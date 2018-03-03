ILLST
SILL

No Text

Fayne sparks Illinois St to 76-68 OT win over S Illinois

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) Phil Fayne scored 13 of his career-high 26 points in overtime and No. 3 seed Illinois State turned back second-seeded Southern Illinois 76-68 in a semifinal of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday.

The Redbirds (18-14) earned a date with top-seeded Illinois-Chicago in Sunday's championship game.

Fayne, a 49 percent shooter from the free-throw line coming in, made just 1 of 4 from the line in the final 1:42, but the one he made sent the game to overtime tied at 56. Fayne, who scored the final four points of regulation, scored the first 11 points for Illinois State in the extra period and his 3-point play with 2:43 left gave the Redbirds a 65-61 lead. Fayne was 5 of 10 from the foul line through regulation, but he made all seven of his free-throw tries in overtime. He added nine rebounds and blocked three shots.

Fayne's dunk gave Illinois State a 54-49 lead with 6:36 left in regulation, but the Redbirds scored just two points from there on a pair of Fayne free throws. Meanwhile, Armon Fletcher buried a 3-pointer to pull the Salukis (20-13) within 54-52 with 3:40 remaining. Tyler Smithpeters made two free throws and Aaron Cook scored on a layup to give Southern Illinois a 56-55 lead with 1:59 to go.

Illinois State scored 20 points in the five-minute overtime after only scoring 20 in the second half. The Redbirds led 36-29 at halftime. William Tinsley finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for ISU.

Fletcher and Sean Lloyd Jr. each scored 15 for Southern Illinois.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Yarbrough
S. Lloyd
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
45.1 Field Goal % 47.0
30.4 Three Point % 37.7
80.4 Free Throw % 73.3
  Defensive rebound by Phil Fayne 13.0
  Aaron Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Madison Williams 15.0
+ 1 Phil Fayne made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Phil Fayne made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Sean Lloyd 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Phil Fayne 20.0
  Jonathan Wiley missed free throw 20.0
  Shooting foul on Phil Fayne 20.0
+ 2 Jonathan Wiley made jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Keyshawn Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Keyshawn Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
Team Stats
Points 76 68
Field Goals 20-55 (36.4%) 24-60 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 27-37 (73.0%) 13-22 (59.1%)
Total Rebounds 47 35
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 30 26
Team 6 0
Assists 14 12
Steals 5 5
Blocks 9 5
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 21 28
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
10
P. Fayne F
26 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
22
A. Fletcher G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Illinois St. 18-14 36202076
home team logo So. Illinois 20-13 29271268
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois St. 18-14 72.2 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo So. Illinois 20-13 70.0 PPG 35.3 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
10
P. Fayne F 15.3 PPG 7.2 RPG 0.9 APG 60.4 FG%
13
S. Lloyd G 12.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.1 APG 47.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
P. Fayne F 26 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
13
S. Lloyd G 15 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
36.4 FG% 40.0
33.3 3PT FG% 31.8
73.0 FT% 59.1
Illinois St.
Starters
P. Fayne
W. Tinsley
M. Yarbrough
K. Evans
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Fayne 35 26 9 2 1 3 1 3 7/12 0/0 12/17 5 4
W. Tinsley 32 14 9 1 0 2 0 5 4/7 4/7 2/3 0 9
M. Yarbrough 34 11 8 3 1 1 6 3 2/8 0/1 7/8 1 7
K. Evans 37 10 5 7 0 0 3 2 2/10 2/8 4/4 2 3
M. Williams 27 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 0/5 0/4 0/0 1 0
Starters
P. Fayne
W. Tinsley
M. Yarbrough
K. Evans
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Fayne 35 26 9 2 1 3 1 3 7/12 0/0 12/17 5 4
W. Tinsley 32 14 9 1 0 2 0 5 4/7 4/7 2/3 0 9
M. Yarbrough 34 11 8 3 1 1 6 3 2/8 0/1 7/8 1 7
K. Evans 37 10 5 7 0 0 3 2 2/10 2/8 4/4 2 3
M. Williams 27 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 0/5 0/4 0/0 1 0
Bench
M. Hein
I. Gassman
D. N'Diaye
T. Bruninga
E. Clarance
C. Romine
L. Litwiller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Hein 29 12 5 1 2 0 1 4 4/8 2/4 2/4 1 4
I. Gassman 15 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/1 0 2
D. N'Diaye 9 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
T. Bruninga 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
E. Clarance 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Romine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Litwiller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 76 41 14 5 9 12 21 20/55 9/27 27/37 11 30
So. Illinois
Starters
A. Fletcher
S. Lloyd
M. Bartley
A. Cook
K. Pippen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Fletcher 36 15 4 1 1 2 2 5 5/15 2/7 3/7 3 1
S. Lloyd 44 15 4 1 3 0 0 3 5/14 1/4 4/4 0 4
M. Bartley 20 10 0 2 0 0 1 3 4/7 2/5 0/0 0 0
A. Cook 39 8 2 5 0 0 1 3 3/9 0/3 2/2 0 2
K. Pippen 31 7 10 1 0 3 2 5 3/7 0/0 1/2 4 6
Starters
A. Fletcher
S. Lloyd
M. Bartley
A. Cook
K. Pippen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Fletcher 36 15 4 1 1 2 2 5 5/15 2/7 3/7 3 1
S. Lloyd 44 15 4 1 3 0 0 3 5/14 1/4 4/4 0 4
M. Bartley 20 10 0 2 0 0 1 3 4/7 2/5 0/0 0 0
A. Cook 39 8 2 5 0 0 1 3 3/9 0/3 2/2 0 2
K. Pippen 31 7 10 1 0 3 2 5 3/7 0/0 1/2 4 6
Bench
T. Smithpeters
J. Wiley
R. Stradnieks
A. Weiher
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Smithpeters 32 10 11 2 1 0 2 4 3/5 2/3 2/4 0 11
J. Wiley 11 2 2 0 0 0 1 4 1/3 0/0 0/1 2 0
R. Stradnieks 12 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 2
A. Weiher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 68 35 12 5 5 10 28 24/60 7/22 13/22 9 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores