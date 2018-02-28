ROBERT
Robert Morris rallies past Mount Saint Mary's 60-56 in NEC

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2018

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) Dachon Burke shook his defender to hit an open 3-pointer that created some breathing room in the final minutes and finished by blocking a shot, racing the length of the court to throw down a dunk at the buzzer and Robert Morris edged No. 2 seed Mount Saint Mary's 60-56 in a Northeast Conference quarterfinal upset Wednesday night.

The seventh-seeded Colonials (16-16) overcame Mount Saint Mary's leads of as many as 13 points and travel to meet NEC regular-season champion Wagner (22-8) in a semifinal on Thursday.

Matty McConnell and Jon Williams each had three of Robert Morris' 10 3-pointers. McConnell scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Williams scored 11. Burke scored seven of his 14 points in the final 3:19

McConnell hit a 3 that gave Robert Morris the lead for good with 9:34 remaining, but the Mountaineers never trailed by more than six.

Junior Robinson led the Mountaineers with 15 points.

Key Players
D. Burke
J. Robinson
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
22.2 Pts. Per Game 22.2
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
46.0 Field Goal % 44.6
34.1 Three Point % 38.8
63.2 Free Throw % 89.9
+ 2 Dachon Burke made dunk, assist by Matty McConnell 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Matty McConnell 5.0
  Junior Robinson missed jump shot, blocked by Dachon Burke 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis 12.0
  Jon Williams missed free throw 12.0
  Personal foul on Bobby Planutis 14.0
+ 3 Greg Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Junior Robinson 26.0
+ 2 Dachon Burke made layup 38.0
  Offensive rebound by Charles Bain 1:07
  Dachon Burke missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:09
  Defensive rebound by Charles Bain 1:37
Team Stats
Points 60 56
Field Goals 22-46 (47.8%) 20-52 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 25
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 27 17
Team 2 4
Assists 14 9
Steals 6 6
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 13 6
Fouls 15 8
Technicals 0 0
23
M. McConnell G
18 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
0
J. Robinson G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Robert Morris 16-16 253560
home team logo Mt St Mary's 18-14 352156
Robert Morris
Starters
M. McConnell
D. Burke
J. Williams
K. Thomas
C. Bain
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McConnell 38 18 9 3 1 2 1 1 7/11 3/7 1/2 0 9
D. Burke 39 14 2 6 2 3 2 1 5/14 1/4 3/4 0 2
J. Williams 33 11 3 3 0 0 4 3 4/7 3/5 0/1 0 3
K. Thomas 31 6 6 1 0 0 3 2 2/4 1/2 1/2 0 6
C. Bain 26 2 8 0 2 0 2 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 4 4
Bench
C. Coalmon
S. Rouse
D. Cole
X. Williams
R. Gombe
T. Ashmeade
N. Castelveter
M. Petteway
L. Washington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Coalmon 22 6 3 1 1 0 0 3 2/4 1/2 1/2 0 3
S. Rouse 5 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 0
D. Cole 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
X. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gombe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ashmeade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Castelveter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Petteway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 33 14 6 5 13 15 22/46 10/23 6/11 6 27
Mt St Mary's
Starters
J. Robinson
B. Planutis
D. Carey
J. Antonio
C. Wray
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Robinson 39 15 1 2 0 0 1 2 6/18 1/3 2/2 0 1
B. Planutis 32 11 7 1 1 0 0 4 3/5 1/1 4/4 1 6
D. Carey 29 9 1 0 1 0 3 0 3/9 1/5 2/2 1 0
J. Antonio 30 6 3 1 2 0 1 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 3
C. Wray 37 4 6 5 2 1 1 0 2/7 0/0 0/3 2 4
Bench
G. Alexander
R. Gomes
O. Habwe
J. Vukelich
O. Dedolli
B. Leftwich
N. Opoku
A. Stallings
J. West IV
R. Young
D. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Alexander 26 11 3 0 0 0 0 0 4/8 3/5 0/0 0 3
R. Gomes 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
O. Habwe 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Vukelich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Dedolli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Leftwich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Opoku - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Stallings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 21 9 6 1 6 8 20/52 8/19 8/11 4 17
