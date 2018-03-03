Fayne sparks Illinois St to 76-68 OT win over S Illinois
ST. LOUIS (AP) Phil Fayne scored 13 of his career-high 26 points in overtime and No. 3 seed Illinois State turned back second-seeded Southern Illinois 76-68 in a semifinal of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday.
The Redbirds (18-14) earned a date with top-seeded Illinois-Chicago in Sunday's championship game.
Fayne, a 49 percent shooter from the free-throw line coming in, made just 1 of 4 from the line in the final 1:42, but the one he made sent the game to overtime tied at 56. Fayne, who scored the final four points of regulation, scored the first 11 points for Illinois State in the extra period and his 3-point play with 2:43 left gave the Redbirds a 65-61 lead. Fayne was 5 of 10 from the foul line through regulation, but he made all seven of his free-throw tries in overtime. He added nine rebounds and blocked three shots.
Fayne's dunk gave Illinois State a 54-49 lead with 6:36 left in regulation, but the Redbirds scored just two points from there on a pair of Fayne free throws. Meanwhile, Armon Fletcher buried a 3-pointer to pull the Salukis (20-13) within 54-52 with 3:40 remaining. Tyler Smithpeters made two free throws and Aaron Cook scored on a layup to give Southern Illinois a 56-55 lead with 1:59 to go.
Illinois State scored 20 points in the five-minute overtime after only scoring 20 in the second half. The Redbirds led 36-29 at halftime. William Tinsley finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for ISU.
Fletcher and Sean Lloyd Jr. each scored 15 for Southern Illinois.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.4
|Min. Per Game
|34.4
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|45.1
|Field Goal %
|47.0
|30.4
|Three Point %
|37.7
|80.4
|Free Throw %
|73.3
|Defensive rebound by Phil Fayne
|13.0
|Aaron Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Madison Williams
|15.0
|+ 1
|Phil Fayne made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Phil Fayne made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Sean Lloyd
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Phil Fayne
|20.0
|Jonathan Wiley missed free throw
|20.0
|Shooting foul on Phil Fayne
|20.0
|+ 2
|Jonathan Wiley made jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Keyshawn Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|+ 1
|Keyshawn Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|68
|Field Goals
|20-55 (36.4%)
|24-60 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|27-37 (73.0%)
|13-22 (59.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|35
|Offensive
|11
|9
|Defensive
|30
|26
|Team
|6
|0
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|9
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|21
|28
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Illinois St. 18-14
|72.2 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|14.2 APG
|So. Illinois 20-13
|70.0 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|36.4
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|73.0
|FT%
|59.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Fayne
|35
|26
|9
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|7/12
|0/0
|12/17
|5
|4
|W. Tinsley
|32
|14
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|4/7
|4/7
|2/3
|0
|9
|M. Yarbrough
|34
|11
|8
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|2/8
|0/1
|7/8
|1
|7
|K. Evans
|37
|10
|5
|7
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/10
|2/8
|4/4
|2
|3
|M. Williams
|27
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Fayne
|35
|26
|9
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|7/12
|0/0
|12/17
|5
|4
|W. Tinsley
|32
|14
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|4/7
|4/7
|2/3
|0
|9
|M. Yarbrough
|34
|11
|8
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|2/8
|0/1
|7/8
|1
|7
|K. Evans
|37
|10
|5
|7
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/10
|2/8
|4/4
|2
|3
|M. Williams
|27
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hein
|29
|12
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4/8
|2/4
|2/4
|1
|4
|I. Gassman
|15
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|2
|D. N'Diaye
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Bruninga
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Clarance
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Romine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Litwiller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|76
|41
|14
|5
|9
|12
|21
|20/55
|9/27
|27/37
|11
|30
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fletcher
|36
|15
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|5/15
|2/7
|3/7
|3
|1
|S. Lloyd
|44
|15
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5/14
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|4
|M. Bartley
|20
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Cook
|39
|8
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/9
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|K. Pippen
|31
|7
|10
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fletcher
|36
|15
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|5/15
|2/7
|3/7
|3
|1
|S. Lloyd
|44
|15
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5/14
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|4
|M. Bartley
|20
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Cook
|39
|8
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/9
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|K. Pippen
|31
|7
|10
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smithpeters
|32
|10
|11
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3/5
|2/3
|2/4
|0
|11
|J. Wiley
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|0
|R. Stradnieks
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|A. Weiher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gooch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|68
|35
|12
|5
|5
|10
|28
|24/60
|7/22
|13/22
|9
|26
-
MANH
IONA60
68
2nd 19.0 ESP3
-
SUTAH
IDAHO44
54
2nd 14:10
-
CPOLY
UCSB57
80
2nd 4:14
-
LOYMRY
7GONZAG52
61
2nd 9:04 ESP2
-
21NEVADA
SDGST53
55
2nd 11:08 CBSSN
-
NCOLO
SACST56
69
2nd 10:09
-
UCLA
USC46
50
2nd 17:00 ESPN
-
UCDAV
UCIRV32
35
2nd 20:00 ESP3
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH27
43
1st 0.0
-
WMICH
CMICH71
84
Final
-
CIT
NCGRN58
72
Final
-
WAKE
GATECH56
64
Final
-
23UK
FLA67
80
Final
-
VATECH
MIAMI68
69
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV57
61
Final
-
20WVU
TEXAS79
87
Final/OT
-
3XAVIER
DEPAUL65
62
Final
-
FDU
LIU77
78
Final
-
MISSST
LSU57
78
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC77
89
Final
-
15MICH
2MICHST75
64
Final
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE67
77
Final
-
BAMA
TEXAM66
68
Final
-
ROBERT
WAGNER64
75
Final
-
18CLEM
CUSE52
55
Final
-
LSALLE
STJOES70
78
Final
-
BC
FSU76
85
Final
-
VCU
FORD83
58
Final
-
SALAB
GAST75
90
Final
-
CREIGH
MARQET81
85
Final
-
STNFRD
ARIZST84
83
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER73
53
Final
-
GWASH
DAYTON78
88
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST67
76
Final
-
SC
14AUBURN70
79
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI54
62
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON83
79
Final
-
ND
1UVA57
62
Final
-
NDAK
PORTST90
97
Final/OT
-
USD
BYU79
85
Final
-
WEBER
MONST95
92
Final/OT
-
SJST
AF61
83
Final
-
6KANSAS
OKLAST64
82
Final
-
TCU
12TXTECH75
79
Final
-
JMAD
DREXEL62
70
Final
-
NH
HARTFD60
71
Final
-
ABIL
UIW69
59
Final
-
OREG
WASH72
64
Final
-
LAMAR
MCNSE60
69
Final
-
PSU
8PURDUE70
78
Final
-
TROY
GASOU83
89
Final
-
GTOWN
4NOVA73
97
Final
-
NAU
EWASH68
85
Final
-
WISGB
WRIGHT72
87
Final
-
LATECH
USM64
72
Final
-
UMKC
CHIST82
96
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST59
77
Final
-
NWST
CARK58
61
Final
-
ARK
MIZZOU67
77
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS68
66
Final
-
UGA
16TENN61
66
Final
-
LVILLE
NCST69
76
Final
-
PENN
BROWN99
93
Final
-
HAWAII
CSFULL68
60
Final
-
NICHST
SELOU57
69
Final
-
ILLST
SILL76
68
Final/OT
-
GRAM
ALST66
64
Final
-
PVAM
STHRN77
69
Final
-
CAL
19ARIZ54
66
Final
-
OREGST
WASHST92
67
Final
-
ELON
DEL79
86
Final
-
UOP
SANFRAN70
71
Final/OT
-
TEXSO
ALCORN78
71
Final
-
FAIR
NIAGARA90
77
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY69
60
Final
-
COLO
UTAH54
64
Final
-
MRSHL
24MTSU76
67
Final
-
PRINCE
YALE90
94
Final/OT
-
FIU
ODU53
79
Final
-
MAINE
UVM60
75
Final
-
WYO
BOISE87
95
Final
-
CORN
DART86
75
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST60
66
Final
-
RICH
GMASON93
79
Final
-
CLMB
HARV74
93
Final
-
JACKST
ALAM59
66
Final
-
FAU
CHARLO78
85
Final
-
BELMONT
MURYST51
68
Final
-
SFA
SAMHOU65
53
Final
-
DUQ
UMASS75
85
Final
-
TXSA
RICE79
60
Final
-
CLEVST
NKY89
80
Final
-
NMEXST
TEXPA86
71
Final
-
ARKLR
LALAF72
61
Final/OT
-
STBON
STLOU64
56
Final
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP92
87
Final
-
BUTLER
SETON70
77
Final
-
WKY
UAB73
101
Final
-
9UNC
5DUKE64
74
Final
-
VANDY
MISS82
69
Final
-
WCAR
FURMAN73
97
Final
-
MVSU
ARKPB57
94
Final
-
SEATTLE
UTVALL47
73
Final
-
CSBAK
GC68
81
Final
-
IDST
MNTNA64
75
Final
-
FRESNO
NMEX86
95
Final/OT
-
UNLV
UTAHST67
79
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAK73
87
Final
-
PEPPER
22MARYCA0
0
12:00am ESP2