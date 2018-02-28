LIU Brooklyn beats St. Francis (Brooklyn) 73-50
NEW YORK (AP) Joel Hernandez scored 26 points as No. 4 seed LIU Brooklyn rolled to a 73-50 victory over fifth-seeded St. Francis (Brooklyn) on Wednesday night in a Northeast Conference quarterfinal.
LIU Brooklyn (16-16) will host a semifinal matchup Saturday against No. 6 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, which beat St. Francis (Pennsylvania) 84-75.
Hernandez was 9 of 17 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Jashaun Agosto added 12 points and Raiquan Clark 10 for the Blackbirds.
Rasheem Dunn scored 10 points for St. Francis (13-18), which shot just 28 percent (16 of 58) from the field and 19 percent (4 of 21) from long range.
The Blackbirds built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and led the rest of the way. St. Francis pulled to 43-36, but Hernandez scored 12 points and capped a 17-4 run with back-to-back 3-pointers and LIU Brooklyn had a 20-point lead with 5:23 left.
|36.4
|Min. Per Game
|36.4
|12.1
|Pts. Per Game
|12.1
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|39.0
|Field Goal %
|41.6
|28.0
|Three Point %
|34.0
|77.2
|Free Throw %
|74.4
|Defensive rebound by Julius van Sauers
|0.0
|Sam Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Raul Frias made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Raul Frias made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Chauncey Hawkins
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Jamall Robinson
|31.0
|Julian Batts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 2
|Gunnar Olafsson made driving layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|1:02
|+ 3
|Jashaun Agosto made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:15
|+ 1
|Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:45
|Rasheem Dunn missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|73
|Field Goals
|16-58 (27.6%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-21 (19.0%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|47
|Offensive
|10
|13
|Defensive
|20
|33
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|6
|13
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|11
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Fran.-NY 13-18
|73.7 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|11.7 APG
|LIU-Brooklyn 16-16
|77.8 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|R. Dunn G
|15.6 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|2.3 APG
|39.2 FG%
|
0
|J. Hernandez G
|20.2 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|2.5 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Dunn G
|10 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|J. Hernandez G
|26 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|27.6
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|19.0
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Dunn
|29
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|1/2
|5/6
|0
|4
|J. Lasic
|21
|8
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/8
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|8
|J. Jordan
|25
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/7
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|G. Sanabria
|32
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/11
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Nurse
|13
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cosic
|15
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|0
|J. Nicholas
|19
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|2
|G. Olafsson
|17
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Porter
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|1
|S. Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Hawkins
|19
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Beckford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|50
|30
|6
|3
|2
|10
|19
|16/58
|4/21
|14/19
|10
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hernandez
|33
|26
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9/17
|3/5
|5/6
|2
|4
|J. Agosto
|40
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/10
|2/3
|4/5
|1
|6
|R. Clark
|25
|10
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|3/6
|0/1
|4/6
|0
|5
|J. Batts
|28
|9
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|5
|J. van Sauers
|10
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Coleman
|24
|7
|10
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|3/8
|1/3
|0/2
|4
|6
|R. Frias
|11
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Robinson
|24
|2
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|E. Penn
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Cisse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Owens Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|46
|13
|5
|7
|11
|19
|25/57
|8/20
|15/21
|13
|33
