McGowens' FTs help NC A&T beat Delaware St. in MEAC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Femi Olujobi scored 15 points and Davaris McGowens added 14, including two free throws with 2.3 seconds left, to help North Carolina A&T beat Delaware State 62-61 in overtime on Monday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Aggies, who won their first conference tournament game since 2013, will play fifth-seeded Norfolk State in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Simon Okolue's basket with 1:05 to play gave Delaware State (4-28) a 61-59 lead. NC A&T's Denzel Keyes made 1 of 2 free throws with 28 seconds left and, after a turnover by the Hornets, McGowens was fouled and hit both free throws.

Okolue led No. 13 seed Delaware State with 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting. The rest of the Hornets shot just 30.8 percent (12 of 39).

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Turnover on Delaware State 0.0
+ 1 Davaris McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Davaris McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Kavon Waller 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Patrick Kivlehan 5.0
  Kavon Waller missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Patrick Kivlehan made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
  Patrick Kivlehan missed 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Shooting foul on Kavon Waller 38.0
  Offensive rebound by Patrick Kivlehan 38.0
  Kwei Lartey missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
Team Stats
Points 61 62
Field Goals 22-51 (43.1%) 22-55 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 4-21 (19.0%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 14-27 (51.9%)
Total Rebounds 33 38
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 26 27
Team 3 1
Assists 16 19
Steals 5 2
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
S. Okolue F
20 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
25
F. Olujobi F
15 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Delaware St. 4-28 3027461
home team logo N.C. A&T 19-13 2928562
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Delaware St. 4-28 63.6 PPG 37.5 RPG 10.7 APG
home team logo N.C. A&T 19-13 75.9 PPG 39.1 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
23
S. Okolue F 11.2 PPG 7.1 RPG 0.3 APG 59.9 FG%
25
F. Olujobi F 16.4 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.0 APG 53.6 FG%
Top Scorers
23
S. Okolue F 20 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
25
F. Olujobi F 15 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
43.1 FG% 40.0
25.0 3PT FG% 19.0
68.4 FT% 51.9
Delaware St.
Starters
S. Okolue
K. Waller
J. Wiley
A. Tavakalyan
M. Collins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Okolue 33 20 7 0 0 1 2 4 10/12 0/0 0/0 0 7
K. Waller 43 11 5 4 0 1 2 4 4/11 3/9 0/0 0 5
J. Wiley 42 7 1 5 1 0 2 2 1/11 0/4 5/6 1 0
A. Tavakalyan 30 5 11 1 1 0 1 2 2/6 0/0 1/2 1 10
M. Collins 14 2 1 1 0 0 1 4 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
N.C. A&T
Starters
F. Olujobi
D. McGowens
D. Boykins
K. Lartey
K. Langley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Olujobi 31 15 3 1 0 0 1 2 6/7 1/1 2/3 2 1
D. McGowens 27 14 4 1 0 0 1 4 5/8 0/0 4/4 1 3
D. Boykins 37 9 5 3 0 0 0 3 3/9 1/6 2/2 1 4
K. Lartey 32 9 5 5 1 1 1 3 2/8 2/6 3/4 0 5
K. Langley 37 2 5 6 1 0 1 2 1/5 0/2 0/2 0 5
NCAA BB Scores