LIU Brooklyn beats St. Francis (Brooklyn) 73-50

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Joel Hernandez scored 26 points as No. 4 seed LIU Brooklyn rolled to a 73-50 victory over fifth-seeded St. Francis (Brooklyn) on Wednesday night in a Northeast Conference quarterfinal.

LIU Brooklyn (16-16) will host a semifinal matchup Saturday against No. 6 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, which beat St. Francis (Pennsylvania) 84-75.

Hernandez was 9 of 17 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Jashaun Agosto added 12 points and Raiquan Clark 10 for the Blackbirds.

Rasheem Dunn scored 10 points for St. Francis (13-18), which shot just 28 percent (16 of 58) from the field and 19 percent (4 of 21) from long range.

The Blackbirds built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and led the rest of the way. St. Francis pulled to 43-36, but Hernandez scored 12 points and capped a 17-4 run with back-to-back 3-pointers and LIU Brooklyn had a 20-point lead with 5:23 left.

Key Players
R. Dunn
J. Agosto
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
12.1 Pts. Per Game 12.1
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
39.0 Field Goal % 41.6
28.0 Three Point % 34.0
77.2 Free Throw % 74.4
  Defensive rebound by Julius van Sauers 0.0
  Sam Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Raul Frias made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Raul Frias made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Chauncey Hawkins 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Jamall Robinson 31.0
  Julian Batts missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
+ 2 Gunnar Olafsson made driving layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 1:02
+ 3 Jashaun Agosto made 3-pt. jump shot 1:15
+ 1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:45
  Rasheem Dunn missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:45
Team Stats
Points 50 73
Field Goals 16-58 (27.6%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 47
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 20 33
Team 3 1
Assists 6 13
Steals 3 5
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
R. Dunn G
10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
J. Hernandez G
26 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo St. Fran.-NY 13-18 232750
home team logo LIU-Brooklyn 16-16 353873
Steinberg Wellness Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo St. Fran.-NY 13-18 73.7 PPG 36.8 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo LIU-Brooklyn 16-16 77.8 PPG 40.6 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
0
R. Dunn G 15.6 PPG 5.8 RPG 2.3 APG 39.2 FG%
0
J. Hernandez G 20.2 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.5 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
0
R. Dunn G 10 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
0
J. Hernandez G 26 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
27.6 FG% 43.9
19.0 3PT FG% 40.0
73.7 FT% 71.4
St. Fran.-NY
Starters
R. Dunn
J. Lasic
J. Jordan
G. Sanabria
J. Nurse
Starters
Bench
M. Cosic
J. Nicholas
G. Olafsson
D. Porter
S. Harris
C. Hawkins
K. Williams
C. Johnson
Y. Evans
B. Beckford
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Cosic 15 5 0 1 0 0 2 1 2/5 0/2 1/1 0 0
J. Nicholas 19 5 3 0 1 0 1 3 1/3 0/1 3/4 1 2
G. Olafsson 17 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Porter 9 4 5 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 2/3 4 1
S. Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Hawkins 19 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Beckford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 50 30 6 3 2 10 19 16/58 4/21 14/19 10 20
LIU-Brooklyn
Starters
J. Hernandez
J. Agosto
R. Clark
J. Batts
J. van Sauers
Starters
Bench
Z. Coleman
R. Frias
J. Robinson
E. Penn
G. Cisse
A. Bradley
S. Hicks
C. Owens Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Coleman 24 7 10 1 1 2 2 4 3/8 1/3 0/2 4 6
R. Frias 11 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 1
J. Robinson 24 2 6 0 1 1 0 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 4
E. Penn 5 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. Cisse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Owens Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 46 13 5 7 11 19 25/57 8/20 15/21 13 33
NCAA BB Scores