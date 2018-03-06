Norfolk State beats Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-68
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Steven Whitley had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists Monday night and No. 5 seed Norfolk State beat 12th-seeded Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-68 in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Spartans (14-18) advanced to face No. 4 seed North Carolina A&T in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Eastern Shore (7-25) had a late rally with nine straight points to close the deficit to 70-60, but the Spartans answered with five quick points and kept the lead in double digits.
Norfolk State opened the game on a 14-3 run and led by at least nine until Eastern Shore went on a 9-3 run to close to 32-27 with 1:12 left in the half. But the Spartans closed with the final five points of the half and, before the midpoint of the second half, had a 15-4 run to pull away to a 57-39 lead.
Derrik Jamerson Jr. added 15 points, Kyle Williams scored 13, and Alex Long and Mastadi Pitt chipped in 12 apiece for Norfolk State.
Cameron Bacote and Logan McIntosh had 14 points each and Miryne Thomas had 12 points and 14 boards for Eastern Shore.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.0
|Min. Per Game
|28.0
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|5.7
|Reb. Per Game
|5.7
|38.1
|Field Goal %
|42.2
|29.3
|Three Point %
|33.3
|75.2
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|+ 2
|Logan McIntosh made driving layup
|24.0
|Lost ball turnover on Kyle Williams, stolen by Logan McIntosh
|25.0
|Bad pass turnover on Miryne Thomas, stolen by Steven Whitley
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Miryne Thomas
|42.0
|Bryan Gellineau missed free throw
|42.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Jones
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Bryan Gellineau
|57.0
|Colen Gaynor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Colen Gaynor
|1:04
|Mastadi Pitt missed layup
|1:06
|Defensive rebound by Steven Whitley
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|78
|Field Goals
|22-50 (44.0%)
|27-55 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Free Throws
|19-26 (73.1%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|34
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|21
|24
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|10
|17
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|17
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Md.-E. Shore 7-25
|62.1 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|10.9 APG
|Norfolk St. 14-18
|72.8 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|C. Bacote G
|7.0 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|1.9 APG
|35.4 FG%
|
34
|S. Whitley G
|12.0 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|4.6 APG
|43.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Bacote G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|S. Whitley G
|16 PTS
|9 REB
|7 AST
|
|44.0
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|57.9
|
|
|73.1
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. McIntosh
|29
|14
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/9
|0/2
|4/5
|0
|0
|M. Thomas
|24
|12
|14
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3/7
|0/1
|6/7
|5
|9
|T. Jones
|35
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/10
|0/2
|5/6
|1
|2
|A. Frost
|30
|8
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|5
|3/9
|1/5
|1/3
|0
|3
|C. Gaynor
|30
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. McIntosh
|29
|14
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/9
|0/2
|4/5
|0
|0
|M. Thomas
|24
|12
|14
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3/7
|0/1
|6/7
|5
|9
|T. Jones
|35
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/10
|0/2
|5/6
|1
|2
|A. Frost
|30
|8
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|5
|3/9
|1/5
|1/3
|0
|3
|C. Gaynor
|30
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bacote
|31
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/9
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|S. Hoggs
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Thomas
|10
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|2
|R. Andino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Oliver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Fitzgerald
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Odiana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|28
|10
|5
|0
|12
|17
|22/50
|5/18
|19/26
|7
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Whitley
|38
|16
|9
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5/7
|2/2
|4/5
|1
|8
|D. Jamerson Jr.
|31
|15
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5/7
|5/7
|0/0
|3
|1
|K. Williams
|31
|13
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/10
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Long
|22
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|6/11
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|2
|B. Gellineau
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Whitley
|38
|16
|9
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5/7
|2/2
|4/5
|1
|8
|D. Jamerson Jr.
|31
|15
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5/7
|5/7
|0/0
|3
|1
|K. Williams
|31
|13
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/10
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Long
|22
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|6/11
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|2
|B. Gellineau
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Pitt
|15
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|5/7
|0
|0
|P. Bungei
|28
|6
|8
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|D. Robinson
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|N. Thomas
|9
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Z. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|32
|17
|4
|3
|11
|24
|27/55
|11/19
|13/19
|8
|24
-
WMMARY
CHARLS73
83
Final
-
DELST
NCAT61
62
Final/OT
-
CLEVST
OAK44
43
Final
-
NDAKST
SDAKST57
78
Final
-
FAIR
IONA71
83
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH77
81
Final/OT
-
NILL
KENTST59
61
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH55
68
Final
-
AKRON
WMICH79
78
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST52
79
Final
-
ETNST
NCGRN47
62
Final
-
SANFRAN
6GONZAG60
88
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT53
59
Final
-
DENVER
SDAK58
76
Final
-
UMES
NORFLK68
78
Final
-
BYU
20MARYCA85
72
Final