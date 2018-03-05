OHIO
Ringo, Miami (Ohio) beat Ohio 68-55 in MAC Tournament

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2018

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Darrian Ringo scored 21 on 6-of-10 shooting and Nike Sibande had 13 points and nine rebounds to help Miami (Ohio) beat Ohio 68-55 on Monday night in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

The seventh-seeded RedHawks will play No. 2 seed Toledo, which beat Miami 73-67 on Feb. 9 in only other meeting between the teams this season.

Ringo scored seven consecutive points during a 19-2 run that made it 19-7 midway through the first half and Miami (16-16) led the rest of the way. Jalen Adaway hit a 3 and Ringo added two more to push the lead to 17 before Mike Laster's jumper made it 33-18 at the break. Doug Taylor made a layup to pull the Bobcats (14-17) within six with 8:48 to go, but they would get no closer. Logan McLane answered with six consecutive points before Jalen Coleman-Lands hit a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 spurt that made it 65-60 with a minute left.

Laster had 16 points and Taylor added 13 with eight boards for Ohio. Jordan Dartis, who came in averaging 13.6 points, left the game late in the first half due to an injury and didn't return. He was scoreless, in a season-low 11 minutes, for just the second time this season.

Miami snapped a seven-game skid against the Bobcats.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Kirk
D. Ringo
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
9.4 Pts. Per Game 9.4
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
44.2 Field Goal % 46.0
38.2 Three Point % 29.1
73.1 Free Throw % 73.3
  Defensive rebound by Darrian Ringo 15.0
  Mike Laster missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Darrian Ringo made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Darrian Ringo made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on James Gollon 26.0
+ 3 Mike Laster made 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
  Offensive rebound by Kevin Mickle 34.0
  Gavin Block missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
+ 1 Nike Sibande made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
  Nike Sibande missed 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Kevin Mickle 42.0
Team Stats
Points 55 68
Field Goals 21-59 (35.6%) 23-51 (45.1%)
3-Pointers 4-23 (17.4%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 34 36
Offensive 5 2
Defensive 28 32
Team 1 2
Assists 10 6
Steals 7 5
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
24
M. Laster G
16 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
12
D. Ringo G
21 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Ohio 14-17 183755
home team logo Miami (Ohio) 16-16 333568
Millett Hall Oxford, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Ohio 14-17 76.0 PPG 40 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Miami (Ohio) 16-16 71.8 PPG 39.6 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
24
M. Laster G 14.4 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.0 APG 47.7 FG%
12
D. Ringo G 9.2 PPG 3.4 RPG 7.2 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
24
M. Laster G 16 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
12
D. Ringo G 21 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
35.6 FG% 45.1
17.4 3PT FG% 30.4
69.2 FT% 68.2
Ohio
Starters
M. Laster
D. Taylor
J. Gollon
T. Kirk
J. Dartis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Laster 38 16 2 0 0 0 1 2 5/11 2/5 4/6 0 2
D. Taylor 25 13 8 1 0 0 1 2 6/8 0/0 1/1 2 6
J. Gollon 39 12 3 0 4 0 3 2 5/12 2/8 0/0 1 2
T. Kirk 32 11 9 2 1 0 3 5 4/14 0/3 3/5 1 8
J. Dartis 11 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 1
Miami (Ohio)
Starters
D. Ringo
N. Sibande
J. Adaway
B. Bowman
D. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Ringo 33 21 7 3 3 1 1 2 6/10 2/5 7/8 0 7
N. Sibande 33 13 9 0 0 0 5 0 5/10 2/5 1/4 0 9
J. Adaway 31 8 3 0 1 0 0 3 1/5 1/3 5/6 0 3
B. Bowman 10 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 1
D. Brown 12 2 4 0 0 0 1 3 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 4
