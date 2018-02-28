FDU
SFTRPA

No Text

Bishop, Knights topple Saint Francis (Pa.) 84-75 in NEC

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2018

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) Kaleb Bishop scored a career-high 21 points, all five starters reached double figures and Fairleigh Dickinson bounced third-seeded Saint Francis University from the Northeast Conference Tournament 84-75 on Wednesday night.

Fairleigh Dickinson (13-17), the NEC No. 6 seed, travels to New York Saturday to meet No. 4 seed LIU Brooklyn (16-16) in a semifinal.

Darnell Edge hit a 3-pointer on an assist from Jahlil Jenkins to forge a 72-72 tie with just under three minutes left, Noah Morgan followed with a layup and the Knights led the rest of the way.

Jamaal King nailed a 3 that pulled Saint Francis to within 77-75 with 1:10 to play, but Morgan stole the ball from King, was fouled, and made both free throws with 19 seconds left.

Edge scored 18 points with four treys, Jenkins scored 16, going 4-for-4 from deep. Jenkins had a game-high six assists. Morgan finished with 13 points and Mike Holloway Jr. 11.

Keith Braxton led the Red Flash (18-12) with 24 points and King added 17.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Jenkins
K. Braxton
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
44.3 Field Goal % 48.4
32.1 Three Point % 37.7
67.4 Free Throw % 80.6
+ 2 Noah Morgan made layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Noah Morgan 4.0
  Noah Morgan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Noah Morgan made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Deivydas Kuzavas 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Noah Morgan 7.0
  Scott Meredith missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Mike Holloway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Mike Holloway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Andre Wolford 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Mike Holloway Jr. 12.0
Team Stats
Points 84 75
Field Goals 31-64 (48.4%) 27-56 (48.2%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 37 29
Offensive 17 9
Defensive 18 19
Team 2 1
Assists 16 12
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
K. Bishop F
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
13
K. Braxton G
24 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo F. Dickinson 13-17 404484
home team logo St. Fran.-Pa. 18-12 393675
O/U 153.5, SFTRPA -8.5
DeGol Arena Loretto, PA
O/U 153.5, SFTRPA -8.5
DeGol Arena Loretto, PA
Team Stats
away team logo F. Dickinson 13-17 74.2 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo St. Fran.-Pa. 18-12 79.8 PPG 36.9 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
12
K. Bishop F 8.0 PPG 5.8 RPG 0.5 APG 50.6 FG%
13
K. Braxton G 17.1 PPG 9.7 RPG 3.3 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
12
K. Bishop F 21 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
13
K. Braxton G 24 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
48.4 FG% 48.2
42.9 3PT FG% 38.9
68.4 FT% 77.8
F. Dickinson
Starters
K. Bishop
D. Edge
J. Jenkins
N. Morgan
M. Holloway Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Bishop 40 21 5 2 1 0 0 1 9/11 0/0 3/5 4 1
D. Edge 39 18 3 2 1 0 1 2 7/17 4/11 0/0 0 3
J. Jenkins 38 16 5 6 0 0 2 1 6/12 4/4 0/3 2 3
N. Morgan 24 13 10 1 3 0 1 4 4/7 0/2 5/6 5 5
M. Holloway Jr. 31 11 6 2 0 1 1 4 3/11 0/1 5/5 2 4
Starters
K. Bishop
D. Edge
J. Jenkins
N. Morgan
M. Holloway Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Bishop 40 21 5 2 1 0 0 1 9/11 0/0 3/5 4 1
D. Edge 39 18 3 2 1 0 1 2 7/17 4/11 0/0 0 3
J. Jenkins 38 16 5 6 0 0 2 1 6/12 4/4 0/3 2 3
N. Morgan 24 13 10 1 3 0 1 4 4/7 0/2 5/6 5 5
M. Holloway Jr. 31 11 6 2 0 1 1 4 3/11 0/1 5/5 2 4
Bench
N. Beciri
E. Williams
M. Schroback
T. Jones
M. Miller
D. Rhoden
P. McNamara
B. Fabre
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Beciri 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 0
E. Williams 20 2 5 3 0 1 2 4 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 2
M. Schroback 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Jones 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rhoden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McNamara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fabre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 35 16 5 2 8 18 31/64 9/21 13/19 17 18
St. Fran.-Pa.
Starters
K. Braxton
J. King
A. Wolford
R. Gaskins Jr.
M. Flagg
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Braxton 40 24 10 5 2 2 2 2 7/14 1/3 9/10 4 6
J. King 38 17 2 5 0 0 6 1 7/17 2/6 1/2 1 1
A. Wolford 28 11 3 1 1 0 0 3 4/8 2/4 1/2 0 3
R. Gaskins Jr. 23 11 1 0 0 1 0 2 5/7 0/0 1/2 1 0
M. Flagg 19 4 5 0 0 1 0 3 1/3 0/0 2/2 2 3
Starters
K. Braxton
J. King
A. Wolford
R. Gaskins Jr.
M. Flagg
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Braxton 40 24 10 5 2 2 2 2 7/14 1/3 9/10 4 6
J. King 38 17 2 5 0 0 6 1 7/17 2/6 1/2 1 1
A. Wolford 28 11 3 1 1 0 0 3 4/8 2/4 1/2 0 3
R. Gaskins Jr. 23 11 1 0 0 1 0 2 5/7 0/0 1/2 1 0
M. Flagg 19 4 5 0 0 1 0 3 1/3 0/0 2/2 2 3
Bench
S. Meredith
D. Kuzavas
M. Harmon
D. Wallace
I. Blackmon
J. Forehand
M. Klebon
D. Baker
T. McKeithen
D. Henry
L. Laporal
M. Vallien
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Meredith 23 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 1
D. Kuzavas 18 2 3 0 0 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
M. Harmon 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Wallace 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
I. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forehand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Klebon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McKeithen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Laporal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vallien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 28 12 3 5 10 17 27/56 7/18 14/18 9 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores