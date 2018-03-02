STNFRD
ARIZ

No Text

Miller returns, Arizona clinches tie for Pac-12 title

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Sean Miller was back on the job, Allonzo Trier was back on the court and Arizona earned at least a share of another Pac-12 championship.

All accomplished in an emotionally charged end to a highly unusual day in Tucson.

Dusan Ristic scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half and No. 19 Arizona beat Stanford 75-67 on Thursday night.

Ristic, a senior, set a school record by participating in his 111th victory. Trier, reinstated by the NCAA after a two-game suspension, added 18 points for the Wildcats (23-7, 13-4 Pac-12) and Deandre Ayton, the freshman who leads the Pac-12 in scoring and rebounding, had 12 points and 10 boards.

''I think everybody did a great job,'' Ristic said, ''because obviously it's not easy to come back after everything that has gone on these past few days.''

Arizona has won or shared the conference regular-season title five times since 2010-11 and beat Stanford for the 17th straight time. The Wildcats can clinch the title outright by beating California on Saturday night or if USC loses to UCLA.

Arizona clinched the No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament because the Wildcats beat USC in their only meeting this season.

Reid Travis scored 23 points for the Cardinal (16-14, 10-7). The loss was a blow to the Cardinal's hopes for a top-four finish in the conference and a first-round bye next week.

Miller returned after a one-game absence, getting a loud welcome from the McKale Center throng as he entered the arena, waving to the fans as his players smiled and clapped.

''Tucson and our fans, they've always been the very, very best to my family and myself, have supported our basketball program like no other,'' Miller said. ''To see them do that is very emotional and something I'll never forget.''

Ristic called the crowd reaction ''amazing.''

''It was really special not only for the fans but also the players,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Miller read a statement to reporters vehemently denying he had approved payment to Ayton, or any player, in his time at Arizona. The university's president said an examination of the facts found no evidence of wrongdoing by Miller and the school was standing by its coach.

ESPN said it is standing by its report that a wiretap shows Miller talking about a $100,000 payoff to Ayton. Ayton has denied that anything was given to him to attend Arizona.

Ristic said the players hadn't seen Miller all week. The coach said his assistants developed the game plan.

And from the moment that Miller arrived, the McKale Center crowd was even louder than usual.

''It was a beehive,'' Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. ''I think we did take, in some ways, a step forward tonight in being able to battle arguably the most talented team in the country, playing for a conference championship with a lot of emotion, a lot of passion out there, so I was proud that we played hard.''

Ristic scored nine in a 16-3 run that put the Wildcats up 35-23 on Trier's 12-footer in the lane with 2:02 to play in the half. Arizona led 37-28 at the half behind Ristic's 7-of-8 shooting.

The Cardinal kept the deficit to single digits most of the second half and were down 69-64 after Daejon Davis' dunk with 1:04 to play. Trier made four from the line and Ayton two to finally put away the game.

''It's been a hard week for those guys,'' Miller said.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: Stanford probably needs to win the conference tournament to make the NCAA field but still has a shot at a top-four finish in the conference with a victory at Arizona State on Saturday.

Arizona: McKale was rocking and the emotion of Miller's return - as well as Trier's - carried the team to its early lead. The Wildcats will be heavily favored to clinch the conference title outright against last-place California on Saturday night.

TRIER BACK

About 2 hours before tipoff, Arizona announced the NCAA had cleared Trier to return to the team.

He missed games at Oregon State and Oregon last weekend after testing positive for what the university described as a ''minuscule'' amount of the banned substance that had led to his 19-game suspension last season. Trier said he unknowingly ingested the substance a year ago.

The university had argued that the positive test was the result of a remnant of what Trier had taken last year.

UP NEXT

Stanford: At Arizona State on Saturday night.

Arizona: Hosts California on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Davis
1 G
D. Ayton
13 F
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
11.2 Reb. Per Game 11.2
47.1 Field Goal % 61.2
36.7 Three Point % 32.3
67.5 Free Throw % 74.1
+ 3 Reid Travis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Pickens 12.0
+ 1 Allonzo Trier made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Allonzo Trier made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Reid Travis 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Allonzo Trier 20.0
  Dorian Pickens missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Deandre Ayton made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Reid Travis 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton 29.0
  Michael Humphrey missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
Team Stats
Points 67 75
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 28-53 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 29 38
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 17 25
Team 3 3
Assists 12 17
Steals 7 1
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 7 15
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
R. Travis F
23 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
14
D. Ristic C
21 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Stanford 16-14 283967
home team logo 19 Arizona 23-7 373875
O/U 150.0, ARIZ -12.0
McKale Center Tuscon, AZ
O/U 150.0, ARIZ -12.0
McKale Center Tuscon, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Stanford 16-14 75.9 PPG 41.6 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 19 Arizona 23-7 81.8 PPG 38.2 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
22
R. Travis F 19.4 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.4 APG 52.5 FG%
14
D. Ristic C 12.1 PPG 6.9 RPG 0.9 APG 58.6 FG%
Top Scorers
22
R. Travis F 23 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
14
D. Ristic C 21 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
40.7 FG% 52.8
35.7 3PT FG% 30.8
77.8 FT% 65.2
Stanford
Starters
R. Travis
D. Pickens
D. Davis
K. Okpala
M. Humphrey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Travis 35 23 10 1 1 0 1 4 8/18 1/1 6/8 4 6
D. Pickens 39 11 4 1 1 0 0 1 3/10 2/6 3/4 0 4
D. Davis 38 10 3 5 3 0 5 3 4/7 1/2 1/2 1 2
K. Okpala 22 8 2 3 1 0 1 4 2/5 0/1 4/4 0 2
M. Humphrey 24 6 3 0 1 0 0 4 3/10 0/2 0/0 1 2
Starters
R. Travis
D. Pickens
D. Davis
K. Okpala
M. Humphrey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Travis 35 23 10 1 1 0 1 4 8/18 1/1 6/8 4 6
D. Pickens 39 11 4 1 1 0 0 1 3/10 2/6 3/4 0 4
D. Davis 38 10 3 5 3 0 5 3 4/7 1/2 1/2 1 2
K. Okpala 22 8 2 3 1 0 1 4 2/5 0/1 4/4 0 2
M. Humphrey 24 6 3 0 1 0 0 4 3/10 0/2 0/0 1 2
Bench
O. Da Silva
J. Sharma
R. Cartwright
I. White
M. Sheffield
C. Walker
K. Pugh
T. Stanback
R. Herenton
B. Pagon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Da Silva 19 5 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 1
J. Sharma 14 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
R. Cartwright 6 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. White 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Sheffield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stanback - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pagon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 26 12 7 0 7 20 24/59 5/14 14/18 9 17
Arizona
Starters
D. Ristic
A. Trier
D. Ayton
P. Jackson-Cartwright
R. Alkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ristic 29 21 5 0 0 0 2 1 10/15 0/1 1/3 0 5
A. Trier 35 18 2 4 0 0 2 0 4/10 1/5 9/10 0 2
D. Ayton 30 12 10 4 0 2 3 3 4/6 0/0 4/8 5 5
P. Jackson-Cartwright 33 5 2 3 1 0 4 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 2
R. Alkins 26 5 9 4 0 0 3 4 2/8 0/1 1/1 2 7
Starters
D. Ristic
A. Trier
D. Ayton
P. Jackson-Cartwright
R. Alkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ristic 29 21 5 0 0 0 2 1 10/15 0/1 1/3 0 5
A. Trier 35 18 2 4 0 0 2 0 4/10 1/5 9/10 0 2
D. Ayton 30 12 10 4 0 2 3 3 4/6 0/0 4/8 5 5
P. Jackson-Cartwright 33 5 2 3 1 0 4 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 2
R. Alkins 26 5 9 4 0 0 3 4 2/8 0/1 1/1 2 7
Bench
D. Smith
E. Akot
K. Pinder
A. Barcello
T. Denny
J. DesJardins
T. Trillo
K. Jones
I. Lee
B. Randolph
M. Weyand
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Smith 12 5 3 0 0 1 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 1
E. Akot 11 5 2 1 0 0 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 1
K. Pinder 22 4 2 1 0 3 0 4 2/2 0/0 0/1 0 2
A. Barcello 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Denny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Trillo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 35 17 1 6 15 13 28/53 4/13 15/23 10 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores