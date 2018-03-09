Elmore, Marshall stop Southern Miss 85-75, reach title game
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Jon Elmore scored 26 points and drained a timely 3-pointer after a seemingly comfortable lead disappeared to hold off Southern Miss 85-75 in the Conference USA semifinals on Friday and advance to the championship game for the second-straight year.
Marshall (23-10), the No. 4 seed, will meet third-seeded Western Kentucky (24-9) in Saturday's championship game.
Ninth-seeded Southern Miss (16-18), which toppled two-time defending champion and No. 1-seeded Middle Tennessee, 71-68, in overtime in the quarterfinals, put a scare into Marshall. The Golden Eagles steadily whittled a 24-point gap down to six, 71-65, with three minutes left. Marshall had gone without a field goal for the better part of six minutes and SMU was on an 11-0 run.
That's when Elmore stepped up to hit the big 3-pointer with 2:13 remaining, to blunt the Golden Eagles rally. Marshall was 10-for-10 at the line in the last 1:14.
Elmore was 7 of 7 at the line and made five 3-pointers with nine rebounds and nine assists. Jannson Williams added 17 points.
Cortez Edwards led the Southern Miss comeback with 30 points on 12 of 19 shooting, his fourth-straight game of 20 or more. Tyree Griffin added 19.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Jannson Williams
|21.0
|Tyree Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|+ 1
|Jannson Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Jannson Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Cortez Edwards
|28.0
|+ 2
|Tyree Griffin made layup
|29.0
|+ 1
|C.J. Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|C.J. Burks made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Tyree Griffin
|36.0
|+ 3
|LaDavius Draine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominic Magee
|39.0
|+ 1
|Jarrod West made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|85
|Field Goals
|28-62 (45.2%)
|26-51 (51.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-29 (27.6%)
|12-28 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|21-25 (84.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|36
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|18
|27
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|15
|17
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|11
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Southern Miss 16-18
|70.5 PPG
|32.7 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Marshall 23-10
|84.8 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|17.4 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|C. Edwards G
|16.2 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|2.9 APG
|48.6 FG%
|
33
|J. Elmore G
|22.5 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|6.9 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Edwards G
|30 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|J. Elmore G
|26 PTS
|9 REB
|9 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|51.0
|
|
|27.6
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|84.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|36
|30
|8
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|12/19
|0/4
|6/8
|4
|4
|T. Griffin
|37
|19
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/15
|4/9
|3/4
|0
|1
|D. Magee
|30
|8
|8
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|E. Davis III
|19
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|0
|K. Holland
|37
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Rowe
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Richardson
|19
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|L. Draine
|11
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Hampton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Conley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Weatherspoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Harper-Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|25
|15
|5
|1
|7
|19
|28/62
|8/29
|11/14
|7
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Elmore
|40
|26
|9
|9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7/13
|5/10
|7/7
|0
|9
|J. Williams
|30
|17
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/6
|2/2
|5/6
|2
|3
|C. Burks
|38
|13
|6
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2
|4/11
|1/7
|4/4
|0
|6
|A. Penava
|25
|12
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|5/7
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|3
|J. West
|34
|12
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|3/5
|3/4
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. George
|13
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|2
|R. Watson
|20
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|O. Elmore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mijovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Thieneman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Bledsoe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Fenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Koljanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Villers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|32
|17
|7
|3
|11
|14
|26/51
|12/28
|21/25
|5
|27
-
TROY
GAST24
39
2nd 17:35 ESP3
-
SAMHOU
SELOU32
36
2nd 20:00 ESP3
-
PROV
3XAVIER20
30
1st 5:35 FS1
-
KENTST
BUFF17
24
1st 7:19 CBSSN
-
19CLEM
1UVA0
0
1st 20:00 ESP2
-
TEMPLE
11WICHST2
6
1st 17:59 ESPU
-
KSTATE
9KANSAS0
3
1st 18:43 ESPN
-
MISSST
13TENN4
5
1st 17:46 SECN
-
RICH
STBON32
32
1st 0.0 NBCS
-
NCAT
HAMP37
49
1st 0.0
-
SMU
8CINCY51
61
Final
-
VCU
25RI67
76
Final
-
TEXST
LALAF54
80
Final
-
BAMA
16AUBURN81
63
Final
-
USM
MRSHL75
85
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA67
64
Final
-
GMASON
STJOES49
68
Final
-
APPST
TXARL68
84
Final
-
UGA
UK49
62
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB65
71
Final
-
WKY
ODU57
49
Final
-
MORGAN
NCCU0
0134.0 O/U
-1.0
8:00pm
-
SFA
NICHST0
0151.0 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm ESP3
-
STLOU
DAVID0
0125.5 O/U
-7.0
8:30pm NBCS
-
LAMON
GASOU0
0140.0 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP3
-
NCOLO
MNTNA0
0147.0 O/U
-4.0
8:35pm
-
12UNC
5DUKE0
0156.5 O/U
-4.0
9:00pm ESPN
-
18WVU
14TXTECH0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCF
21HOU0
0126.5 O/U
-9.0
9:00pm ESPU
-
BUTLER
2NOVA0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm FS1
-
EMICH
TOLEDO0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
UCLA
15ARIZ0
0155.5 O/U
-6.0
9:00pm PACN
-
SDGST
22NEVADA0
0150.0 O/U
-3.0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
GC
UTVALL0
0139.0 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
23FLA0
0144.5 O/U
-4.0
9:25pm SECN
-
CSFULL
UCDAV0
0136.5 O/U
-1.0
9:30pm ESPU
-
TEXSO
PVAM0
0160.0 O/U
+3.0
9:30pm
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
11:05pm
-
OREG
USC0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
11:30pm FS1
-
SEATTLE
NMEXST0
0136.0 O/U
-11.0
11:30pm ESP3
-
UTAHST
NMEX0
0153.5 O/U
-4.0
11:30pm CBSSN
-
UCIRV
UCSB0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00am ESPU