Tennessee Tech tops SIU-Edwardsville, 60-51 in OVC opener
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Mason Ramsey scored 19 points and fifth-seeded Tennessee Tech posted a 60-51 victory over SIU-Edwardsville in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament Wednesday night.
The Golden Eagles advance to play No. 4 seed Jacksonville State Thursday night in a tournament quarterfinal.
The Cougars trailed by five points at intermission, but Jalen Henry scored with 18:36 left to get them within three, 29-26. Tennessee Tech responded with an 8-0 run capped by back-to-back dunks by Courtney Alexander II and Shaq Calhoun, pushing the lead into double digits.
Kajon Mack scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Tennessee Tech (19-13). Alexander finished with seven points and 10 rebounds. The Eagles were outrebounded, 49-41, but made up for it at the free-throw line, where they converted 18 of 27 attempts.
Henry scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for SIUE (9-21). The Cougars were 8 of 9 from the line, but just 3 of 25 from beyond the 3-point arc.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|12.6
|Pts. Per Game
|12.6
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|41.2
|30.4
|Three Point %
|31.9
|61.1
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|Defensive rebound by Courtney Alexander II
|6.0
|Christian Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Curtis Phillips Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Curtis Phillips Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Christian Ellis
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Curtis Phillips Jr.
|19.0
|David McFarland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Henry
|28.0
|Curtis Phillips Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Curtis Phillips Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Kevion Stewart
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|60
|Field Goals
|20-66 (30.3%)
|20-58 (34.5%)
|3-Pointers
|3-25 (12.0%)
|2-16 (12.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-9 (88.9%)
|18-27 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|41
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|35
|31
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|9
|8
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|4
|Fouls
|23
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SIUE 9-21
|70.3 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Tenn. Tech 19-13
|73.6 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|14.7 APG
|
|30.3
|FG%
|34.5
|
|
|12.0
|3PT FG%
|12.5
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Henry
|29
|14
|15
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|6/20
|0/4
|2/3
|4
|11
|J. Benton
|32
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|K. Simmons
|23
|6
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|D. McFarland
|32
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/12
|0/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|C. Ellis
|25
|2
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Kinchen
|25
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/11
|2/9
|2/2
|0
|3
|B. Awet
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|B. Jackson
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Stewart
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Jackson
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Torres
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Applewhite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|51
|43
|9
|2
|4
|10
|23
|20/66
|3/25
|8/9
|8
|35
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ramsey
|30
|19
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|9/17
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|3
|K. Mack
|36
|12
|11
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/1
|7/8
|0
|11
|C. Phillips Jr.
|39
|9
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2/10
|0/4
|5/9
|1
|2
|S. Calhoun
|26
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|4
|C. Alexander II
|30
|7
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Henry
|9
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Jugovic
|25
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Duran
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Tillery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Crosland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Omladic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Vick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|38
|8
|6
|5
|4
|12
|20/58
|2/16
|18/27
|7
|31
-
EILL
TNST73
69
2nd 10.0
-
CSFULL
CSN102
76
2nd 0.0 ESP3
-
UTAHST
SJST62
64
2nd 11.0
-
21NEVADA
UNLV52
25
1st 1:23 CBSSN
-
ILL
IOWA87
96
Final
-
LSU
SC74
83
Final/OT
-
PROV
3XAVIER74
84
Final
-
FDU
SFTRPA84
75
Final
-
CCTST
WAGNER61
73
Final
-
STFRAN
LIU50
73
Final
-
ROBERT
MOUNT60
56
Final
-
STLOU
DUQ69
76
Final
-
MISS
23UK78
96
Final
-
GMASON
VCU81
80
Final
-
FORD
GWASH56
72
Final
-
DAYTON
LSALLE53
71
Final
-
UMASS
RICH65
90
Final
-
PITT
ND56
73
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCONN66
72
Final
-
SIUE
TNTECH51
60
Final
-
NICHST
NWST73
70
Final
-
HOUBP
UIW71
83
Final
-
SELOU
NORL68
64
Final
-
ABIL
SFA56
76
Final
-
MCNSE
TXAMCC70
82
Final
-
SAMHOU
CARK70
88
Final
-
RUT
MINN65
54
Final
-
4NOVA
SETON69
68
Final/OT
-
TEXAM
UGA61
60
Final
-
CUSE
BC70
85
Final
-
FSU
18CLEM63
76
Final
-
AF
WYO54
66
Final
-
25HOU
SMU69
56
Final
-
NMEX
COLOST108
87
Final
-
BUTLER
STJOHN68
75
Final/2OT