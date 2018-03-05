NILL
Zabo, Avery help Kent St. beat N. Illinois in MAC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2018

KENT, Ohio (AP) Kevin Zabo had 19 points, including a layup as time expired, and Jalen Avery scored eight of his 13 points in the final seven-plus minutes to help Kent State slip past Northern Illinois 61-59 on Monday night in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Adonis De La Rosa scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Danny Pippen had eight points, eight rebounds and six blocks for Kent State. The fifth-seeded Golden Flashes (16-16) will play No. 4 seed Ball State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Kent State led by as many as 10 points in the first half and Jaylin Walker's 3-pointer made it 38-29 early in the second. Northern Illinois (13-19) used 19-4 run, including seven points by Levi Bradley, to take a six-point lead with nine minutes left. Dante Thorpe's free throw gave the Huskies a 56-52 lead with 2:27 to play, but Avery hit a 3 and then made two free throws and, after Bradley made a jumper at the other end, Zabo's layup put Kent State up by one with a minute left. Eugene German hit a free throw to tie it with seven seconds remaining before Zabo took the inbound pass coast-to-coast for the winner.

Bradley had 18 points and German scored 12 for No. 12 seed Northern Illinois.

Key Players
E. German
J. Avery
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
9.6 Pts. Per Game 9.6
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
47.5 Field Goal % 41.3
33.7 Three Point % 36.0
74.6 Free Throw % 82.8
+ 2 Kevin Zabo made driving layup 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Adonis De La Rosa 7.0
  Eugene German missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Eugene German made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Shooting foul on Danny Pippen 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Thomas 14.0
  Jalen Avery missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Zabo 43.0
  Levi Bradley missed driving layup 45.0
+ 2 Kevin Zabo made finger-roll layup 1:07
+ 2 Levi Bradley made floating jump shot 1:25
Team Stats
Points 59 61
Field Goals 19-54 (35.2%) 22-59 (37.3%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 8-30 (26.7%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 39 36
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 26 24
Team 8 4
Assists 7 11
Steals 4 4
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
42
L. Bradley G/F
18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
55
K. Zabo G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo N. Illinois 13-19 253459
home team logo Kent St. 16-16 313061
O/U 145.5, KENTST -6.5
Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center Kent, OH
Team Stats
away team logo N. Illinois 13-19 72.9 PPG 37.9 RPG 9.3 APG
home team logo Kent St. 16-16 73.7 PPG 37.9 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
42
L. Bradley G/F 14.5 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.7 APG 42.9 FG%
55
K. Zabo G 12.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.3 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
42
L. Bradley G/F 18 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
55
K. Zabo G 19 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
35.2 FG% 37.3
43.8 3PT FG% 26.7
87.5 FT% 69.2
N. Illinois
Starters
L. Bradley
E. German
D. Thorpe
G. Daow
L. James
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Bradley 33 18 6 1 0 0 0 4 6/15 2/4 4/4 2 4
E. German 35 12 1 2 1 0 1 2 4/10 1/2 3/4 0 1
D. Thorpe 37 9 4 0 0 0 3 2 4/9 0/1 1/2 0 4
G. Daow 17 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 0
L. James 23 4 6 1 1 0 2 4 0/4 0/0 4/4 1 5
Bench
N. McCarty
J. Thomas
A. Demogerontas
O. Hamilton
A. Zelis
J. Key
M. Brown
B. Danowski
R. Henry-Hayes
B. Woods
C. Oehlberg
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. McCarty 20 5 5 0 0 0 2 3 1/5 1/3 2/2 1 4
J. Thomas 28 3 8 2 2 0 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 8
A. Demogerontas 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
O. Hamilton 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Zelis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Key - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Danowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Henry-Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Oehlberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 31 7 4 0 9 17 19/54 7/16 14/16 5 26
Kent St.
Starters
K. Zabo
J. Avery
A. De La Rosa
J. Walker
D. Pippen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Zabo 38 19 3 4 2 0 0 1 6/14 2/6 5/7 0 3
J. Avery 34 13 1 4 0 0 1 0 4/9 3/7 2/3 0 1
A. De La Rosa 17 10 8 0 1 0 4 4 4/5 0/0 2/2 2 6
J. Walker 34 9 8 1 0 0 1 2 4/13 1/7 0/0 2 6
D. Pippen 37 8 8 1 1 6 0 5 3/13 2/8 0/0 2 6
Bench
A. Frederick
D. Ridenour
M. Peterson
B. Duling
T. Johnson
J. Nwankwo
R. Bernstein
C. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Frederick 14 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/1 2 1
D. Ridenour 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Peterson 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Duling 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nwankwo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bernstein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 32 11 4 6 7 15 22/59 8/30 9/13 8 24
NCAA BB Scores