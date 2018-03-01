Tulsa pulls away in 2nd half, beats East Carolina 72-58
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Martins Igbanu scored 16 points, Junior Etou had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Tulsa rolled to a 72-58 victory over East Carolina on Thursday night.
Tulsa (18-11, 11-6 American Conference) rebounded from an eight-point loss to No. 11 Cincinnati that snapped a six-game win streak, and ends its regular season hosting Temple on Sunday.
Igbanu was 6 of 11 from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds for the Golden Hurricane, who had five score in double figures. Curran Scott made three of Tulsa's nine 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
B.J. Tyson scored 18 points to lead East Carolina, (10-18, 4-13). Shawn Williams made added 14 points and was 4-of-12 shooting from long range.
The Golden Hurricane opened the second half on a 12-2 run for a 53-41 lead, and led by double digits for nearly the rest of the way.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.3
|Min. Per Game
|36.3
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|47.0
|Field Goal %
|42.0
|36.8
|Three Point %
|28.3
|72.0
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Defensive rebound by Curran Scott
|7.0
|Shawn Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 3
|Curran Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner
|25.0
|+ 1
|B.J. Tyson made free throw
|53.0
|Personal foul on Curran Scott
|53.0
|+ 2
|B.J. Tyson made jump shot
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Jackson
|59.0
|DaQuan Jeffries missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|+ 1
|DaQuan Jeffries made 1st of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Personal foul on Isaac Fleming
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by DaQuan Jeffries
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|58
|Field Goals
|25-62 (40.3%)
|22-62 (35.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-22 (59.1%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|36
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|33
|29
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|19
|10
|Steals
|0
|3
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|5
|10
|Fouls
|14
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Tulsa 18-11
|73.8 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|12.6 APG
|East Carolina 10-18
|67.1 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|40.3
|FG%
|35.5
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|59.1
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Igbanu
|25
|16
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6/11
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|5
|S. Taplin
|23
|11
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Etou
|27
|10
|10
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/10
|0/2
|4/6
|3
|7
|C. Henderson Jr.
|30
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/9
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|1
|L. Korita
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyson
|38
|18
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7/18
|1/4
|3/3
|1
|6
|S. Williams
|38
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/14
|4/12
|2/3
|0
|2
|A. Jackson
|33
|10
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/7
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|6
|I. Fleming
|33
|8
|6
|6
|1
|0
|3
|5
|3/10
|1/4
|1/3
|0
|6
|J. Craig
|10
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
