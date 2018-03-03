Quinnipiac pulls off upset of Canisius 72-69
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Cameron Young scored 17 points with 11 rebounds and Quinnipiac, the No. 7 seed in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, upset second-seeded Canisius 72-69 in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday night.
The Bobcats (12-20) advance to a Sunday semifinal to play the winner of No. 3 seed Niagara versus sixth-seeded Fairfield who play Saturday.
Aaron Robinson's 3-pointer put Quinnipiac up 66-60 with 2:32 left before a 6-2 Canisius spurt made it a two-point contest. Young made a pair of foul shots with 42 seconds to go before Jermaine Crumpton followed with a 3-point play with 36 seconds left.
Rich Kelly's layup put Quinnipiac up 72-69 with 10 seconds remaining, but Takal Molson missed a 3 and Crumpton missed a layup to end it. Kelly finished with 16 points, Jacob Rigoni scored 12 and Abdulai Bundu finished with 10 rebounds.
Crumpton led Canisius (21-11) with 22 points and 11 rebounds but missed half his 16 free-throw attempts. Isaiah Reese scored 13 and Molson scored 10.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|38.9
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|31.4
|Three Point %
|35.7
|74.0
|Free Throw %
|87.7
|Offensive rebound by Jermaine Crumpton
|2.0
|Jermaine Crumpton missed dunk
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Jermaine Crumpton
|4.0
|Takal Molson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 2
|Rich Kelly made layup
|9.0
|+ 1
|Jermaine Crumpton made free throw
|36.0
|Shooting foul on Rich Kelly
|36.0
|+ 2
|Jermaine Crumpton made layup, assist by Malik Johnson
|36.0
|+ 1
|Cameron Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|+ 1
|Cameron Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Reese
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|69
|Field Goals
|24-54 (44.4%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|10-29 (34.5%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|14-24 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|39
|Offensive
|9
|14
|Defensive
|19
|23
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|9
|10
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|16
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Quinnipiac 12-20
|71.9 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Canisius 21-11
|76.5 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|17.2 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|C. Young G
|18.7 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|2.9 APG
|42.2 FG%
|
2
|J. Crumpton F
|16.9 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|48.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Young G
|17 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|J. Crumpton F
|22 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|34.5
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Young
|36
|17
|11
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|4/13
|1/7
|8/10
|3
|8
|R. Kelly
|29
|16
|1
|5
|2
|0
|4
|3
|7/11
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Rigoni
|33
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/10
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Washington
|33
|8
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2/10
|1/5
|3/4
|0
|1
|A. Bundu
|25
|7
|10
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Crumpton
|37
|22
|11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|6/10
|2/4
|8/16
|8
|3
|I. Reese
|38
|13
|8
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6/15
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|T. Molson
|25
|10
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/11
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|M. Johnson
|38
|9
|4
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/7
|1/6
|4/4
|0
|4
|S. Planincic
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Faulkner
|21
|5
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. Sanks
|19
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|M. Lotts
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|1
|S. Foley
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. St. Louis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Heath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hitchon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Crombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|37
|10
|8
|1
|16
|20
|25/56
|5/20
|14/24
|14
|23
