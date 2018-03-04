MILW
ILLCHI

No Text

Milwaukee moves on beating UIC 80-75 in Horizon quarterfinal

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Brock Stull scored 25 points, Brett Prahl scored 14 and sixth-seeded Milwaukee defeated No. 3 seed Illinois-Chicago 80-75 in a Horizon League Tournament quarterfinal game Sunday.

Milwaukee (16-16) moves on to play second-seeded Wright State in a semifinal game Monday. Illinois-Chicago (17-15) ended the season with a three-game losing streak after having won nine of 10.

Dikembe Dixson's 3-pointer with 5:04 left brought Illinois-Chicago within 63-62 before Milwaukee went on 8-0 run with Stull sinking three free throws and a jump shot. The Flames made eight straight free throws on four consecutive possessions but Milwaukee got another 3 from Stull and a jumper from Jeremiah Bell for a 76-70 lead and maintained safe distance from there. Bell scored 12 and Bryce Nze added 10 points with nine rebounds.

The Flames were led by Tarkus Ferguson's 23 points, Marcus Ottey scored 14, Dixson, 13, and Jordan Blount had 10.

Key Players
B. Stull
T. Ferguson
28.1 Min. Per Game 28.1
8.9 Pts. Per Game 8.9
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
38.1 Field Goal % 38.8
36.6 Three Point % 32.1
76.6 Free Throw % 79.2
+ 3 Tarkus Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Blount 1.0
+ 2 Brett Prahl made dunk 7.0
+ 1 Tai Odiase made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Tai Odiase made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Shooting foul on Bryce Barnes 13.0
+ 1 Jeremiah Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
  Jeremiah Bell missed free throw 19.0
  Personal foul on Tai Odiase 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bell 22.0
  Jordan Blount missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Blount 30.0
Team Stats
Points 80 75
Field Goals 28-60 (46.7%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 35
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 23 26
Team 1 0
Assists 16 15
Steals 12 3
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 8 16
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 1 0
Milwaukee
Starters
B. Stull
B. Prahl
J. Bell
B. Nze
B. Barnes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Stull 35 25 7 3 1 0 2 2 8/15 2/5 7/9 1 6
B. Prahl 33 14 2 3 0 1 1 3 5/8 0/1 4/4 0 2
J. Bell 28 12 4 1 3 0 0 4 5/12 1/3 1/2 0 4
B. Nze 39 10 9 1 2 1 2 2 4/8 0/1 2/2 3 6
B. Barnes 29 3 1 6 1 0 2 4 1/4 0/0 1/2 0 1
Bench
C. Warren-Newsome
A. Haas
V. Johnson
A. Prahl
J. Johnson
B. Peterson
Z. Saddler
S. Burkart
S. Dittmer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Warren-Newsome 15 9 4 1 3 0 0 2 2/8 0/1 5/6 2 2
A. Haas 14 7 2 1 2 0 1 4 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 1
V. Johnson 7 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Prahl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Peterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Saddler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Burkart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dittmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 30 16 12 3 8 22 28/60 4/13 20/25 7 23
Ill.-Chicago
Starters
T. Ferguson
M. Ottey
D. Dixson
J. Blount
T. Odiase
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Ferguson 29 23 5 7 2 1 4 1 7/10 3/5 6/6 2 3
M. Ottey 35 14 4 2 0 1 1 0 4/10 0/1 6/6 1 3
D. Dixson 30 13 2 0 0 0 5 2 5/11 3/4 0/0 1 1
J. Blount 26 10 7 3 0 0 4 4 4/10 2/6 0/0 0 7
T. Odiase 30 7 6 1 0 3 1 2 1/4 0/0 5/8 2 4
Bench
G. Boahen
C. Robinson
M. Diggins
D. Matthews
R. Bissainthe
N. James
J. Wiley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Boahen 20 4 3 1 1 0 1 3 1/5 1/2 1/2 0 3
C. Robinson 9 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Diggins 17 2 6 1 0 1 0 3 0/3 0/2 2/2 2 4
D. Matthews 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. Bissainthe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wiley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 35 15 3 8 16 17 23/55 9/21 20/24 9 26
