Brewton's 3 pushes Memphis past Tulsa 67-64, into semifinals

  • Mar 09, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Kareem Brewton Jr. beat the final buzzer with a leaping, one-handed 3-pointer and fifth-seeded Memphis outlasted No. 4 seed Tulsa 67-64 on Friday in a hard-fought quarterfinal in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Memphis (21-12) faces No. 8-ranked and top-seeded Cincinnati on Saturday.

Memphis and Tulsa battled down the stretch after the Golden Hurricanes (19-12) erased an 11-point Memphis lead, reducing it to 50-49 after a 12-2 run with just under eight minutes left. At one point Tulsa made seven field goals without a miss.

Martins Igbanu tied the game 64-64 with a free throw with 3.5 seconds on the clock. After two timeouts, Memphis inbounded the ball to Brewton, who was loosely guarded. Brewton flew down court, launched himself into the air and flicked a one-hander that snapped through the basket at the buzzer. His momentum carried him past the end line, where he was mobbed by ecstatic teammates.

Corey Henderson Jr. scored the last seven points in Tulsa's catch-up run and finished with 20. Neither team led by more than four after that, and in the last six minutes the lead was swapped four times with four ties.

Brewton and Kyvon Davenport scored 15 points each for Memphis.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Kareem Brewton Jr. made 3-pt. floating jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Martins Igbanu missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Shooting foul on Kareem Brewton Jr. 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Sterling Taplin 26.0
  Kyvon Davenport missed free throw 26.0
  Shooting foul on Junior Etou 26.0
+ 3 Kyvon Davenport made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Rhodes 26.0
+ 2 Corey Henderson Jr. made jump shot 48.0
  Offensive rebound by Junior Etou 1:10
  Corey Henderson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:10
Team Stats
Points 67 64
Field Goals 24-48 (50.0%) 23-56 (41.1%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 2-16 (12.5%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 16-29 (55.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 34
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 22 18
Team 1 5
Assists 11 6
Steals 5 7
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
5
K. Brewton Jr. G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
32
C. Henderson Jr. G
20 PTS
12T
away team logo Memphis 21-12 264167
home team logo Tulsa 19-12 253964
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Memphis 21-12 71.3 PPG 37.8 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Tulsa 19-12 73.8 PPG 41.6 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
0
K. Davenport F 13.3 PPG 6.1 RPG 0.8 APG 50.9 FG%
32
C. Henderson Jr. G 10.2 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.3 APG 35.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Davenport F 15 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
32
C. Henderson Jr. G 20 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 41.1
38.9 3PT FG% 12.5
66.7 FT% 55.2
Memphis
Starters
K. Brewton Jr.
K. Davenport
M. Parks Jr.
Ja. Johnson
J. Rivers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Brewton Jr. 33 15 4 4 3 0 3 3 6/14 2/5 1/4 2 2
K. Davenport 28 15 3 1 0 2 3 3 5/6 1/2 4/5 0 3
M. Parks Jr. 25 14 6 1 0 2 1 4 7/10 0/0 0/0 1 5
Ja. Johnson 31 12 4 0 0 0 2 4 4/8 3/7 1/1 0 4
J. Rivers 10 0 1 2 0 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
R. Thornton
V. Enoh
M. Rhodes
K. Sameh Azab
D. Nickelberry
J. Martin
Je. Johnson
A. Moffatt
E. Olds
N. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Thornton 36 5 11 0 1 0 2 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 3 8
V. Enoh 13 3 2 0 0 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 3/4 2 0
M. Rhodes 17 3 0 3 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 3/4 0 0
K. Sameh Azab 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Nickelberry 6 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Je. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 31 11 5 4 16 21 24/48 7/18 12/18 9 22
Tulsa
Starters
C. Henderson Jr.
S. Taplin
J. Etou
M. Igbanu
L. Korita
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Henderson Jr. 33 20 0 0 1 0 1 3 8/12 2/6 2/5 0 0
S. Taplin 32 14 4 4 0 0 3 2 5/19 0/3 4/7 0 4
J. Etou 36 13 12 0 2 0 1 2 4/7 0/2 5/9 5 7
M. Igbanu 23 6 3 1 1 0 3 4 2/4 0/0 2/4 0 3
L. Korita 12 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
C. Scott
J. Wheeler
D. Jeffries
G. Artison
D. Jackson
E. Joiner
A. Foree
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Scott 27 5 4 1 0 0 0 1 2/7 0/2 1/2 3 1
J. Wheeler 18 4 3 0 0 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 1
D. Jeffries 8 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
G. Artison 7 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Jackson 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
E. Joiner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 29 6 7 1 10 16 23/56 2/16 16/29 11 18
