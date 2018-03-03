QUINN
CAN

No Text

Quinnipiac pulls off upset of Canisius 72-69

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Cameron Young scored 17 points with 11 rebounds and Quinnipiac, the No. 7 seed in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, upset second-seeded Canisius 72-69 in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday night.

The Bobcats (12-20) advance to a Sunday semifinal to play the winner of No. 3 seed Niagara versus sixth-seeded Fairfield who play Saturday.

Aaron Robinson's 3-pointer put Quinnipiac up 66-60 with 2:32 left before a 6-2 Canisius spurt made it a two-point contest. Young made a pair of foul shots with 42 seconds to go before Jermaine Crumpton followed with a 3-point play with 36 seconds left.

Rich Kelly's layup put Quinnipiac up 72-69 with 10 seconds remaining, but Takal Molson missed a 3 and Crumpton missed a layup to end it. Kelly finished with 16 points, Jacob Rigoni scored 12 and Abdulai Bundu finished with 10 rebounds.

Crumpton led Canisius (21-11) with 22 points and 11 rebounds but missed half his 16 free-throw attempts. Isaiah Reese scored 13 and Molson scored 10.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Kelly
I. Reese
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
38.9 Field Goal % 45.5
31.4 Three Point % 35.7
74.0 Free Throw % 87.7
  Offensive rebound by Jermaine Crumpton 2.0
  Jermaine Crumpton missed dunk 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Jermaine Crumpton 4.0
  Takal Molson missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 2 Rich Kelly made layup 9.0
+ 1 Jermaine Crumpton made free throw 36.0
  Shooting foul on Rich Kelly 36.0
+ 2 Jermaine Crumpton made layup, assist by Malik Johnson 36.0
+ 1 Cameron Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Cameron Young made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Reese 41.0
Team Stats
Points 72 69
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 14-24 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 28 39
Offensive 9 14
Defensive 19 23
Team 0 2
Assists 9 10
Steals 8 8
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
C. Young G
17 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
J. Crumpton F
22 PTS, 11 REB
12T
away team logo Quinnipiac 12-20 304272
home team logo Canisius 21-11 363369
O/U 146.5, CAN -9.0
Times Union Center Albany, NY
O/U 146.5, CAN -9.0
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Quinnipiac 12-20 71.9 PPG 38.2 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Canisius 21-11 76.5 PPG 36.9 RPG 17.2 APG
Key Players
1
C. Young G 18.7 PPG 6.7 RPG 2.9 APG 42.2 FG%
2
J. Crumpton F 16.9 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.6 APG 48.6 FG%
Top Scorers
1
C. Young G 17 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
2
J. Crumpton F 22 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
44.4 FG% 44.6
34.5 3PT FG% 25.0
77.8 FT% 58.3
Quinnipiac
Starters
C. Young
R. Kelly
J. Rigoni
I. Washington
A. Bundu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Young 36 17 11 1 2 1 3 3 4/13 1/7 8/10 3 8
R. Kelly 29 16 1 5 2 0 4 3 7/11 2/5 0/0 1 0
J. Rigoni 33 12 1 1 0 0 0 0 4/10 4/9 0/0 0 1
I. Washington 33 8 1 0 3 0 2 3 2/10 1/5 3/4 0 1
A. Bundu 25 7 10 1 0 0 2 3 3/4 0/0 1/2 5 5
Starters
C. Young
R. Kelly
J. Rigoni
I. Washington
A. Bundu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Young 36 17 11 1 2 1 3 3 4/13 1/7 8/10 3 8
R. Kelly 29 16 1 5 2 0 4 3 7/11 2/5 0/0 1 0
J. Rigoni 33 12 1 1 0 0 0 0 4/10 4/9 0/0 0 1
I. Washington 33 8 1 0 3 0 2 3 2/10 1/5 3/4 0 1
A. Bundu 25 7 10 1 0 0 2 3 3/4 0/0 1/2 5 5
Bench
C. Daniels
Aa. Robinson
A. Chigha
An. Robinson
S. Donahue
G. Tarca
N. Davis
M. Donahue
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Daniels 15 6 0 1 0 0 1 4 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 0
Aa. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Chigha 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
An. Robinson 22 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Donahue - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Tarca - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Donahue - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 28 9 8 1 13 23 24/54 10/29 14/18 9 19
Canisius
Starters
J. Crumpton
I. Reese
T. Molson
M. Johnson
S. Planincic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Crumpton 37 22 11 0 1 1 4 2 6/10 2/4 8/16 8 3
I. Reese 38 13 8 2 1 0 3 4 6/15 1/3 0/0 0 8
T. Molson 25 10 6 1 1 0 1 4 5/11 0/3 0/0 1 5
M. Johnson 38 9 4 7 2 0 1 2 2/7 1/6 4/4 0 4
S. Planincic 11 2 0 0 0 0 3 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Starters
J. Crumpton
I. Reese
T. Molson
M. Johnson
S. Planincic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Crumpton 37 22 11 0 1 1 4 2 6/10 2/4 8/16 8 3
I. Reese 38 13 8 2 1 0 3 4 6/15 1/3 0/0 0 8
T. Molson 25 10 6 1 1 0 1 4 5/11 0/3 0/0 1 5
M. Johnson 38 9 4 7 2 0 1 2 2/7 1/6 4/4 0 4
S. Planincic 11 2 0 0 0 0 3 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
J. Faulkner
J. Sanks
M. Lotts
S. Foley
D. St. Louis
D. Heath
S. Hitchon
J. White
S. Evans
A. Crombie
T. James
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Faulkner 21 5 4 0 2 0 1 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 2
J. Sanks 19 4 0 0 0 0 2 3 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 0
M. Lotts 7 4 3 0 0 0 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/2 2 1
S. Foley 4 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. St. Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Heath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hitchon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 37 10 8 1 16 20 25/56 5/20 14/24 14 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores