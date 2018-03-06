HARTFD
UMBC

No Text

UMBC downs Hartford 75-60, faces Vermont in finals

  STATS AP
  Mar 06, 2018

BALTIMORE (AP) K.J. Maura scored 18 points with three 3-pointers and five assists, Arkel Lamar added 13 points with eight rebounds, and No. 2 seed UMBC beat third-seeded Hartford 75-60 in Tuesday night's America East Conference Tournament semifinal.

Jairus Lyles added 13 points with two steals and Jourdan Grant had 11 points for the Retrievers (23-10), who hit 10 3s and advance to Saturday's championship game against top-seeded Vermont.

Trailing 32-25 at halftime, Hartford closed to 32-27 on Travis Weatherington's jumper, but Lamar's 3 sparked a 12-3 run for a 44-30 lead and the Retrievers led by 20 points on Maura's 3 with 10:27 left. The Hawks cut the deficit to 60-52 on Weatherington's 3, but got no closer.

Hartford led 19-14 on J.R. Lynch's 3, but Maura's 3 put UMBC up for good, 25-22, after five lead changes and three ties.

John Carroll and Jason Dunne scored 15 points apiece for Hartford (19-13), which shot 40.4 percent from the field.

Key Players
J. Lynch
K. Maura
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
42.4 Field Goal % 46.9
35.5 Three Point % 42.0
83.0 Free Throw % 86.8
  Defensive rebound by Joe Sherburne 0.0
  Jack Hobbs missed jump shot 12.0
  Offensive rebound by Jack Hobbs 13.0
  Mark Plousis missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Mark Plousis missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Shooting foul on Max Curran 13.0
  Defensive rebound by George Blagojevic 27.0
  K.J. Maura missed 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 K.J. Maura made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Shooting foul on Jason Dunne 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Joe Sherburne 28.0
Team Stats
Points 60 75
Field Goals 21-52 (40.4%) 26-55 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 8-23 (34.8%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 41
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 24 27
Team 0 4
Assists 11 15
Steals 6 6
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 26 19
Technicals 2 1
J. Carroll F
15 PTS, 3 REB
K. Maura G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Hartford 19-13 253560
home team logo UMBC 23-10 324375
away team logo Hartford 19-13 70.8 PPG 36.9 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo UMBC 23-10 74.2 PPG 38.5 RPG 15.5 APG
12
J. Dunne G 14.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.7 APG 42.1 FG%
11
K. Maura G 11.3 PPG 2.3 RPG 5.3 APG 46.6 FG%
12
J. Dunne G 15 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
11
K. Maura G 18 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
40.4 FG% 47.3
34.5 3PT FG% 37.0
34.8 FT% 61.9
Starters
J. Carroll
J. Dunne
J. Lynch
T. Weatherington
H. Attia
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Carroll 36 15 3 0 0 0 1 5 6/13 0/1 3/5 2 1
J. Dunne 37 15 6 4 3 0 5 5 5/16 4/11 1/4 1 5
J. Lynch 34 8 2 4 1 0 4 5 3/8 1/5 1/2 0 2
T. Weatherington 20 8 0 2 2 0 2 5 3/6 2/5 0/0 0 0
H. Attia 16 3 7 0 0 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 3/8 3 4
Bench
J. Hobbs
G. Blagojevic
M. Twyman
M. Plousis
A. Ramirez
N. Colovic
Z. Habat
J. Knight
P. Stepanyants
B. Terzic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hobbs 24 6 5 0 0 0 1 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 4
G. Blagojevic 26 5 8 1 0 1 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/2 1 7
M. Twyman 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Plousis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ramirez 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
N. Colovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Habat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Stepanyants - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Terzic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 32 11 6 1 15 26 21/52 10/29 8/23 8 24
Starters
K. Maura
J. Lyles
A. Lamar
J. Sherburne
D. Akin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Maura 40 18 1 5 1 0 2 1 6/11 3/7 3/4 1 0
J. Lyles 36 13 5 3 0 0 7 5 6/16 1/7 0/1 1 4
A. Lamar 26 13 8 0 2 0 1 1 4/6 3/4 2/4 0 8
J. Sherburne 28 11 9 3 1 0 2 2 3/10 1/5 4/4 0 9
D. Akin 15 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 1
Bench
J. Grant
N. Gerrity
M. Curran
I. Jabbie
S. Schwietz
D. Park
B. Horvath
M. Portmann
J. Rosario
I. Rogers
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Grant 29 11 3 4 2 0 3 2 3/5 2/4 3/4 1 2
N. Gerrity 16 4 5 0 0 1 0 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 1
M. Curran 10 4 4 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/2 2 2
I. Jabbie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Schwietz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Park - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Horvath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Portmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rosario - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rogers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 37 15 6 1 15 19 26/55 10/27 13/21 10 27
