Liberty upsets UNC Asheville 69-64, faces Radford in finals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Scottie James grabbed 18 rebounds and scored 14 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 3:34 to play, and fifth-seeded Liberty upset top-seeded UNC-Asheville 69-64 in Friday night's Big South Conference Tournament semifinals.
Lovell Cabbil scored 14 points and made all five of his free throws for the Flames (20-13), who face No. 2 seed Radford in Sunday's championship game.
Liberty rallied from 13 down in the first half and James' free throw amid a 15-0 run tied it at 56. Caleb Homesley hit a 3-pointer in the run and Liberty led 66-56 on Cabbil's free throw with 33 seconds left. The Bulldogs closed to 67-64 on Raekwon Miller's 3, but Cabbill's two free throws iced it and Jonathan Baehre's jumper with three seconds left missed.
The Flames outscored the Bulldogs 28-14 in the paint and held them to 34.6 percent shooting from the field to win 20-plus games in back-to-back seasons for the first time.
Miller and Macio Teague scored 19 points apiece and Ahmad Thomas added 11 for the Bulldogs (21-12).
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|10.1
|Pts. Per Game
|10.1
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|39.8
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|33.6
|Three Point %
|38.4
|84.8
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Defensive rebound by Lovell Cabbil
|1.0
|Jonathan Baehre missed jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Lovell Cabbil made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Lovell Cabbil made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Ahmad Thomas
|8.0
|+ 3
|Raekwon Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Vannatta
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Vannatta
|21.0
|Ryan Kemrite missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Ryan Kemrite made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on MaCio Teague
|21.0
|+ 1
|Jonathan Baehre made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|64
|Field Goals
|21-44 (47.7%)
|18-52 (34.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|21-25 (84.0%)
|19-26 (73.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|26
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|31
|17
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|10
|9
|Steals
|1
|8
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|4
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Liberty 20-13
|71.9 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|14.2 APG
|UNC-Asheville 21-12
|74.8 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|15.4 APG
|
|47.7
|FG%
|34.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|84.0
|FT%
|73.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. James
|26
|18
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7/9
|0/1
|4/5
|4
|10
|L. Cabbil
|34
|14
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|5/5
|0
|9
|R. Kemrite
|33
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/8
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|1
|G. Pacheco-Ortiz
|30
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/7
|1/5
|4/4
|0
|2
|E. Cuffee
|25
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. James
|26
|18
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7/9
|0/1
|4/5
|4
|10
|L. Cabbil
|34
|14
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|5/5
|0
|9
|R. Kemrite
|33
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/8
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|1
|G. Pacheco-Ortiz
|30
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/7
|1/5
|4/4
|0
|2
|E. Cuffee
|25
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Homesley
|25
|8
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|6
|M. Baxter-Bell
|19
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|6/8
|0
|3
|K. McDowell
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Williams
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Talbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hiepler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Farquhar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|35
|10
|1
|0
|13
|23
|21/44
|6/18
|21/25
|4
|31
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Miller
|32
|19
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/11
|5/7
|2/4
|0
|3
|M. Teague
|39
|19
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4/11
|3/8
|8/9
|1
|3
|A. Thomas
|37
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/17
|0/3
|1/4
|1
|2
|K. Vannatta
|33
|2
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Baehre
|14
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Miller
|32
|19
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/11
|5/7
|2/4
|0
|3
|M. Teague
|39
|19
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4/11
|3/8
|8/9
|1
|3
|A. Thomas
|37
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/17
|0/3
|1/4
|1
|2
|K. Vannatta
|33
|2
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Baehre
|14
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Rackley
|15
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|2/3
|0
|3
|D. Gilmore
|26
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|2
|A. Wnuk
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Peck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Townsend
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Seegars
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|22
|9
|8
|2
|4
|20
|18/52
|9/21
|19/26
|5
|17
