Elmore, Marshall stop Southern Miss 85-75, reach title game

  • Mar 09, 2018

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Jon Elmore scored 26 points and drained a timely 3-pointer after a seemingly comfortable lead disappeared to hold off Southern Miss 85-75 in the Conference USA semifinals on Friday and advance to the championship game for the second-straight year.

Marshall (23-10), the No. 4 seed, will meet third-seeded Western Kentucky (24-9) in Saturday's championship game.

Ninth-seeded Southern Miss (16-18), which toppled two-time defending champion and No. 1-seeded Middle Tennessee, 71-68, in overtime in the quarterfinals, put a scare into Marshall. The Golden Eagles steadily whittled a 24-point gap down to six, 71-65, with three minutes left. Marshall had gone without a field goal for the better part of six minutes and SMU was on an 11-0 run.

That's when Elmore stepped up to hit the big 3-pointer with 2:13 remaining, to blunt the Golden Eagles rally. Marshall was 10-for-10 at the line in the last 1:14.

Elmore was 7 of 7 at the line and made five 3-pointers with nine rebounds and nine assists. Jannson Williams added 17 points.

Cortez Edwards led the Southern Miss comeback with 30 points on 12 of 19 shooting, his fourth-straight game of 20 or more. Tyree Griffin added 19.

  Defensive rebound by Jannson Williams 21.0
  Tyree Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Jannson Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Jannson Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Cortez Edwards 28.0
+ 2 Tyree Griffin made layup 29.0
+ 1 C.J. Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 C.J. Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Tyree Griffin 36.0
+ 3 LaDavius Draine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominic Magee 39.0
+ 1 Jarrod West made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
Team Stats
Points 75 85
Field Goals 28-62 (45.2%) 26-51 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 8-29 (27.6%) 12-28 (42.9%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 21-25 (84.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 36
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 18 27
Team 4 4
Assists 15 17
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 7 11
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 1
Southern Miss
Starters
C. Edwards
T. Griffin
D. Magee
E. Davis III
K. Holland
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Edwards 36 30 8 2 1 1 2 4 12/19 0/4 6/8 4 4
T. Griffin 37 19 1 8 0 0 2 2 6/15 4/9 3/4 0 1
D. Magee 30 8 8 3 1 0 1 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 0 8
E. Davis III 19 5 2 1 1 0 0 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 0
K. Holland 37 2 1 1 2 0 0 3 1/6 0/4 0/0 0 1
Bench
T. Rowe
D. Richardson
L. Draine
A. Hampton
J. Conley
C. Weatherspoon
R. Gill
L. Harper-Baker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Rowe 10 4 1 0 0 0 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. Richardson 19 4 2 0 0 0 2 3 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 2
L. Draine 11 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 2
A. Hampton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Harper-Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 25 15 5 1 7 19 28/62 8/29 11/14 7 18
Marshall
Starters
J. Elmore
J. Williams
C. Burks
A. Penava
J. West
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Elmore 40 26 9 9 1 1 2 1 7/13 5/10 7/7 0 9
J. Williams 30 17 5 0 1 0 1 2 5/6 2/2 5/6 2 3
C. Burks 38 13 6 6 2 0 3 2 4/11 1/7 4/4 0 6
A. Penava 25 12 4 0 0 2 3 2 5/7 1/2 1/2 1 3
J. West 34 12 2 2 1 0 0 1 3/6 3/5 3/4 0 2
Bench
D. George
R. Watson
O. Elmore
M. Mijovic
C. Thieneman
P. Bledsoe
W. Fenton
D. Koljanin
M. Reed
C. Villers
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. George 13 3 3 0 1 0 1 3 1/3 0/1 1/2 1 2
R. Watson 20 2 3 0 1 0 1 3 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 2
O. Elmore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mijovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Thieneman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Bledsoe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Fenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Koljanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Villers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 32 17 7 3 11 14 26/51 12/28 21/25 5 27
NCAA BB Scores