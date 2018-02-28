Robert Morris rallies past Mount Saint Mary's 60-56 in NEC
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) Dachon Burke shook his defender to hit an open 3-pointer that created some breathing room in the final minutes and finished by blocking a shot, racing the length of the court to throw down a dunk at the buzzer and Robert Morris edged No. 2 seed Mount Saint Mary's 60-56 in a Northeast Conference quarterfinal upset Wednesday night.
The seventh-seeded Colonials (16-16) overcame Mount Saint Mary's leads of as many as 13 points and travel to meet NEC regular-season champion Wagner (22-8) in a semifinal on Thursday.
Matty McConnell and Jon Williams each had three of Robert Morris' 10 3-pointers. McConnell scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Williams scored 11. Burke scored seven of his 14 points in the final 3:19
McConnell hit a 3 that gave Robert Morris the lead for good with 9:34 remaining, but the Mountaineers never trailed by more than six.
Junior Robinson led the Mountaineers with 15 points.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.2
|Min. Per Game
|36.2
|22.2
|Pts. Per Game
|22.2
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|46.0
|Field Goal %
|44.6
|34.1
|Three Point %
|38.8
|63.2
|Free Throw %
|89.9
|+ 2
|Dachon Burke made dunk, assist by Matty McConnell
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Matty McConnell
|5.0
|Junior Robinson missed jump shot, blocked by Dachon Burke
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|12.0
|Jon Williams missed free throw
|12.0
|Personal foul on Bobby Planutis
|14.0
|+ 3
|Greg Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Junior Robinson
|26.0
|+ 2
|Dachon Burke made layup
|38.0
|Offensive rebound by Charles Bain
|1:07
|Dachon Burke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:09
|Defensive rebound by Charles Bain
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|56
|Field Goals
|22-46 (47.8%)
|20-52 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-23 (43.5%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-11 (54.5%)
|8-11 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|25
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|27
|17
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|14
|9
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|6
|Fouls
|15
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Robert Morris 16-16
|69.3 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Mt St Mary's 18-14
|73.4 PPG
|31.5 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|M. McConnell G
|10.4 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|2.7 APG
|33.8 FG%
|
0
|J. Robinson G
|22.2 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|4.9 APG
|45.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. McConnell G
|18 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|J. Robinson G
|15 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|47.8
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|43.5
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McConnell
|38
|18
|9
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|7/11
|3/7
|1/2
|0
|9
|D. Burke
|39
|14
|2
|6
|2
|3
|2
|1
|5/14
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|2
|J. Williams
|33
|11
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|4/7
|3/5
|0/1
|0
|3
|K. Thomas
|31
|6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|6
|C. Bain
|26
|2
|8
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McConnell
|38
|18
|9
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|7/11
|3/7
|1/2
|0
|9
|D. Burke
|39
|14
|2
|6
|2
|3
|2
|1
|5/14
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|2
|J. Williams
|33
|11
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|4/7
|3/5
|0/1
|0
|3
|K. Thomas
|31
|6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|6
|C. Bain
|26
|2
|8
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Coalmon
|22
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|S. Rouse
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Cole
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|X. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gombe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ashmeade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Castelveter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Petteway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|33
|14
|6
|5
|13
|15
|22/46
|10/23
|6/11
|6
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Robinson
|39
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6/18
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|B. Planutis
|32
|11
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3/5
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|6
|D. Carey
|29
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3/9
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|0
|J. Antonio
|30
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Wray
|37
|4
|6
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|0/3
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Robinson
|39
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6/18
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|B. Planutis
|32
|11
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3/5
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|6
|D. Carey
|29
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3/9
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|0
|J. Antonio
|30
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Wray
|37
|4
|6
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|0/3
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Alexander
|26
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/8
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Gomes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Habwe
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Vukelich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Dedolli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Leftwich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Opoku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Stallings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. West IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|21
|9
|6
|1
|6
|8
|20/52
|8/19
|8/11
|4
|17
-
21NEVADA
UNLV65
42
2nd 16:22 CBSSN
-
ILL
IOWA87
96
Final
-
PROV
3XAVIER74
84
Final
-
LSU
SC74
83
Final/OT
-
GMASON
VCU81
80
Final
-
ROBERT
MOUNT60
56
Final
-
CCTST
WAGNER61
73
Final
-
UMASS
RICH65
90
Final
-
FDU
SFTRPA84
75
Final
-
STFRAN
LIU50
73
Final
-
STLOU
DUQ69
76
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCONN66
72
Final
-
FORD
GWASH56
72
Final
-
MISS
23UK78
96
Final
-
DAYTON
LSALLE53
71
Final
-
PITT
ND56
73
Final
-
SIUE
TNTECH51
60
Final
-
NICHST
NWST73
70
Final
-
HOUBP
UIW71
83
Final
-
SAMHOU
CARK70
88
Final
-
ABIL
SFA56
76
Final
-
SELOU
NORL68
64
Final
-
MCNSE
TXAMCC70
82
Final
-
RUT
MINN65
54
Final
-
4NOVA
SETON69
68
Final/OT
-
TEXAM
UGA61
60
Final
-
25HOU
SMU69
56
Final
-
AF
WYO54
66
Final
-
NMEX
COLOST108
87
Final
-
BUTLER
STJOHN68
75
Final/2OT
-
FSU
18CLEM63
76
Final
-
CUSE
BC70
85
Final
-
EILL
TNST73
71
Final
-
CSFULL
CSN102
76
Final
-
UTAHST
SJST62
64
Final