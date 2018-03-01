TNTECH
Jacksonville St. edges Tennessee Tech 73-70 in OVC tourney

  STATS AP
  Mar 01, 2018

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Marlon Hunter and Jamall Gregory scored 18 points apiece and Malcolm Drumwright sank 1 of 2 free throws with 2 seconds left to help No. 4 seed Jacksonville State hold off fifth-seeded Tennessee Tech 73-70 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

The win sends the Gamecocks (21-11) to a semifinal game against No. 1 seed Murray State (24-5) on Friday.

Hunter, Gregory and Norbertas Giga all snared six rebounds to help Jacksonville State win the battle of the boards 34-27. Giga added 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Drumwright scored 10 and added five rebounds and five assists.

Kajon Mack paced the Golden Eagles (19-14) with 16 points and seven assists. Curtis Phillips Jr. had 10 points with seven rebounds, while Shaq Calhoun and Mason Ramsey scored 12 and 11, respectively.

Tennessee Tech shot just 28 percent from the floor in the first half, but trailed only 30-28 at intermission thanks to 12-of-15 shooting at the free-throw line. Giga's layup with 8:38 remaining in the game pushed Jacksonville State's lead to 58-48 and Drumwright's basket put the Gamecocks up 68-57 with 1:54 left. But Ramsey had a 3-point play, Aleksa Jugovic buried a jumper and Phillips sank a 3 to get the Golden Eagles within 69-65 with 28 seconds to go. Giga answered with a dunk to keep it a two-possession game and preserve the win.

Key Players
K. Mack
M. Drumwright
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
1.8 Reb. Per Game 1.8
41.4 Field Goal % 48.3
31.7 Three Point % 44.8
77.2 Free Throw % 83.3
+ 1 Malcolm Drumwright made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  Malcolm Drumwright missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Curtis Phillips Jr. 2.0
+ 2 Kajon Mack made tip-in 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Kajon Mack 3.0
  Mason Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Jason Burnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Jason Burnell missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Curtis Phillips Jr. 14.0
+ 3 Aleksa Jugovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kajon Mack 16.0
+ 2 Norbertas Giga made dunk, assist by Marlon Hunter 19.0
Team Stats
Points 70 73
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 30-54 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 27 34
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 16 21
Team 1 2
Assists 8 12
Steals 5 5
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 0
10
K. Mack G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
0
J. Gregory G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Tenn. Tech 19-14 284270
home team logo Jax. State 21-11 304373
Ford Center Evansville, IN
away team logo Tenn. Tech 19-14 73.2 PPG 39.4 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Jax. State 21-11 71.7 PPG 41 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
10
K. Mack G 12.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.8 APG 41.2 FG%
23
M. Hunter G 10.2 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.1 APG 49.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
K. Mack G 16 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
23
M. Hunter G 18 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
43.6 FG% 55.6
31.6 3PT FG% 27.3
76.2 FT% 55.6
Tenn. Tech
Starters
K. Mack
S. Calhoun
M. Ramsey
C. Phillips Jr.
C. Alexander II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Mack 37 16 3 7 1 0 0 3 5/11 0/1 6/6 2 1
S. Calhoun 33 12 3 0 1 0 1 2 3/10 2/7 4/4 0 3
M. Ramsey 25 11 1 0 1 0 1 4 4/7 0/1 3/3 1 0
C. Phillips Jr. 38 10 7 1 1 0 4 4 3/11 2/6 2/5 1 6
C. Alexander II 20 9 4 0 0 1 3 0 4/7 0/0 1/1 3 1
Bench
A. Jugovic
M. Henry
J. Duran
C. Tillery
S. Adams
C. Crosland
D. Omladic
M. Smith
H. Vick
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Jugovic 19 10 0 0 1 0 3 3 4/6 2/4 0/0 0 0
M. Henry 17 2 8 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/2 3 5
J. Duran 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Tillery 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crosland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Omladic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Vick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 26 8 5 1 13 19 24/55 6/19 16/21 10 16
Jax. State
Starters
J. Gregory
M. Hunter
N. Giga
M. Drumwright
C. Cunningham
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gregory 33 18 6 5 0 1 2 1 7/10 1/4 3/5 1 5
M. Hunter 39 18 6 1 2 0 2 1 8/12 0/0 2/3 4 2
N. Giga 28 15 6 0 1 1 3 4 7/11 1/2 0/0 3 3
M. Drumwright 39 10 5 5 1 1 3 3 4/7 0/3 2/4 0 5
C. Cunningham 28 5 5 0 0 5 1 3 2/7 0/0 1/2 2 3
Bench
J. Burnell
J. Cross
A. Spears
T. Edwards
C. Martin
M. Dunlap
D. Curry
M. Abuarisha
D. Wright
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Burnell 19 7 2 0 1 0 0 4 2/5 1/2 2/4 1 1
J. Cross 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Spears 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Edwards 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Martin 8 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Dunlap - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Abuarisha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 32 12 5 8 14 20 30/54 3/11 10/18 11 21
NCAA BB Scores