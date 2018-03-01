Griffin's 3-pointers lifts Saint Peter's over Monmouth 60-58
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Nick Griffin made four late 3-pointers, including the game-winner with five seconds left, and No. 9 seed Saint Peter's beat eighth-seeded Monmouth 60-58 in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Saint Peter's (13-17) will play top-seeded Rider in a Friday quarterfinal.
The Peacocks trailed by eight with 3:18 to go. Griffin made three 3-pointers and Quinn Taylor converted a 3-point play during a 12-3 run and Saint Peter's led 57-56 with 1:05 left. Zac Tillman's layup put the Hawks ahead before Griffin hit the game-winner. Taylor blocked Ray Salnave's jump shot to end it.
Griffin scored 20 points and was 6-of-10 shooting from long range. Sam Idowu added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Peacocks.
Tillman had 12 points for Monmouth (11-20). Micah Seaborn, who scored a career-best 30 points against Rider a week ago, was 3 of 11 from the field and finished with eight points.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Ray Salnave missed jump shot, blocked by Quinn Taylor
|1.0
|+ 3
|Nick Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Quinn Taylor
|14.0
|Zac Tillman missed free throw
|14.0
|Shooting foul on Samuel Idowu
|14.0
|+ 2
|Zac Tillman made layup, assist by Austin Tilghman
|14.0
|Lost ball turnover on Davauhnte Turner, stolen by Ray Salnave
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Samuel Idowu
|50.0
|Austin Tilghman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Austin Tilghman missed 1st of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Shooting foul on Davauhnte Turner
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|58
|Field Goals
|20-53 (37.7%)
|22-51 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-35 (31.4%)
|4-18 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|9-10 (90.0%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|37
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|25
|25
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|13
|10
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|22
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Peter's 13-17
|65.4 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Monmouth 11-20
|75.9 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|N. Griffin G
|12.6 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|1.3 APG
|37.8 FG%
|
33
|Z. Tillman C
|6.6 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|0.7 APG
|57.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Griffin G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|Z. Tillman C
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|31.4
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|47.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Griffin
|32
|20
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7/13
|6/10
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Idowu
|30
|15
|8
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4
|5/9
|1/4
|4/5
|1
|7
|Q. Taylor
|26
|7
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|5/5
|1
|5
|N. Enechionyia
|25
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|E. Gonzales
|26
|2
|3
|3
|4
|0
|3
|5
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Tillman
|25
|12
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/10
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|4
|A. Tilghman
|34
|9
|8
|5
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|5/11
|1
|7
|M. Seaborn
|30
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/11
|2/8
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Hammond
|20
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Martin
|30
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Quinn
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|2
|R. Salnave
|21
|7
|5
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|3
|M. McClary
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Pillari
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Traore
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Papas
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Pillari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Rutherford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Sarr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ibiezugbe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|34
|10
|6
|2
|13
|14
|22/51
|4/18
|10/21
|9
|25
