Love, Wright St. beat Milwaukee in Horizon League semifinals

  • Mar 05, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Freshman Loudon Love scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds - his 13th double-double - to help second-seeded Wright State beat No. 6 seed Milwaukee 59-53 in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals on Monday night.

The Raiders (24-9), who set the program's D-I record for wins in a season, will play No. 8 seed Cleveland State for the championship and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday.

Love scored the first four points, and Parker Ernsthausen added five more, in a 17-4 run that spanned halftime and gave Wright State a 35-27 lead with 12 minutes to play. Milwaukee (16-16) made just 2 of 15 from the field during that span and trailed the rest of the way. Jeremiah Bell's layup pulled the Panthers within three points with 1:48 to play, but the Raiders made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

Bell led Milwaukee with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and Brock Stull scored 13. Bryce Nze grabbed 15 rebounds to set the program's single-season record with 280, breaking Matt Tiby's mark of 272 set in 2015-16.

Key Players
B. Stull
G. Benzinger
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
1.2 Ast. Per Game 1.2
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
38.4 Field Goal % 40.2
36.5 Three Point % 38.1
77.2 Free Throw % 89.2
+ 2 Bryce Nze made dunk 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze 1.0
  Jeremiah Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bell 5.0
  Bryce Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Grant Benzinger made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Grant Benzinger made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Jeremiah Bell 9.0
+ 2 Brock Stull made layup 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze 19.0
  Cole Gentry missed 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
Team Stats
Points 53 59
Field Goals 20-62 (32.3%) 18-55 (32.7%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 43
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 25 32
Team 6 1
Assists 3 8
Steals 7 2
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 18 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Bell G
22 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
11
L. Love C
18 PTS, 12 REB
12T
away team logo Milwaukee 16-17 252853
home team logo Wright St. 24-9 273259
O/U 129.5, WRIGHT -4.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Milwaukee 16-17 68.9 PPG 37.2 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Wright St. 24-9 72.5 PPG 38.5 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
1
J. Bell G 13.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.8 APG 42.9 FG%
11
L. Love C 12.9 PPG 9.6 RPG 1.1 APG 53.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Bell G 22 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
11
L. Love C 18 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
32.3 FG% 32.7
24.0 3PT FG% 27.3
70.0 FT% 85.0
Milwaukee
Starters
J. Bell
B. Stull
B. Barnes
B. Prahl
B. Nze
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bell 40 22 5 0 0 0 1 4 8/24 5/14 1/2 1 4
B. Stull 35 13 3 0 0 1 0 0 5/11 1/3 2/2 0 3
B. Barnes 27 8 3 0 2 0 1 1 3/6 0/2 2/2 0 3
B. Prahl 32 5 4 1 2 0 2 2 2/8 0/1 1/2 1 3
B. Nze 35 5 15 1 3 4 4 3 2/10 0/3 1/2 4 11
Bench
A. Haas
V. Johnson
A. Prahl
J. Johnson
S. Burkart
S. Dittmer
C. Warren-Newsome
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Haas 18 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
V. Johnson 13 0 2 0 0 0 0 5 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Prahl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Burkart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dittmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Warren-Newsome - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 32 3 7 6 8 18 20/62 6/25 7/10 7 25
Wright St.
Starters
L. Love
G. Benzinger
P. Ernsthausen
M. Hughes
C. Gentry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Love 34 18 12 0 1 2 5 1 8/13 0/0 2/2 3 9
G. Benzinger 39 8 11 2 0 0 0 4 2/10 2/8 2/2 2 9
P. Ernsthausen 30 8 5 1 0 0 4 2 3/7 1/4 1/1 1 4
M. Hughes 31 7 6 2 0 0 1 3 1/4 1/3 4/4 0 6
C. Gentry 26 6 2 2 1 0 0 0 1/6 1/5 3/5 1 1
Bench
J. Hall
E. Winchester
T. Wilburn
T. Stacey
A. Vest
R. Custer
A. Giles
J. Manns
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hall 25 12 2 1 0 0 0 0 3/8 1/2 5/6 1 1
E. Winchester 15 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 0/7 0/0 0/0 2 2
T. Wilburn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stacey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Custer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Manns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 42 8 2 2 10 11 18/55 6/22 17/20 10 32
