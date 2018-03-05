Ringo, Miami (Ohio) beat Ohio 68-55 in MAC Tournament
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Darrian Ringo scored 21 on 6-of-10 shooting and Nike Sibande had 13 points and nine rebounds to help Miami (Ohio) beat Ohio 68-55 on Monday night in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.
The seventh-seeded RedHawks will play No. 2 seed Toledo, which beat Miami 73-67 on Feb. 9 in only other meeting between the teams this season.
Ringo scored seven consecutive points during a 19-2 run that made it 19-7 midway through the first half and Miami (16-16) led the rest of the way. Jalen Adaway hit a 3 and Ringo added two more to push the lead to 17 before Mike Laster's jumper made it 33-18 at the break. Doug Taylor made a layup to pull the Bobcats (14-17) within six with 8:48 to go, but they would get no closer. Logan McLane answered with six consecutive points before Jalen Coleman-Lands hit a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 spurt that made it 65-60 with a minute left.
Laster had 16 points and Taylor added 13 with eight boards for Ohio. Jordan Dartis, who came in averaging 13.6 points, left the game late in the first half due to an injury and didn't return. He was scoreless, in a season-low 11 minutes, for just the second time this season.
Miami snapped a seven-game skid against the Bobcats.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|9.4
|Pts. Per Game
|9.4
|7.3
|Ast. Per Game
|7.3
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|46.0
|38.2
|Three Point %
|29.1
|73.1
|Free Throw %
|73.3
|Defensive rebound by Darrian Ringo
|15.0
|Mike Laster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 1
|Darrian Ringo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Darrian Ringo made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on James Gollon
|26.0
|+ 3
|Mike Laster made 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|Offensive rebound by Kevin Mickle
|34.0
|Gavin Block missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|+ 1
|Nike Sibande made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Nike Sibande missed 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Kevin Mickle
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|68
|Field Goals
|21-59 (35.6%)
|23-51 (45.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-23 (17.4%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|36
|Offensive
|5
|2
|Defensive
|28
|32
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|10
|6
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Ohio 14-17
|76.0 PPG
|40 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Miami (Ohio) 16-16
|71.8 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|35.6
|FG%
|45.1
|
|
|17.4
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Block
|32
|3
|5
|7
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|5
|K. Mickle
|18
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Z. Butler
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Frayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dozier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McDonald
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bisutti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gareri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Vander Plas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rhodes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|33
|10
|7
|0
|13
|15
|21/59
|4/23
|9/13
|5
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ringo
|33
|21
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6/10
|2/5
|7/8
|0
|7
|N. Sibande
|33
|13
|9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5/10
|2/5
|1/4
|0
|9
|J. Adaway
|31
|8
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/5
|1/3
|5/6
|0
|3
|B. Bowman
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|D. Brown
|12
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. McLane
|30
|10
|4
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|2
|I. Coleman-Lands
|24
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Mills Jr.
|25
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Wright
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Ayah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Pitman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ritchie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|34
|6
|5
|5
|11
|15
|23/51
|7/23
|15/22
|2
|32
-
SANFRAN
6GONZAG51
75
2nd 7:09 ESPN
-
ETNST
NCGRN30
37
2nd 12:08 ESP2
-
MILW
WRIGHT27
32
2nd 16:25 ESPU
-
UMES
NORFLK18
29
1st 5:04 ESP3
-
DENVER
SDAK25
47
1st 0.0
-
WMMARY
CHARLS73
83
Final
-
DELST
NCAT61
62
Final/OT
-
FAIR
IONA71
83
Final
-
NILL
KENTST59
61
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH77
81
Final/OT
-
OHIO
MIAOH55
68
Final
-
NDAKST
SDAKST57
78
Final
-
CLEVST
OAK44
43
Final
-
AKRON
WMICH79
78
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST52
79
Final
-
BYU
20MARYCA0
0137.0 O/U
-5.5
11:30pm ESP2