Buffalo heads to MAC final with 78-61 win over Kent State

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2018

CLEVELAND (AP) Jeremy Harris scored 22 points and CJ Massinburg scored 14 and Buffalo beat Kent State 78-61 on Friday and advanced to the Mid-American Conference Tournament title game.

The top-seeded Bulls (25-8) will play Friday night's other semifinal winner between second seed Toledo and No. 3 Eastern Michigan.

Buffalo used a 14-4 run and led 31-17 with just more than four minutes before halftime. Jaylin Walker's 3 as time expired brought Kent State within 39-29. Harris made a pair of 3-pointers as the Bulls went on a 16-9 run for a 17-point lead with 14 1/2 minutes to play and stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

Nick Perkins scored 12 and Dontay Caruthers added 11 points for Buffalo, which shot 31 of 70 (44 percent) from the field and 9 of 19 from 3-point range.

No. 5 seed Kent State (17-17) got 16 points from Jalen Avery, Kevin Zabo scored 14, Walker, 12 and Danny Pippen chipped in 10.

Key Players
J. Avery
C. Massinburg
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
43.1 Field Goal % 46.6
37.4 Three Point % 38.8
77.3 Free Throw % 72.3
  Defensive rebound by Dontay Caruthers 9.0
  Jaylin Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Danny Pippen 19.0
  Jayvon Graves missed layup, blocked by BJ Duling 21.0
+ 2 Kevin Zabo made layup 45.0
+ 2 Dontay Caruthers made layup 55.0
  Turnover on Kevin Zabo 1:25
  CJ Massinburg missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:25
  Shooting foul on Kevin Zabo 1:25
Team Stats
Points 61 78
Field Goals 22-64 (34.4%) 31-70 (44.3%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 42
Offensive 16 14
Defensive 24 24
Team 3 4
Assists 7 14
Steals 5 9
Blocks 6 9
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Avery G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
J. Harris G
22 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Kent State 17-17 293261
home team logo Buffalo 25-8 393978
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Kent State 17-17 73.4 PPG 38 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo Buffalo 25-8 85.3 PPG 42.6 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
0
J. Avery G 10.2 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.6 APG 43.0 FG%
2
J. Harris G 15.4 PPG 5.8 RPG 2.3 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Avery G 16 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
2
J. Harris G 22 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
34.4 FG% 44.3
28.0 3PT FG% 47.4
58.8 FT% 70.0
Buffalo
Starters
J. Harris
C. Massinburg
I. Smart
W. Clark
D. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Harris 33 22 7 2 2 1 1 2 8/13 5/6 1/1 2 5
C. Massinburg 32 14 6 2 3 0 2 1 5/10 0/3 4/6 3 3
I. Smart 12 6 4 0 0 0 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 3
W. Clark 27 3 2 4 0 0 2 3 1/6 1/1 0/0 0 2
D. Jordan 23 2 5 2 0 3 0 2 1/7 0/2 0/0 1 4
Starters
J. Harris
C. Massinburg
I. Smart
W. Clark
D. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Harris 33 22 7 2 2 1 1 2 8/13 5/6 1/1 2 5
C. Massinburg 32 14 6 2 3 0 2 1 5/10 0/3 4/6 3 3
I. Smart 12 6 4 0 0 0 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 3
W. Clark 27 3 2 4 0 0 2 3 1/6 1/1 0/0 0 2
D. Jordan 23 2 5 2 0 3 0 2 1/7 0/2 0/0 1 4
Bench
N. Perkins
D. Caruthers
J. Graves
M. McRae
B. Bertram
J. Reese
G. Agorioge
C. Moultrie
D. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Perkins 25 12 7 2 1 1 0 1 5/15 0/1 2/3 3 4
D. Caruthers 20 11 5 1 3 0 2 2 5/8 1/2 0/0 3 2
J. Graves 18 8 1 1 0 3 0 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 1
M. McRae 10 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Agorioge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 38 14 9 9 7 14 31/70 9/19 7/10 14 24
