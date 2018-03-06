Florida A&M beats Howard 88-78 in MEAC first round
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Elijah Mayes had 27 points and six assists to lead Florida A&M to an 88-78 victory over Howard on Tuesday in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.
The ninth-seeded Rattlers (9-24) will face top-seed Hampton (17-14) in a Wednesday quarterfinal.
Mayes was 8 of 13 from the field with four 3-pointers, Marcus Barham added 20 points, Desmond Williams 17 and Justin Ravenel chipped in with 14.
RJ Cole, the conference's rookie of the year, scored 25 points on 8-of-18 shooting and Charles Williams added 18 points for No. 8 seed Howard (10-23).
The game was tied at 62 before the Rattlers pulled away with a 17-5 run for a 79-67 advantage. Mayes scored nine points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, and Williams added five points during the stretch. Florida A&M closed the game hitting 9 of 10 of its free throws, and finished 29-of-35 (83 percent) shooting at the line.
HU and FAMU split during the regular season with each winning at home.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Desmond Williams
|31.0
|RJ Cole missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|RJ Cole made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Nasir Core
|31.0
|+ 1
|Justin Ravenel made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Justin Ravenel made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Jones
|35.0
|+ 3
|RJ Cole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Jones
|42.0
|Offensive rebound by Howard
|46.0
|Kyle Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Jones
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|78
|Field Goals
|25-50 (50.0%)
|28-63 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-13 (69.2%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|29-35 (82.9%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|38
|Offensive
|3
|13
|Defensive
|20
|20
|Team
|7
|5
|Assists
|17
|11
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|19
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida A&M 9-24
|68.3 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Howard 10-23
|74.1 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|69.2
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|82.9
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Mayes
|37
|27
|3
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|8/13
|4/4
|7/8
|0
|3
|M. Barham
|38
|20
|8
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|5/12
|3/5
|7/9
|1
|7
|D. Williams
|34
|17
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4/11
|0/0
|9/10
|1
|2
|J. Ravenel
|37
|14
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/5
|2/3
|4/4
|0
|2
|N. Severado
|30
|8
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Myles
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|R. Austin
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Core
|13
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Moragne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|88
|23
|17
|7
|3
|10
|19
|25/50
|9/13
|29/35
|3
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Cole
|35
|25
|6
|6
|3
|0
|4
|4
|8/18
|4/12
|5/7
|0
|6
|C. Williams
|40
|18
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7/16
|2/6
|2/4
|0
|0
|Z. Cousins
|24
|9
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|1/1
|5
|4
|J. Jones
|34
|8
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|4
|C. Lewis
|25
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mingo
|23
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|6/6
|1
|2
|K. Foster
|16
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Garvey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Cotten
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Dosunmu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Obindu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Odunze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|33
|11
|4
|2
|13
|25
|28/63
|7/24
|15/21
|13
|20
