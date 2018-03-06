Vermont heads to finals with 70-51 win over Stony Brook
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) Drew Urquhart scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds and top-seeded Vermont beat fifth-seeded Stony Brook 70-51 in Tuesday night's America East Conference Tournament semifinal to advance to its third straight conference final.
Payton Henson scored 13 points with three 3s and Cam Ward added 12 for the Catamounts (27-6), who advance to Saturday's championship game against No. 2 seed UMBC, which beat third-seeded Hartford 75-60 on Tuesday night.
Urquhart scored eight points in a 12-3 run for a 41-28 lead, then the Catamounts led 54-37 with 7:57 left after scoring seven straight while the Seawolves went without a field goal for five minutes. Henson's third 3 put Vermont up by 18 with 4:04 to go and Stony Brook got no closer than 16 from there.
Ernie Duncan's jumper put Vermont up for good and the Catamounts led 30-21 at halftime on Henson's 3-pointer.
Akwasi Yeboah scored 15 points, Elijah Olaniyi had 13 and Jordan McKenzie 11 for Stony Brook (13-19).
|31.9
|Min. Per Game
|31.9
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|45.2
|Field Goal %
|51.0
|35.5
|Three Point %
|33.9
|80.3
|Free Throw %
|73.1
|Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan
|20.0
|Jordan McKenzie missed jump shot
|22.0
|+ 3
|Everett Duncan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Bell-Haynes
|34.0
|+ 1
|Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|+ 1
|Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Personal foul on Cam Ward
|1:00
|+ 2
|Drew Urquhart made alley-oop shot, assist by Cam Ward
|1:08
|+ 1
|Akwasi Yeboah made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:34
|+ 1
|Akwasi Yeboah made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:34
|Shooting foul on Cam Ward
|1:34
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Ochefu
|1:38
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|70
|Field Goals
|19-57 (33.3%)
|17-45 (37.8%)
|3-Pointers
|3-19 (15.8%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|29-37 (78.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|35
|Offensive
|11
|5
|Defensive
|27
|28
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|4
|11
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|6
|Fouls
|29
|15
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Stony Brook 13-19
|69.5 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Vermont 27-6
|74.7 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|A. Yeboah G/F
|15.3 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.4 APG
|45.9 FG%
|
25
|D. Urquhart F
|10.7 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.8 APG
|62.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Yeboah G/F
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|D. Urquhart F
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|37.8
|
|
|15.8
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|78.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Yeboah
|34
|15
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/14
|0/3
|7/7
|4
|1
|E. Olaniyi
|19
|13
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5/8
|2/5
|1/3
|3
|1
|J. McKenzie
|30
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5/8
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Saintel
|32
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/8
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|6
|A. Ochefu
|9
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Urquhart
|26
|19
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|11/15
|1
|7
|P. Henson
|34
|13
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5/9
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|3
|Ev. Duncan
|31
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|8
|T. Bell-Haynes
|32
|6
|5
|6
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|6/8
|0
|5
|Er. Duncan
|32
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ward
|22
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/5
|2/3
|4/4
|1
|1
|A. Lamb
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|2/4
|0
|1
|N. Rohrer
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|S. Smith
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Dingba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Urso
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Shungu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Speidel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Kpedi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Nash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Patella
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|33
|11
|5
|3
|6
|15
|17/45
|7/17
|29/37
|5
|28
