Florida A&M beats Howard 88-78 in MEAC first round

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Elijah Mayes had 27 points and six assists to lead Florida A&M to an 88-78 victory over Howard on Tuesday in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

The ninth-seeded Rattlers (9-24) will face top-seed Hampton (17-14) in a Wednesday quarterfinal.

Mayes was 8 of 13 from the field with four 3-pointers, Marcus Barham added 20 points, Desmond Williams 17 and Justin Ravenel chipped in with 14.

RJ Cole, the conference's rookie of the year, scored 25 points on 8-of-18 shooting and Charles Williams added 18 points for No. 8 seed Howard (10-23).

The game was tied at 62 before the Rattlers pulled away with a 17-5 run for a 79-67 advantage. Mayes scored nine points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, and Williams added five points during the stretch. Florida A&M closed the game hitting 9 of 10 of its free throws, and finished 29-of-35 (83 percent) shooting at the line.

HU and FAMU split during the regular season with each winning at home.

Team Stats
Points 88 78
Field Goals 25-50 (50.0%) 28-63 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 9-13 (69.2%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 29-35 (82.9%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 38
Offensive 3 13
Defensive 20 20
Team 7 5
Assists 17 11
Steals 7 4
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 19 25
Technicals 0 0
4
E. Mayes G
27 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
2
R. Cole G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Florida A&M 9-24 404888
home team logo Howard 10-23 364278
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
away team logo Florida A&M 9-24 68.3 PPG 36.2 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo Howard 10-23 74.1 PPG 38.8 RPG 12.3 APG
4
E. Mayes G 10.7 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.8 APG 48.6 FG%
2
R. Cole G 23.7 PPG 3.9 RPG 6.0 APG 39.2 FG%
4
E. Mayes G 27 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
2
R. Cole G 25 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
50.0 FG% 44.4
69.2 3PT FG% 29.2
82.9 FT% 71.4
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Mayes 37 27 3 6 2 0 4 5 8/13 4/4 7/8 0 3
M. Barham 38 20 8 1 0 1 5 2 5/12 3/5 7/9 1 7
D. Williams 34 17 3 5 2 0 1 4 4/11 0/0 9/10 1 2
J. Ravenel 37 14 2 3 2 0 0 1 4/5 2/3 4/4 0 2
N. Severado 30 8 4 1 0 1 0 3 4/6 0/0 0/2 1 3
Total 200 88 23 17 7 3 10 19 25/50 9/13 29/35 3 20
Starters
R. Cole
C. Williams
Z. Cousins
J. Jones
C. Lewis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Cole 35 25 6 6 3 0 4 4 8/18 4/12 5/7 0 6
C. Williams 40 18 0 1 0 0 2 0 7/16 2/6 2/4 0 0
Z. Cousins 24 9 9 0 0 1 0 4 4/7 0/0 1/1 5 4
J. Jones 34 8 9 1 0 1 0 5 4/9 0/0 0/0 5 4
C. Lewis 25 3 4 2 0 0 2 5 1/2 0/0 1/3 2 2
Total 200 78 33 11 4 2 13 25 28/63 7/24 15/21 13 20
NCAA BB Scores