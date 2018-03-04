Milwaukee moves on beating UIC 80-75 in Horizon quarterfinal
DETROIT (AP) Brock Stull scored 25 points, Brett Prahl scored 14 and sixth-seeded Milwaukee defeated No. 3 seed Illinois-Chicago 80-75 in a Horizon League Tournament quarterfinal game Sunday.
Milwaukee (16-16) moves on to play second-seeded Wright State in a semifinal game Monday. Illinois-Chicago (17-15) ended the season with a three-game losing streak after having won nine of 10.
Dikembe Dixson's 3-pointer with 5:04 left brought Illinois-Chicago within 63-62 before Milwaukee went on 8-0 run with Stull sinking three free throws and a jump shot. The Flames made eight straight free throws on four consecutive possessions but Milwaukee got another 3 from Stull and a jumper from Jeremiah Bell for a 76-70 lead and maintained safe distance from there. Bell scored 12 and Bryce Nze added 10 points with nine rebounds.
The Flames were led by Tarkus Ferguson's 23 points, Marcus Ottey scored 14, Dixson, 13, and Jordan Blount had 10.
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|75
|Field Goals
|28-60 (46.7%)
|23-55 (41.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-13 (30.8%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|20-25 (80.0%)
|20-24 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|35
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|16
|15
|Steals
|12
|3
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|8
|16
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Milwaukee 16-16
|68.6 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Ill.-Chicago 17-15
|75.1 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|B. Stull G
|13.0 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|3.2 APG
|37.0 FG%
|
4
|T. Ferguson G
|9.1 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|5.3 APG
|37.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Stull G
|25 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|T. Ferguson G
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|7 AST
|
|46.7
|FG%
|41.8
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Warren-Newsome
|15
|9
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2/8
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|2
|A. Haas
|14
|7
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|V. Johnson
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Prahl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Peterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Saddler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Burkart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dittmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|30
|16
|12
|3
|8
|22
|28/60
|4/13
|20/25
|7
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ferguson
|29
|23
|5
|7
|2
|1
|4
|1
|7/10
|3/5
|6/6
|2
|3
|M. Ottey
|35
|14
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4/10
|0/1
|6/6
|1
|3
|D. Dixson
|30
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|5/11
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Blount
|26
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|4/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|7
|T. Odiase
|30
|7
|6
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Boahen
|20
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|C. Robinson
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Diggins
|17
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|4
|D. Matthews
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Bissainthe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wiley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|35
|15
|3
|8
|16
|17
|23/55
|9/21
|20/24
|9
|26
