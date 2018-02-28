SIUE
Tennessee Tech tops SIU-Edwardsville, 60-51 in OVC opener

  • Feb 28, 2018

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Mason Ramsey scored 19 points and fifth-seeded Tennessee Tech posted a 60-51 victory over SIU-Edwardsville in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament Wednesday night.

The Golden Eagles advance to play No. 4 seed Jacksonville State Thursday night in a tournament quarterfinal.

The Cougars trailed by five points at intermission, but Jalen Henry scored with 18:36 left to get them within three, 29-26. Tennessee Tech responded with an 8-0 run capped by back-to-back dunks by Courtney Alexander II and Shaq Calhoun, pushing the lead into double digits.

Kajon Mack scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Tennessee Tech (19-13). Alexander finished with seven points and 10 rebounds. The Eagles were outrebounded, 49-41, but made up for it at the free-throw line, where they converted 18 of 27 attempts.

Henry scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for SIUE (9-21). The Cougars were 8 of 9 from the line, but just 3 of 25 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Key Players
C. Ellis
K. Mack
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
47.1 Field Goal % 41.2
30.4 Three Point % 31.9
61.1 Free Throw % 76.2
  Defensive rebound by Courtney Alexander II 6.0
  Christian Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Curtis Phillips Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Curtis Phillips Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Christian Ellis 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Curtis Phillips Jr. 19.0
  David McFarland missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Henry 28.0
  Curtis Phillips Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Curtis Phillips Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Kevion Stewart 28.0
Team Stats
Points 51 60
Field Goals 20-66 (30.3%) 20-58 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 3-25 (12.0%) 2-16 (12.5%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 49 41
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 35 31
Team 6 3
Assists 9 8
Steals 2 6
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 10 4
Fouls 23 12
Technicals 0 0
24
J. Henry F
14 PTS, 15 REB
25
M. Ramsey F
19 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo SIUE 9-21 242751
home team logo Tenn. Tech 19-13 293160
O/U 149.0, TNTECH -5.0
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo SIUE 9-21 70.3 PPG 37.8 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo Tenn. Tech 19-13 73.6 PPG 39.3 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
24
J. Henry F 16.3 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.2 APG 42.7 FG%
25
M. Ramsey F 10.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.3 APG 49.6 FG%
Top Scorers
24
J. Henry F 14 PTS 15 REB 0 AST
25
M. Ramsey F 19 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
30.3 FG% 34.5
12.0 3PT FG% 12.5
88.9 FT% 66.7
SIUE
Starters
J. Henry
J. Benton
K. Simmons
D. McFarland
C. Ellis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Henry 29 14 15 0 0 2 4 4 6/20 0/4 2/3 4 11
J. Benton 32 9 4 4 1 0 1 2 4/5 1/2 0/0 1 3
K. Simmons 23 6 7 1 0 1 0 5 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 5
D. McFarland 32 4 4 1 0 0 1 4 2/12 0/6 0/0 0 4
C. Ellis 25 2 5 2 1 0 2 3 0/5 0/2 2/2 0 5
Bench
D. Kinchen
B. Awet
B. Jackson
K. Stewart
D. Jackson
J. Torres
T. Stokes
D. Applewhite
J. McCoy
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Kinchen 25 10 3 1 0 0 2 1 3/11 2/9 2/2 0 3
B. Awet 4 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 2
B. Jackson 12 2 2 0 0 1 0 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Stewart 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
D. Jackson 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Torres - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Applewhite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McCoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 51 43 9 2 4 10 23 20/66 3/25 8/9 8 35
Tenn. Tech
Starters
M. Ramsey
K. Mack
C. Phillips Jr.
S. Calhoun
C. Alexander II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Ramsey 30 19 4 1 1 0 1 2 9/17 0/2 1/2 1 3
K. Mack 36 12 11 3 2 0 1 1 2/5 1/1 7/8 0 11
C. Phillips Jr. 39 9 3 1 1 2 1 0 2/10 0/4 5/9 1 2
S. Calhoun 26 7 5 1 1 0 0 4 2/7 1/5 2/2 1 4
C. Alexander II 30 7 10 0 1 2 0 2 2/7 0/0 3/6 3 7
Bench
M. Henry
A. Jugovic
J. Duran
C. Tillery
S. Adams
C. Crosland
D. Omladic
M. Smith
H. Vick
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Henry 9 4 2 0 0 1 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Jugovic 25 2 3 2 0 0 0 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 3
J. Duran 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Tillery 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crosland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Omladic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Vick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 38 8 6 5 4 12 20/58 2/16 18/27 7 31
