Vermont heads to finals with 70-51 win over Stony Brook

  • Mar 06, 2018

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) Drew Urquhart scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds and top-seeded Vermont beat fifth-seeded Stony Brook 70-51 in Tuesday night's America East Conference Tournament semifinal to advance to its third straight conference final.

Payton Henson scored 13 points with three 3s and Cam Ward added 12 for the Catamounts (27-6), who advance to Saturday's championship game against No. 2 seed UMBC, which beat third-seeded Hartford 75-60 on Tuesday night.

Urquhart scored eight points in a 12-3 run for a 41-28 lead, then the Catamounts led 54-37 with 7:57 left after scoring seven straight while the Seawolves went without a field goal for five minutes. Henson's third 3 put Vermont up by 18 with 4:04 to go and Stony Brook got no closer than 16 from there.

Ernie Duncan's jumper put Vermont up for good and the Catamounts led 30-21 at halftime on Henson's 3-pointer.

Akwasi Yeboah scored 15 points, Elijah Olaniyi had 13 and Jordan McKenzie 11 for Stony Brook (13-19).

Key Players
A. Yeboah
T. Bell-Haynes
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
45.2 Field Goal % 51.0
35.5 Three Point % 33.9
80.3 Free Throw % 73.1
  Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan 20.0
  Jordan McKenzie missed jump shot 22.0
+ 3 Everett Duncan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Bell-Haynes 34.0
+ 1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Personal foul on Cam Ward 1:00
+ 2 Drew Urquhart made alley-oop shot, assist by Cam Ward 1:08
+ 1 Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:34
+ 1 Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws 1:34
  Shooting foul on Cam Ward 1:34
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Ochefu 1:38
Team Stats
Points 51 70
Field Goals 19-57 (33.3%) 17-45 (37.8%)
3-Pointers 3-19 (15.8%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 29-37 (78.4%)
Total Rebounds 39 35
Offensive 11 5
Defensive 27 28
Team 1 2
Assists 4 11
Steals 3 5
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 14 6
Fouls 29 15
Technicals 1 1
15
A. Yeboah G/F
15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
25
D. Urquhart F
19 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Stony Brook 13-19 213051
home team logo Vermont 27-6 304070
Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium Burlington, VT
Stony Brook
Starters
A. Yeboah
E. Olaniyi
J. McKenzie
J. Saintel
A. Ochefu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Yeboah 34 15 5 2 1 0 1 0 4/14 0/3 7/7 4 1
E. Olaniyi 19 13 4 1 0 0 2 4 5/8 2/5 1/3 3 1
J. McKenzie 30 11 2 0 0 0 3 3 5/8 0/2 1/2 0 2
J. Saintel 32 2 9 0 0 1 1 4 1/8 0/1 0/0 3 6
A. Ochefu 9 2 3 0 2 0 2 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
J. Cornish
J. Petras
T. Sturdivant
B. Sekunda
U. Iroegbu
T. Donohoe
M. Almonacy
A. Garcia
C. Long
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cornish 9 5 2 0 0 0 2 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 2
J. Petras 7 2 4 0 0 1 0 5 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 3
T. Sturdivant 24 1 6 1 0 1 3 5 0/3 0/1 1/2 0 6
B. Sekunda 13 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
U. Iroegbu 23 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 2
T. Donohoe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Almonacy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Garcia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 51 38 4 3 3 14 29 19/57 3/19 10/14 11 27
Vermont
Starters
D. Urquhart
P. Henson
Ev. Duncan
T. Bell-Haynes
Er. Duncan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Urquhart 26 19 8 0 0 0 2 3 4/9 0/1 11/15 1 7
P. Henson 34 13 5 0 0 2 0 0 5/9 3/4 0/0 2 3
Ev. Duncan 31 8 8 0 0 0 0 3 2/3 2/3 2/2 0 8
T. Bell-Haynes 32 6 5 6 2 0 3 1 0/5 0/1 6/8 0 5
Er. Duncan 32 6 1 1 2 0 1 1 2/8 0/3 2/2 0 1
Bench
C. Ward
A. Lamb
N. Rohrer
S. Smith
S. Dingba
D. Urso
B. Shungu
J. Speidel
R. Kpedi
S. Nash
B. Patella
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Ward 22 12 2 3 0 0 0 4 3/5 2/3 4/4 1 1
A. Lamb 8 4 1 0 0 1 0 2 1/5 0/2 2/4 0 1
N. Rohrer 11 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 1
S. Smith 4 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Dingba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Urso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shungu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Speidel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kpedi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Nash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Patella - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 33 11 5 3 6 15 17/45 7/17 29/37 5 28
