Zabo, Avery help Kent St. beat N. Illinois in MAC tourney
KENT, Ohio (AP) Kevin Zabo had 19 points, including a layup as time expired, and Jalen Avery scored eight of his 13 points in the final seven-plus minutes to help Kent State slip past Northern Illinois 61-59 on Monday night in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.
Adonis De La Rosa scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Danny Pippen had eight points, eight rebounds and six blocks for Kent State. The fifth-seeded Golden Flashes (16-16) will play No. 4 seed Ball State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Kent State led by as many as 10 points in the first half and Jaylin Walker's 3-pointer made it 38-29 early in the second. Northern Illinois (13-19) used 19-4 run, including seven points by Levi Bradley, to take a six-point lead with nine minutes left. Dante Thorpe's free throw gave the Huskies a 56-52 lead with 2:27 to play, but Avery hit a 3 and then made two free throws and, after Bradley made a jumper at the other end, Zabo's layup put Kent State up by one with a minute left. Eugene German hit a free throw to tie it with seven seconds remaining before Zabo took the inbound pass coast-to-coast for the winner.
Bradley had 18 points and German scored 12 for No. 12 seed Northern Illinois.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|9.6
|Pts. Per Game
|9.6
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|41.3
|33.7
|Three Point %
|36.0
|74.6
|Free Throw %
|82.8
|+ 2
|Kevin Zabo made driving layup
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Adonis De La Rosa
|7.0
|Eugene German missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Eugene German made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Shooting foul on Danny Pippen
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin Thomas
|14.0
|Jalen Avery missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Zabo
|43.0
|Levi Bradley missed driving layup
|45.0
|+ 2
|Kevin Zabo made finger-roll layup
|1:07
|+ 2
|Levi Bradley made floating jump shot
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|61
|Field Goals
|19-54 (35.2%)
|22-59 (37.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|8-30 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|14-16 (87.5%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|36
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|26
|24
|Team
|8
|4
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|N. Illinois 13-19
|72.9 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|9.3 APG
|Kent St. 16-16
|73.7 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Key Players
|
42
|L. Bradley G/F
|14.5 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|0.7 APG
|42.9 FG%
|
55
|K. Zabo G
|12.6 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|41.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Bradley G/F
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|K. Zabo G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|35.2
|FG%
|37.3
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Bradley
|33
|18
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6/15
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|4
|E. German
|35
|12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/10
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|1
|D. Thorpe
|37
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|4
|G. Daow
|17
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|L. James
|23
|4
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0/4
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Bradley
|33
|18
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6/15
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|4
|E. German
|35
|12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/10
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|1
|D. Thorpe
|37
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|4
|G. Daow
|17
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|L. James
|23
|4
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0/4
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. McCarty
|20
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|4
|J. Thomas
|28
|3
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|A. Demogerontas
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Zelis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Key
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Danowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Henry-Hayes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Oehlberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|31
|7
|4
|0
|9
|17
|19/54
|7/16
|14/16
|5
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Zabo
|38
|19
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6/14
|2/6
|5/7
|0
|3
|J. Avery
|34
|13
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/9
|3/7
|2/3
|0
|1
|A. De La Rosa
|17
|10
|8
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|J. Walker
|34
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/13
|1/7
|0/0
|2
|6
|D. Pippen
|37
|8
|8
|1
|1
|6
|0
|5
|3/13
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Zabo
|38
|19
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6/14
|2/6
|5/7
|0
|3
|J. Avery
|34
|13
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/9
|3/7
|2/3
|0
|1
|A. De La Rosa
|17
|10
|8
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|J. Walker
|34
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/13
|1/7
|0/0
|2
|6
|D. Pippen
|37
|8
|8
|1
|1
|6
|0
|5
|3/13
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Frederick
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|1
|D. Ridenour
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Peterson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Duling
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nwankwo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Bernstein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|32
|11
|4
|6
|7
|15
|22/59
|8/30
|9/13
|8
|24
-
ETNST
NCGRN28
33
2nd 15:13 ESP2
-
SANFRAN
6GONZAG45
71
2nd 10:15 ESPN
-
UMES
NORFLK13
24
1st 7:16 ESP3
-
MILW
WRIGHT25
27
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
DENVER
SDAK25
47
1st 0.0
-
WMMARY
CHARLS73
83
Final
-
DELST
NCAT61
62
Final/OT
-
FAIR
IONA71
83
Final
-
NILL
KENTST59
61
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH77
81
Final/OT
-
OHIO
MIAOH55
68
Final
-
NDAKST
SDAKST57
78
Final
-
CLEVST
OAK44
43
Final
-
AKRON
WMICH79
78
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST52
79
Final
-
BYU
20MARYCA0
0137.0 O/U
-5.5
11:30pm ESP2