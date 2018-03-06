UMBC downs Hartford 75-60, faces Vermont in finals
BALTIMORE (AP) K.J. Maura scored 18 points with three 3-pointers and five assists, Arkel Lamar added 13 points with eight rebounds, and No. 2 seed UMBC beat third-seeded Hartford 75-60 in Tuesday night's America East Conference Tournament semifinal.
Jairus Lyles added 13 points with two steals and Jourdan Grant had 11 points for the Retrievers (23-10), who hit 10 3s and advance to Saturday's championship game against top-seeded Vermont.
Trailing 32-25 at halftime, Hartford closed to 32-27 on Travis Weatherington's jumper, but Lamar's 3 sparked a 12-3 run for a 44-30 lead and the Retrievers led by 20 points on Maura's 3 with 10:27 left. The Hawks cut the deficit to 60-52 on Weatherington's 3, but got no closer.
Hartford led 19-14 on J.R. Lynch's 3, but Maura's 3 put UMBC up for good, 25-22, after five lead changes and three ties.
John Carroll and Jason Dunne scored 15 points apiece for Hartford (19-13), which shot 40.4 percent from the field.
|34.7
|Min. Per Game
|34.7
|11.3
|Pts. Per Game
|11.3
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|42.4
|Field Goal %
|46.9
|35.5
|Three Point %
|42.0
|83.0
|Free Throw %
|86.8
|Defensive rebound by Joe Sherburne
|0.0
|Jack Hobbs missed jump shot
|12.0
|Offensive rebound by Jack Hobbs
|13.0
|Mark Plousis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Mark Plousis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Max Curran
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by George Blagojevic
|27.0
|K.J. Maura missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|K.J. Maura made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Shooting foul on Jason Dunne
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Joe Sherburne
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|75
|Field Goals
|21-52 (40.4%)
|26-55 (47.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-29 (34.5%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-23 (34.8%)
|13-21 (61.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|41
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|24
|27
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|26
|19
|Technicals
|2
|1
|
|40.4
|FG%
|47.3
|
|
|34.5
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|34.8
|FT%
|61.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carroll
|36
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6/13
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|1
|J. Dunne
|37
|15
|6
|4
|3
|0
|5
|5
|5/16
|4/11
|1/4
|1
|5
|J. Lynch
|34
|8
|2
|4
|1
|0
|4
|5
|3/8
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|T. Weatherington
|20
|8
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Attia
|16
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|3/8
|3
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Maura
|40
|18
|1
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6/11
|3/7
|3/4
|1
|0
|J. Lyles
|36
|13
|5
|3
|0
|0
|7
|5
|6/16
|1/7
|0/1
|1
|4
|A. Lamar
|26
|13
|8
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/6
|3/4
|2/4
|0
|8
|J. Sherburne
|28
|11
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/10
|1/5
|4/4
|0
|9
|D. Akin
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
