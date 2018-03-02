LIB
NCASHV

No Text

Liberty upsets UNC Asheville 69-64, faces Radford in finals

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2018

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Scottie James grabbed 18 rebounds and scored 14 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 3:34 to play, and fifth-seeded Liberty upset top-seeded UNC-Asheville 69-64 in Friday night's Big South Conference Tournament semifinals.

Lovell Cabbil scored 14 points and made all five of his free throws for the Flames (20-13), who face No. 2 seed Radford in Sunday's championship game.

Liberty rallied from 13 down in the first half and James' free throw amid a 15-0 run tied it at 56. Caleb Homesley hit a 3-pointer in the run and Liberty led 66-56 on Cabbil's free throw with 33 seconds left. The Bulldogs closed to 67-64 on Raekwon Miller's 3, but Cabbill's two free throws iced it and Jonathan Baehre's jumper with three seconds left missed.

The Flames outscored the Bulldogs 28-14 in the paint and held them to 34.6 percent shooting from the field to win 20-plus games in back-to-back seasons for the first time.

Miller and Macio Teague scored 19 points apiece and Ahmad Thomas added 11 for the Bulldogs (21-12).

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Cabbil
K. Vannatta
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
10.1 Pts. Per Game 10.1
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
39.8 Field Goal % 44.0
33.6 Three Point % 38.4
84.8 Free Throw % 80.0
  Defensive rebound by Lovell Cabbil 1.0
  Jonathan Baehre missed jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Lovell Cabbil made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Lovell Cabbil made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Ahmad Thomas 8.0
+ 3 Raekwon Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Vannatta 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Vannatta 21.0
  Ryan Kemrite missed 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Ryan Kemrite made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on MaCio Teague 21.0
+ 1 Jonathan Baehre made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
Team Stats
Points 69 64
Field Goals 21-44 (47.7%) 18-52 (34.6%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 21-25 (84.0%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 37 26
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 31 17
Team 2 4
Assists 10 9
Steals 1 8
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 13 4
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
31
S. James F
18 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
12
R. Miller G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Liberty 20-13 264369
home team logo UNC-Asheville 21-12 382664
O/U 138.0, NCASHV -1.5
Kimmel Arena Asheville, NC
O/U 138.0, NCASHV -1.5
Kimmel Arena Asheville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Liberty 20-13 71.9 PPG 36.1 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo UNC-Asheville 21-12 74.8 PPG 36.9 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
31
S. James F 13.2 PPG 8.5 RPG 1.1 APG 60.5 FG%
25
M. Teague G 16.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.6 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
31
S. James F 18 PTS 14 REB 1 AST
25
M. Teague G 19 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
47.7 FG% 34.6
33.3 3PT FG% 42.9
84.0 FT% 73.1
Liberty
Starters
S. James
L. Cabbil
R. Kemrite
G. Pacheco-Ortiz
E. Cuffee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. James 26 18 14 1 0 0 0 3 7/9 0/1 4/5 4 10
L. Cabbil 34 14 9 3 1 0 2 3 4/8 1/3 5/5 0 9
R. Kemrite 33 7 1 1 0 0 3 3 2/8 1/4 2/3 0 1
G. Pacheco-Ortiz 30 7 2 2 0 0 0 2 1/7 1/5 4/4 0 2
E. Cuffee 25 7 0 1 0 0 3 3 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 0
Starters
S. James
L. Cabbil
R. Kemrite
G. Pacheco-Ortiz
E. Cuffee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. James 26 18 14 1 0 0 0 3 7/9 0/1 4/5 4 10
L. Cabbil 34 14 9 3 1 0 2 3 4/8 1/3 5/5 0 9
R. Kemrite 33 7 1 1 0 0 3 3 2/8 1/4 2/3 0 1
G. Pacheco-Ortiz 30 7 2 2 0 0 0 2 1/7 1/5 4/4 0 2
E. Cuffee 25 7 0 1 0 0 3 3 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
C. Homesley
M. Baxter-Bell
K. McDowell
I. Williams
E. Talbert
R. Hiepler
Z. Farquhar
B. Hicks
B. Newton
M. James
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Homesley 25 8 6 1 0 0 2 2 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 6
M. Baxter-Bell 19 8 3 1 0 0 3 2 1/3 0/0 6/8 0 3
K. McDowell 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Williams 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Talbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hiepler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Farquhar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Newton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 35 10 1 0 13 23 21/44 6/18 21/25 4 31
UNC-Asheville
Starters
R. Miller
M. Teague
A. Thomas
K. Vannatta
J. Baehre
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Miller 32 19 3 1 0 0 0 2 6/11 5/7 2/4 0 3
M. Teague 39 19 4 2 2 0 1 3 4/11 3/8 8/9 1 3
A. Thomas 37 11 3 1 1 0 2 3 5/17 0/3 1/4 1 2
K. Vannatta 33 2 3 4 1 1 1 4 0/4 0/1 2/2 1 2
J. Baehre 14 2 2 0 2 0 0 4 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 2
Starters
R. Miller
M. Teague
A. Thomas
K. Vannatta
J. Baehre
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Miller 32 19 3 1 0 0 0 2 6/11 5/7 2/4 0 3
M. Teague 39 19 4 2 2 0 1 3 4/11 3/8 8/9 1 3
A. Thomas 37 11 3 1 1 0 2 3 5/17 0/3 1/4 1 2
K. Vannatta 33 2 3 4 1 1 1 4 0/4 0/1 2/2 1 2
J. Baehre 14 2 2 0 2 0 0 4 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 2
Bench
D. Rackley
D. Gilmore
A. Wnuk
J. Peck
J. Brown
G. Townsend
T. Jones
J. Seegars
L. Thorpe
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Rackley 15 7 3 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 1/1 2/3 0 3
D. Gilmore 26 4 4 1 2 1 0 2 1/3 0/0 2/2 2 2
A. Wnuk 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Peck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Townsend - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Seegars - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thorpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 22 9 8 2 4 20 18/52 9/21 19/26 5 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores