Charleston advances to 2nd straight CAA championship game

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2018

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Grant Riller scored 25 points for his 13th game this season with 20 or more and top-seed Charleston beat William & Mary 83-73 on Monday night to advance to its second straight Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship game.

Joe Chealey added 16 points, Jarrell Brantley scored 14 and Cameron Johnson 11 for Charleston (25-7), which won 25 games for a second straight season and eighth in its NCAA Division I history (1991-present). The Cougars will play Tuesday for a chance at their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1999.

Johnson hit Charleston's sixth 3-pointer of the first half for a 37-31 lead. The Cougars started the game making 5 of 9 from distance, but missed their next nine. Riller scored 18 points in the half to help Charleston build a 39-34 advantage and Nathan Knight kept William & Mary close with 17 points.

Riller sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to cap a 9-2 run for a 69-59 lead with 5:20 remaining.

Knight led No. 4 seed William & Mary (19-12) with 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Jarrell Brantley 22.0
  Paul Rowley missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
+ 1 Joe Chealey made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Joe Chealey made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Connor Burchfield 29.0
+ 2 Nathan Knight made dunk 31.0
  Offensive rebound by Nathan Knight 34.0
  Connor Burchfield missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
+ 2 Jarrell Brantley made dunk, assist by Joe Chealey 41.0
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson 47.0
  Paul Rowley missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jarrell Brantley 49.0
Team Stats
Points 73 83
Field Goals 29-55 (52.7%) 31-62 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 29 29
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 26 23
Team 0 0
Assists 16 16
Steals 1 7
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 11 2
Fouls 13 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
N. Knight F
31 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
G. Riller G
25 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Tribe 19-12 343973
home team logo Cougars 25-7 394483
O/U 152.0, CHARLS -4.5
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
O/U 152.0, CHARLS -4.5
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Tribe 19-12 85.4 PPG 35.4 RPG 17.7 APG
home team logo Cougars 25-7 74.6 PPG 35.8 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
13
N. Knight F 18.1 PPG 7.3 RPG 2.2 APG 56.8 FG%
1
G. Riller G 18.4 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.0 APG 55.5 FG%
Top Scorers
13
N. Knight F 31 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
1
G. Riller G 25 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
52.7 FG% 50.0
38.5 3PT FG% 37.9
71.4 FT% 71.4
Bench
P. Rowley
O. Tot
C. Harrison
J. Glover
O. Mostafa
L. Loewe
J. Williams
T. Papas
A. Shafi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Rowley 22 14 0 2 0 1 0 3 5/11 4/8 0/0 0 0
O. Tot 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Glover - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Mostafa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Loewe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Papas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Shafi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 29 16 1 5 11 13 29/55 10/26 5/7 3 26
Bench
M. Pointer
J. McManus
E. Bailey
J. Eck
B. Galloway
O. Smart
J. Blackmon
S. Ndiaye
T. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Pointer 21 10 4 5 1 0 0 2 3/3 2/2 2/2 1 3
J. McManus 12 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1
E. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Galloway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 29 16 7 3 2 8 31/62 11/29 10/14 6 23
