EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Mason Ramsey scored 19 points and fifth-seeded Tennessee Tech posted a 60-51 victory over SIU-Edwardsville in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament Wednesday night.

The Golden Eagles advance to play No. 4 seed Jacksonville State Thursday night in a tournament quarterfinal.

The Cougars trailed by five points at intermission, but Jalen Henry scored with 18:36 left to get them within three, 29-26. Tennessee Tech responded with an 8-0 run capped by back-to-back dunks by Courtney Alexander II and Shaq Calhoun, pushing the lead into double digits.

Kajon Mack scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Tennessee Tech (19-13). Alexander finished with seven points and 10 rebounds. The Eagles were outrebounded, 49-41, but made up for it at the free-throw line, where they converted 18 of 27 attempts.

Henry scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for SIUE (9-21). The Cougars were 8 of 9 from the line, but just 3 of 25 from beyond the 3-point arc.

