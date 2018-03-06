UMES
Norfolk State beats Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-68

  • Mar 06, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Steven Whitley had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists Monday night and No. 5 seed Norfolk State beat 12th-seeded Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-68 in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Spartans (14-18) advanced to face No. 4 seed North Carolina A&T in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Eastern Shore (7-25) had a late rally with nine straight points to close the deficit to 70-60, but the Spartans answered with five quick points and kept the lead in double digits.

Norfolk State opened the game on a 14-3 run and led by at least nine until Eastern Shore went on a 9-3 run to close to 32-27 with 1:12 left in the half. But the Spartans closed with the final five points of the half and, before the midpoint of the second half, had a 15-4 run to pull away to a 57-39 lead.

Derrik Jamerson Jr. added 15 points, Kyle Williams scored 13, and Alex Long and Mastadi Pitt chipped in 12 apiece for Norfolk State.

Cameron Bacote and Logan McIntosh had 14 points each and Miryne Thomas had 12 points and 14 boards for Eastern Shore.

Key Players
L. McIntosh
S. Whitley
28.0 Min. Per Game 28.0
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
38.1 Field Goal % 42.2
29.3 Three Point % 33.3
75.2 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 2 Logan McIntosh made driving layup 24.0
  Lost ball turnover on Kyle Williams, stolen by Logan McIntosh 25.0
  Bad pass turnover on Miryne Thomas, stolen by Steven Whitley 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Miryne Thomas 42.0
  Bryan Gellineau missed free throw 42.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Jones 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Bryan Gellineau 57.0
  Colen Gaynor missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Colen Gaynor 1:04
  Mastadi Pitt missed layup 1:06
  Defensive rebound by Steven Whitley 1:15
Team Stats
Points 68 78
Field Goals 22-50 (44.0%) 27-55 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 21 24
Team 3 2
Assists 10 17
Steals 5 4
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 17 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
L. McIntosh G
14 PTS, 5 AST
home team logo
34
S. Whitley G
16 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Md.-E. Shore 7-25 274168
home team logo Norfolk St. 14-18 374178
Md.-E. Shore
Starters
L. McIntosh
M. Thomas
T. Jones
A. Frost
C. Gaynor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. McIntosh 29 14 0 5 1 0 2 1 5/9 0/2 4/5 0 0
M. Thomas 24 12 14 1 1 0 4 3 3/7 0/1 6/7 5 9
T. Jones 35 9 3 1 1 0 1 1 2/10 0/2 5/6 1 2
A. Frost 30 8 3 0 2 0 3 5 3/9 1/5 1/3 0 3
C. Gaynor 30 5 3 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 3
Bench
C. Bacote
S. Hoggs
L. Thomas
R. Andino
D. Caldwell
I. Taylor
M. Oliver
N. Fitzgerald
M. Odiana
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Bacote 31 14 2 3 0 0 0 2 5/9 2/5 2/2 0 2
S. Hoggs 11 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
L. Thomas 10 1 3 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 1/3 1 2
R. Andino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oliver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Fitzgerald - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Odiana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 28 10 5 0 12 17 22/50 5/18 19/26 7 21
Norfolk St.
Starters
S. Whitley
D. Jamerson Jr.
K. Williams
A. Long
B. Gellineau
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Whitley 38 16 9 7 2 0 2 1 5/7 2/2 4/5 1 8
D. Jamerson Jr. 31 15 4 2 1 0 0 2 5/7 5/7 0/0 3 1
K. Williams 31 13 3 1 0 1 1 1 4/10 3/6 2/2 0 3
A. Long 22 12 3 0 0 0 3 5 6/11 0/0 0/2 1 2
B. Gellineau 15 2 2 1 0 1 0 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
M. Pitt
P. Bungei
D. Robinson
N. Thomas
Z. Robinson
S. Allen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Pitt 15 12 0 2 0 0 2 2 3/6 1/2 5/7 0 0
P. Bungei 28 6 8 3 1 1 3 3 2/5 0/0 2/2 2 6
D. Robinson 11 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 0
N. Thomas 9 0 3 1 0 0 0 2 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 2
Z. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 32 17 4 3 11 24 27/55 11/19 13/19 8 24
