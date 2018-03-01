STPETE
Griffin's 3-pointers lifts Saint Peter's over Monmouth 60-58

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Nick Griffin made four late 3-pointers, including the game-winner with five seconds left, and No. 9 seed Saint Peter's beat eighth-seeded Monmouth 60-58 in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Saint Peter's (13-17) will play top-seeded Rider in a Friday quarterfinal.

The Peacocks trailed by eight with 3:18 to go. Griffin made three 3-pointers and Quinn Taylor converted a 3-point play during a 12-3 run and Saint Peter's led 57-56 with 1:05 left. Zac Tillman's layup put the Hawks ahead before Griffin hit the game-winner. Taylor blocked Ray Salnave's jump shot to end it.

Griffin scored 20 points and was 6-of-10 shooting from long range. Sam Idowu added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Peacocks.

Tillman had 12 points for Monmouth (11-20). Micah Seaborn, who scored a career-best 30 points against Rider a week ago, was 3 of 11 from the field and finished with eight points.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Ray Salnave missed jump shot, blocked by Quinn Taylor 1.0
+ 3 Nick Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Quinn Taylor 14.0
  Zac Tillman missed free throw 14.0
  Shooting foul on Samuel Idowu 14.0
+ 2 Zac Tillman made layup, assist by Austin Tilghman 14.0
  Lost ball turnover on Davauhnte Turner, stolen by Ray Salnave 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Samuel Idowu 50.0
  Austin Tilghman missed 2nd of 2 free throws 50.0
  Austin Tilghman missed 1st of 2 free throws 50.0
  Shooting foul on Davauhnte Turner 50.0
Team Stats
Points 60 58
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 22-51 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 11-35 (31.4%) 4-18 (22.2%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 37
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 25 25
Team 0 3
Assists 13 10
Steals 7 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 22 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
N. Griffin G
20 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
33
Z. Tillman C
12 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. Peter's 13-17 204060
home team logo Monmouth 11-20 322658
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Team Stats
away team logo St. Peter's 13-17 65.4 PPG 35.5 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Monmouth 11-20 75.9 PPG 38.5 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
0
N. Griffin G 12.6 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.3 APG 37.8 FG%
33
Z. Tillman C 6.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.7 APG 57.4 FG%
Top Scorers
0
N. Griffin G 20 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
33
Z. Tillman C 12 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
37.7 FG% 43.1
31.4 3PT FG% 22.2
90.0 FT% 47.6
St. Peter's
Starters
N. Griffin
S. Idowu
Q. Taylor
N. Enechionyia
E. Gonzales
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Griffin 32 20 4 0 0 1 1 2 7/13 6/10 0/0 0 4
S. Idowu 30 15 8 2 0 1 2 4 5/9 1/4 4/5 1 7
Q. Taylor 26 7 6 0 1 1 2 3 1/1 0/0 5/5 1 5
N. Enechionyia 25 3 3 0 1 0 1 1 1/6 1/3 0/0 1 2
E. Gonzales 26 2 3 3 4 0 3 5 1/6 0/4 0/0 0 3
Bench
D. Turner
C. Jones
M. Ndiaye
M. Dixon
M. Johnson
J. Livingston
J. Powell
A. Hicks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Turner 24 8 3 4 0 0 2 3 3/8 2/6 0/0 1 2
C. Jones 27 3 2 4 1 0 2 4 1/7 1/7 0/0 1 1
M. Ndiaye 10 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 1
M. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Livingston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 31 13 7 3 13 22 20/53 11/35 9/10 6 25
Monmouth
Starters
Z. Tillman
A. Tilghman
M. Seaborn
D. Hammond
M. Martin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Tillman 25 12 5 1 1 0 1 3 5/10 0/0 2/3 1 4
A. Tilghman 34 9 8 5 2 1 4 0 2/6 0/2 5/11 1 7
M. Seaborn 30 8 4 2 0 0 1 1 3/11 2/8 0/0 0 4
D. Hammond 20 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/7 2/6 0/0 1 0
M. Martin 30 6 4 0 0 1 0 4 2/4 0/0 2/4 2 2
Bench
D. Quinn
R. Salnave
M. McClary
L. Pillari
M. Traore
G. Papas
D. Pillari
N. Rutherford
P. Sarr
S. Ibiezugbe
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Quinn 12 8 4 0 0 0 1 2 4/6 0/0 0/2 2 2
R. Salnave 21 7 5 1 2 0 3 1 3/4 0/0 1/1 2 3
M. McClary 11 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
L. Pillari 11 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
M. Traore 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Papas 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Pillari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rutherford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Sarr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ibiezugbe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 34 10 6 2 13 14 22/51 4/18 10/21 9 25
NCAA BB Scores