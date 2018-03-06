McGowens' FTs help NC A&T beat Delaware St. in MEAC tourney
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Femi Olujobi scored 15 points and Davaris McGowens added 14, including two free throws with 2.3 seconds left, to help North Carolina A&T beat Delaware State 62-61 in overtime on Monday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.
The fourth-seeded Aggies, who won their first conference tournament game since 2013, will play fifth-seeded Norfolk State in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Simon Okolue's basket with 1:05 to play gave Delaware State (4-28) a 61-59 lead. NC A&T's Denzel Keyes made 1 of 2 free throws with 28 seconds left and, after a turnover by the Hornets, McGowens was fouled and hit both free throws.
Okolue led No. 13 seed Delaware State with 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting. The rest of the Hornets shot just 30.8 percent (12 of 39).
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Turnover on Delaware State
|0.0
|+ 1
|Davaris McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Davaris McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Kavon Waller
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Kivlehan
|5.0
|Kavon Waller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Patrick Kivlehan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Patrick Kivlehan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Shooting foul on Kavon Waller
|38.0
|Offensive rebound by Patrick Kivlehan
|38.0
|Kwei Lartey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|62
|Field Goals
|22-51 (43.1%)
|22-55 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|4-21 (19.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|14-27 (51.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|38
|Offensive
|4
|10
|Defensive
|26
|27
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|16
|19
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Delaware St. 4-28
|63.6 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|10.7 APG
|N.C. A&T 19-13
|75.9 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|S. Okolue F
|11.2 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|0.3 APG
|59.9 FG%
|
25
|F. Olujobi F
|16.4 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|1.0 APG
|53.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Okolue F
|20 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|F. Olujobi F
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|19.0
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|51.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Okolue
|33
|20
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|10/12
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|K. Waller
|43
|11
|5
|4
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4/11
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|5
|J. Wiley
|42
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/11
|0/4
|5/6
|1
|0
|A. Tavakalyan
|30
|5
|11
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|10
|M. Collins
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Olujobi
|31
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6/7
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|1
|D. McGowens
|27
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/8
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|3
|D. Boykins
|37
|9
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|4
|K. Lartey
|32
|9
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/8
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|5
|K. Langley
|37
|2
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Olujobi
|31
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6/7
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|1
|D. McGowens
|27
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/8
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|3
|D. Boykins
|37
|9
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|4
|K. Lartey
|32
|9
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/8
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|5
|K. Langley
|37
|2
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Kivlehan
|26
|8
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3/10
|0/2
|2/7
|6
|6
|A. Edmead
|18
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Johnson
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|M. Gantz
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|1
|J. Kadji
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Hamilton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dotson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Pratt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Patten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|62
|37
|19
|2
|2
|10
|18
|22/55
|4/21
|14/27
|10
|27
