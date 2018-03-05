Charleston advances to 2nd straight CAA championship game
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Grant Riller scored 25 points for his 13th game this season with 20 or more and top-seed Charleston beat William & Mary 83-73 on Monday night to advance to its second straight Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship game.
Joe Chealey added 16 points, Jarrell Brantley scored 14 and Cameron Johnson 11 for Charleston (25-7), which won 25 games for a second straight season and eighth in its NCAA Division I history (1991-present). The Cougars will play Tuesday for a chance at their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1999.
Johnson hit Charleston's sixth 3-pointer of the first half for a 37-31 lead. The Cougars started the game making 5 of 9 from distance, but missed their next nine. Riller scored 18 points in the half to help Charleston build a 39-34 advantage and Nathan Knight kept William & Mary close with 17 points.
Riller sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to cap a 9-2 run for a 69-59 lead with 5:20 remaining.
Knight led No. 4 seed William & Mary (19-12) with 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
