|5
|M. Holloway Jr.
|31
|11
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3/11
|0/1
|5/5
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Beciri
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|E. Williams
|20
|2
|5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|2
|M. Schroback
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Jones
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rhoden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McNamara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Fabre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|84
|35
|16
|5
|2
|8
|18
|31/64
|9/21
|13/19
|17
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Braxton
|40
|24
|10
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7/14
|1/3
|9/10
|4
|6
|J. King
|38
|17
|2
|5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|7/17
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|1
|A. Wolford
|28
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/8
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|3
|R. Gaskins Jr.
|23
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|M. Flagg
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Braxton
|40
|24
|10
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7/14
|1/3
|9/10
|4
|6
|J. King
|38
|17
|2
|5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|7/17
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|1
|A. Wolford
|28
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/8
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|3
|R. Gaskins Jr.
|23
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|M. Flagg
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Meredith
|23
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Kuzavas
|18
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Harmon
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Wallace
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|I. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Forehand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Klebon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McKeithen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Laporal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Vallien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|28
|12
|3
|5
|10
|17
|27/56
|7/18
|14/18
|9
|19
-
21NEVADA
UNLV74
51
2nd 13:09 CBSSN
-
ILL
IOWA87
96
Final
-
PROV
3XAVIER74
84
Final
-
LSU
SC74
83
Final/OT
-
GMASON
VCU81
80
Final
-
ROBERT
MOUNT60
56
Final
-
CCTST
WAGNER61
73
Final
-
UMASS
RICH65
90
Final
-
FDU
SFTRPA84
75
Final
-
STFRAN
LIU50
73
Final
-
STLOU
DUQ69
76
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCONN66
72
Final
-
FORD
GWASH56
72
Final
-
MISS
23UK78
96
Final
-
DAYTON
LSALLE53
71
Final
-
PITT
ND56
73
Final
-
SIUE
TNTECH51
60
Final
-
NICHST
NWST73
70
Final
-
HOUBP
UIW71
83
Final
-
SAMHOU
CARK70
88
Final
-
ABIL
SFA56
76
Final
-
SELOU
NORL68
64
Final
-
MCNSE
TXAMCC70
82
Final
-
RUT
MINN65
54
Final
-
4NOVA
SETON69
68
Final/OT
-
TEXAM
UGA61
60
Final
-
25HOU
SMU69
56
Final
-
AF
WYO54
66
Final
-
NMEX
COLOST108
87
Final
-
BUTLER
STJOHN68
75
Final/2OT
-
FSU
18CLEM63
76
Final
-
CUSE
BC70
85
Final
-
EILL
TNST73
71
Final
-
CSFULL
CSN102
76
Final
-
UTAHST
SJST62
64
Final