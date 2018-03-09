Buffalo heads to MAC final with 78-61 win over Kent State
CLEVELAND (AP) Jeremy Harris scored 22 points and CJ Massinburg scored 14 and Buffalo beat Kent State 78-61 on Friday and advanced to the Mid-American Conference Tournament title game.
The top-seeded Bulls (25-8) will play Friday night's other semifinal winner between second seed Toledo and No. 3 Eastern Michigan.
Buffalo used a 14-4 run and led 31-17 with just more than four minutes before halftime. Jaylin Walker's 3 as time expired brought Kent State within 39-29. Harris made a pair of 3-pointers as the Bulls went on a 16-9 run for a 17-point lead with 14 1/2 minutes to play and stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.
Nick Perkins scored 12 and Dontay Caruthers added 11 points for Buffalo, which shot 31 of 70 (44 percent) from the field and 9 of 19 from 3-point range.
No. 5 seed Kent State (17-17) got 16 points from Jalen Avery, Kevin Zabo scored 14, Walker, 12 and Danny Pippen chipped in 10.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|43.1
|Field Goal %
|46.6
|37.4
|Three Point %
|38.8
|77.3
|Free Throw %
|72.3
|Defensive rebound by Dontay Caruthers
|9.0
|Jaylin Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Danny Pippen
|19.0
|Jayvon Graves missed layup, blocked by BJ Duling
|21.0
|+ 2
|Kevin Zabo made layup
|45.0
|+ 2
|Dontay Caruthers made layup
|55.0
|Turnover on Kevin Zabo
|1:25
|+ 1
|CJ Massinburg made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:25
|+ 1
|CJ Massinburg made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:25
|CJ Massinburg missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:25
|Shooting foul on Kevin Zabo
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|78
|Field Goals
|22-64 (34.4%)
|31-70 (44.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|10-17 (58.8%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|42
|Offensive
|16
|14
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|7
|14
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|6
|9
|Turnovers
|14
|7
|Fouls
|14
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Kent State 17-17
|73.4 PPG
|38 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Buffalo 25-8
|85.3 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|17.3 APG
|
|34.4
|FG%
|44.3
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|58.8
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Avery
|38
|16
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6/13
|3/6
|1/3
|0
|4
|K. Zabo
|31
|14
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|6/13
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|3
|J. Walker
|36
|12
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5/18
|2/9
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Pippen
|30
|10
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2/9
|0/0
|6/6
|8
|8
|A. De La Rosa
|31
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Avery
|38
|16
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6/13
|3/6
|1/3
|0
|4
|K. Zabo
|31
|14
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|6/13
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|3
|J. Walker
|36
|12
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5/18
|2/9
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Pippen
|30
|10
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2/9
|0/0
|6/6
|8
|8
|A. De La Rosa
|31
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ridenour
|13
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|1
|M. Peterson
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|B. Duling
|15
|0
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|3
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nwankwo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Bernstein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Frederick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|40
|7
|5
|6
|14
|14
|22/64
|7/25
|10/17
|16
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|33
|22
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8/13
|5/6
|1/1
|2
|5
|C. Massinburg
|32
|14
|6
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5/10
|0/3
|4/6
|3
|3
|I. Smart
|12
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|W. Clark
|27
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/6
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Jordan
|23
|2
|5
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|33
|22
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8/13
|5/6
|1/1
|2
|5
|C. Massinburg
|32
|14
|6
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5/10
|0/3
|4/6
|3
|3
|I. Smart
|12
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|W. Clark
|27
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/6
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Jordan
|23
|2
|5
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Perkins
|25
|12
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5/15
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|4
|D. Caruthers
|20
|11
|5
|1
|3
|0
|2
|2
|5/8
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|2
|J. Graves
|18
|8
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. McRae
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|B. Bertram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Agorioge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moultrie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|38
|14
|9
|9
|7
|14
|31/70
|9/19
|7/10
|14
|24
