Brewton's 3 pushes Memphis past Tulsa 67-64, into semifinals
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Kareem Brewton Jr. beat the final buzzer with a leaping, one-handed 3-pointer and fifth-seeded Memphis outlasted No. 4 seed Tulsa 67-64 on Friday in a hard-fought quarterfinal in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
Memphis (21-12) faces No. 8-ranked and top-seeded Cincinnati on Saturday.
Memphis and Tulsa battled down the stretch after the Golden Hurricanes (19-12) erased an 11-point Memphis lead, reducing it to 50-49 after a 12-2 run with just under eight minutes left. At one point Tulsa made seven field goals without a miss.
Martins Igbanu tied the game 64-64 with a free throw with 3.5 seconds on the clock. After two timeouts, Memphis inbounded the ball to Brewton, who was loosely guarded. Brewton flew down court, launched himself into the air and flicked a one-hander that snapped through the basket at the buzzer. His momentum carried him past the end line, where he was mobbed by ecstatic teammates.
Corey Henderson Jr. scored the last seven points in Tulsa's catch-up run and finished with 20. Neither team led by more than four after that, and in the last six minutes the lead was swapped four times with four ties.
Brewton and Kyvon Davenport scored 15 points each for Memphis.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Kareem Brewton Jr. made 3-pt. floating jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Shooting foul on Kareem Brewton Jr.
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Sterling Taplin
|26.0
|Kyvon Davenport missed free throw
|26.0
|Shooting foul on Junior Etou
|26.0
|+ 3
|Kyvon Davenport made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Rhodes
|26.0
|+ 2
|Corey Henderson Jr. made jump shot
|48.0
|Offensive rebound by Junior Etou
|1:10
|Corey Henderson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|64
|Field Goals
|24-48 (50.0%)
|23-56 (41.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|2-16 (12.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|16-29 (55.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|34
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|22
|18
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|11
|6
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|10
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|K. Davenport F
|13.3 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|0.8 APG
|50.9 FG%
|
32
|C. Henderson Jr. G
|10.2 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|1.3 APG
|35.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Davenport F
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|C. Henderson Jr. G
|20 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|41.1
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|12.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|55.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brewton Jr.
|33
|15
|4
|4
|3
|0
|3
|3
|6/14
|2/5
|1/4
|2
|2
|K. Davenport
|28
|15
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|5/6
|1/2
|4/5
|0
|3
|M. Parks Jr.
|25
|14
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|7/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|Ja. Johnson
|31
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/8
|3/7
|1/1
|0
|4
|J. Rivers
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brewton Jr.
|33
|15
|4
|4
|3
|0
|3
|3
|6/14
|2/5
|1/4
|2
|2
|K. Davenport
|28
|15
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|5/6
|1/2
|4/5
|0
|3
|M. Parks Jr.
|25
|14
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|7/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|Ja. Johnson
|31
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/8
|3/7
|1/1
|0
|4
|J. Rivers
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Thornton
|36
|5
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|8
|V. Enoh
|13
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|0
|M. Rhodes
|17
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|0
|K. Sameh Azab
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Nickelberry
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Je. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Moffatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Olds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|31
|11
|5
|4
|16
|21
|24/48
|7/18
|12/18
|9
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Henderson Jr.
|33
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8/12
|2/6
|2/5
|0
|0
|S. Taplin
|32
|14
|4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/19
|0/3
|4/7
|0
|4
|J. Etou
|36
|13
|12
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|0/2
|5/9
|5
|7
|M. Igbanu
|23
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|3
|L. Korita
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Henderson Jr.
|33
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8/12
|2/6
|2/5
|0
|0
|S. Taplin
|32
|14
|4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5/19
|0/3
|4/7
|0
|4
|J. Etou
|36
|13
|12
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|0/2
|5/9
|5
|7
|M. Igbanu
|23
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|3
|L. Korita
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Scott
|27
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|1
|J. Wheeler
|18
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|D. Jeffries
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|G. Artison
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Jackson
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|E. Joiner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Foree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|29
|6
|7
|1
|10
|16
|23/56
|2/16
|16/29
|11
|18
