Love, Wright St. beat Milwaukee in Horizon League semifinals
DETROIT (AP) Freshman Loudon Love scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds - his 13th double-double - to help second-seeded Wright State beat No. 6 seed Milwaukee 59-53 in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals on Monday night.
The Raiders (24-9), who set the program's D-I record for wins in a season, will play No. 8 seed Cleveland State for the championship and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday.
Love scored the first four points, and Parker Ernsthausen added five more, in a 17-4 run that spanned halftime and gave Wright State a 35-27 lead with 12 minutes to play. Milwaukee (16-16) made just 2 of 15 from the field during that span and trailed the rest of the way. Jeremiah Bell's layup pulled the Panthers within three points with 1:48 to play, but the Raiders made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.
Bell led Milwaukee with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and Brock Stull scored 13. Bryce Nze grabbed 15 rebounds to set the program's single-season record with 280, breaking Matt Tiby's mark of 272 set in 2015-16.
|34.4
|Min. Per Game
|34.4
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|1.2
|Ast. Per Game
|1.2
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|38.4
|Field Goal %
|40.2
|36.5
|Three Point %
|38.1
|77.2
|Free Throw %
|89.2
|+ 2
|Bryce Nze made dunk
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|1.0
|Jeremiah Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bell
|5.0
|Bryce Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Grant Benzinger made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Grant Benzinger made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Jeremiah Bell
|9.0
|+ 2
|Brock Stull made layup
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|19.0
|Cole Gentry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|59
|Field Goals
|20-62 (32.3%)
|18-55 (32.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-25 (24.0%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|17-20 (85.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|43
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|25
|32
|Team
|6
|1
|Assists
|3
|8
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|18
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Milwaukee 16-17
|68.9 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Wright St. 24-9
|72.5 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|32.3
|FG%
|32.7
|
|
|24.0
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|85.0
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Haas
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|V. Johnson
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Prahl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Burkart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dittmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Warren-Newsome
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|32
|3
|7
|6
|8
|18
|20/62
|6/25
|7/10
|7
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Love
|34
|18
|12
|0
|1
|2
|5
|1
|8/13
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|9
|G. Benzinger
|39
|8
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/10
|2/8
|2/2
|2
|9
|P. Ernsthausen
|30
|8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3/7
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|4
|M. Hughes
|31
|7
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/4
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|6
|C. Gentry
|26
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/5
|3/5
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hall
|25
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/8
|1/2
|5/6
|1
|1
|E. Winchester
|15
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|T. Wilburn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stacey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Custer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Giles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Manns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|42
|8
|2
|2
|10
|11
|18/55
|6/22
|17/20
|10
|32
