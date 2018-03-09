Washington's 18 points lifts Kentucky over Georgia, 62-49
ST. LOUIS (AP) John Calipari never had any doubt Kentucky fans would make their annual pilgrimage to this year's Southeastern Conference Tournament, even if it was west of the Mississippi River in St. Louis' Scottrade Center.
Big Blue Nation was on hand, and in full force, as the Wildcats made their tournament debut with a 62-49 win over Georgia in the quarterfinals on Friday.
PJ Washington scored 18 points to lead Kentucky, which entered as the No. 4 seed - the first time the school hasn't been a top-two seed since Calipari was hired in 2009. Even the up-and-down regular season, however, couldn't keep away a Wildcats fan base that has celebrated 30 SEC Tournament titles in its history, including the last three straight.
Of the 16,364 in attendance for the afternoon tipoff, the sea of blue left little doubt about whether Kentucky's usual crop of heralded freshmen would feel right at home against the surprising No. 12 seed Bulldogs (18-15).
''I think there was more blue than any other team in the whole tournament,'' Wildcats freshman Kevin Knox said. ''... They travel pretty much anywhere else in the world to watch us play. It's good to know you've got your fans in there when you play any game, and they're there to support you.''
Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each added 15 points in the win, which was Kentucky's fifth in its last six games following a four-game losing streak.
Georgia was playing its third game in as many days after advancing in the tournament with earlier victories over Vanderbilt and Missouri . The emotionally charged Bulldogs took a 23-22 lead late in the first half after a pair of free throws by Associated Press SEC player of the year Yante Maten, but the edge was short-lived.
The Wildcats responded with an 8-0 run to take a 30-23 halftime lead and surged ahead by as many as 17 points in the second half.
Tyree Crump led Georgia with 17 points, while Maten was held to nine points on 2 of 10 shooting. The Bulldogs' 49 points were the lowest Kentucky has limited any opponent to this season.
''It was their third game in three days,'' Calipari said. ''Our whole thing was: `Let's get into their legs. Let's pressure them. Let's do things to get into their legs.' That was probably the biggest reason.''
WILD WASHINGTON
The 6-foot-7 Washington finished 8 of 12 from the field for Kentucky, the sixth straight game the freshman has shot 50 percent or higher. Washington has followed a stretch of five games in a row of scoring in single digits by scoring 10 or more in seven straight, and he's connected on 35 of 52 shots (67.3 percent) during that run.
BIG PICTURE
Georgia: The Bulldogs saw their NCAA RPI rating climb from 81st to 72nd thanks to victories over Vanderbilt and Missouri during the tournament's first two days. However, they still likely needed to win the tournament to have a realistic chance of reaching coach Mark Fox's third NCAA Tournament in nine seasons at the school - leading to questions about Fox's future. ''We felt like we could come in the tournament and win it, and we knew that the fatigue eventually would be something we'd have to overcome,'' Fox said. ''And we've been 100 percent focused on that and solely that.''
Kentucky: The Wildcats played without forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who injured an ankle during practice earlier this week. The 6-foot-9 freshman has led Kentucky in rebounding with 7.9 boards per game since returning from a foot injury that kept him out for the first 17 games of the season. He's done so in only an average of 17 minutes per game, and Calipari said afterward he doesn't expect Vanderbilt to play in Saturday's semifinal.
UP NEXT
Georgia waits to learn its postseason fate.
The Wildcats face ninth-seeded Alabama on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Kurt Voigt on Twitter at (at)Kurt-Voigt-AP
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|13.2
|Pts. Per Game
|13.2
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|46.4
|Field Goal %
|47.6
|34.1
|Three Point %
|37.0
|80.1
|Free Throw %
|81.0
|Defensive rebound by PJ Washington
|6.0
|William Jackson II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by E'Torrion Wilridge
|12.0
|Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 2
|PJ Washington made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Knox
|40.0
|William Jackson II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|+ 2
|PJ Washington made layup, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|59.0
|+ 2
|William Jackson II made jump shot
|1:31
|Defensive rebound by Georgia
|1:45
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot
|1:46
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|62
|Field Goals
|15-53 (28.3%)
|26-61 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|13-21 (61.9%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|39
|Offensive
|15
|10
|Defensive
|24
|21
|Team
|3
|8
|Assists
|5
|14
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|6
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|5
|Fouls
|13
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
4
|T. Crump G
|6.1 PPG
|1.1 RPG
|1.3 APG
|34.3 FG%
|
25
|P. Washington F
|10.4 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|1.7 APG
|50.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Crump G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|P. Washington F
|18 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|28.3
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|61.9
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Maten
|33
|9
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2/10
|0/1
|5/8
|1
|3
|J. Parker
|16
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Hammonds
|17
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|1
|W. Jackson II
|18
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/12
|0/7
|1/2
|1
|2
|D. Ogbeide
|25
|2
|11
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|6
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Maten
|33
|9
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2/10
|0/1
|5/8
|1
|3
|J. Parker
|16
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Hammonds
|17
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|1
|W. Jackson II
|18
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/12
|0/7
|1/2
|1
|2
|D. Ogbeide
|25
|2
|11
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|6
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Crump
|28
|17
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4/9
|4/8
|5/5
|0
|3
|T. Hightower
|18
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/6
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|0
|M. Edwards
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|E. Wilridge
|23
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|N. Claxton
|18
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|4
|C. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Neill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Diatta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Kante
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|49
|39
|5
|3
|6
|10
|13
|15/53
|6/23
|13/21
|15
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Washington
|35
|18
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8/12
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|5
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|37
|15
|4
|9
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7/15
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|2
|K. Knox
|36
|15
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6/18
|2/6
|1/2
|2
|7
|H. Diallo
|21
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|N. Richards
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Washington
|35
|18
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8/12
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|5
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|37
|15
|4
|9
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7/15
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|2
|K. Knox
|36
|15
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6/18
|2/6
|1/2
|2
|7
|H. Diallo
|21
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|N. Richards
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Gabriel
|27
|6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|4
|S. Killeya-Jones
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Q. Green
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Pulliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wynyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Calipari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Vanderbilt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|62
|31
|14
|4
|1
|5
|16
|26/61
|5/17
|5/10
|10
|21
-
RICH
STBON76
78
2nd 48.0 NBCS
-
KENTST
BUFF53
68
2nd 4:54 CBSSN
-
PROV
3XAVIER55
59
2nd 7:41 FS1
-
KSTATE
9KANSAS37
46
2nd 16:24 ESPN
-
TEMPLE
11WICHST43
50
2nd 16:07 ESPU
-
19CLEM
1UVA30
34
2nd 16:17 ESP2
-
MISSST
13TENN26
31
2nd 19:14 SECN
-
VCU
25RI67
76
Final
-
SMU
8CINCY51
61
Final
-
TEXST
LALAF54
80
Final
-
BAMA
16AUBURN81
63
Final
-
USM
MRSHL75
85
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA67
64
Final
-
GMASON
STJOES49
68
Final
-
APPST
TXARL68
84
Final
-
UGA
UK49
62
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB65
71
Final
-
WKY
ODU57
49
Final
-
NCAT
HAMP86
96
Final
-
TROY
GAST51
73
Final
-
SAMHOU
SELOU79
89
Final
-
MORGAN
NCCU0
0133.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
SFA
NICHST0
0151.0 O/U
+7.0
8:30pm ESP3
-
STLOU
DAVID0
0125.5 O/U
-7.0
8:30pm NBCS
-
LAMON
GASOU0
0140.0 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP3
-
NCOLO
MNTNA0
0147.0 O/U
-4.0
8:35pm
-
12UNC
5DUKE0
0156.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
18WVU
14TXTECH0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCF
21HOU0
0126.5 O/U
-9.0
9:00pm ESPU
-
BUTLER
2NOVA0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm FS1
-
EMICH
TOLEDO0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
UCLA
15ARIZ0
0155.5 O/U
-6.0
9:00pm PACN
-
SDGST
22NEVADA0
0150.0 O/U
-3.0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
GC
UTVALL0
0139.0 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
23FLA0
0144.5 O/U
-4.0
9:25pm SECN
-
CSFULL
UCDAV0
0136.5 O/U
-1.0
9:30pm ESPU
-
TEXSO
PVAM0
0160.0 O/U
+3.0
9:30pm
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
11:05pm
-
OREG
USC0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
11:30pm FS1
-
SEATTLE
NMEXST0
0136.0 O/U
-11.0
11:30pm ESP3
-
UTAHST
NMEX0
0153.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
UCIRV
UCSB0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00am ESPU