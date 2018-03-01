TULSA
Tulsa pulls away in 2nd half, beats East Carolina 72-58

  Mar 01, 2018

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Martins Igbanu scored 16 points, Junior Etou had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Tulsa rolled to a 72-58 victory over East Carolina on Thursday night.

Tulsa (18-11, 11-6 American Conference) rebounded from an eight-point loss to No. 11 Cincinnati that snapped a six-game win streak, and ends its regular season hosting Temple on Sunday.

Igbanu was 6 of 11 from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds for the Golden Hurricane, who had five score in double figures. Curran Scott made three of Tulsa's nine 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

B.J. Tyson scored 18 points to lead East Carolina, (10-18, 4-13). Shawn Williams made added 14 points and was 4-of-12 shooting from long range.

The Golden Hurricane opened the second half on a 12-2 run for a 53-41 lead, and led by double digits for nearly the rest of the way.

Key Players
J. Etou
B. Tyson
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
47.0 Field Goal % 42.0
36.8 Three Point % 28.3
72.0 Free Throw % 83.3
  Defensive rebound by Curran Scott 7.0
  Shawn Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 3 Curran Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 25.0
+ 1 B.J. Tyson made free throw 53.0
  Personal foul on Curran Scott 53.0
+ 2 B.J. Tyson made jump shot 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Jackson 59.0
  DaQuan Jeffries missed 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 DaQuan Jeffries made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Personal foul on Isaac Fleming 59.0
  Defensive rebound by DaQuan Jeffries 1:01
Team Stats
Points 72 58
Field Goals 25-62 (40.3%) 22-62 (35.5%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 13-22 (59.1%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 44 36
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 33 29
Team 2 1
Assists 19 10
Steals 0 3
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 5 10
Fouls 14 19
Technicals 0 0
Tulsa
Starters
M. Igbanu
S. Taplin
J. Etou
C. Henderson Jr.
L. Korita
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Igbanu 25 16 8 0 0 1 0 1 6/11 1/2 3/4 3 5
S. Taplin 23 11 2 4 0 0 2 2 4/8 2/3 1/2 0 2
J. Etou 27 10 10 2 0 0 2 1 3/10 0/2 4/6 3 7
C. Henderson Jr. 30 10 3 2 0 0 0 0 3/9 2/6 2/2 2 1
L. Korita 14 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
Bench
C. Scott
D. Jeffries
G. Artison
E. Joiner
J. Wheeler
A. Foree
D. Jackson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Scott 22 12 6 2 0 0 0 2 4/6 3/4 1/2 0 6
D. Jeffries 25 10 6 0 0 3 0 4 4/8 1/3 1/2 0 6
G. Artison 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Joiner 23 1 3 7 0 0 1 3 0/4 0/2 1/2 0 3
J. Wheeler 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/2 0 2
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 42 19 0 4 5 14 25/62 9/24 13/22 9 33
East Carolina
Bench
D. Spasojevic
K. Davis
A. Hill
J. Whatley
K. Barkley
J. Obasohan
J. Whitley
U. Haruna
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Spasojevic 21 4 3 1 0 0 1 4 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 3
K. Davis 14 2 4 0 0 1 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 3
A. Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Whatley 12 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Barkley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haruna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 35 10 3 3 10 19 22/62 8/25 6/9 6 29
