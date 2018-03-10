GASOU
Georgia State holds off Georgia Southern 73-67 in Sun Belt

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Isaiah Williams scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Devin Mitchell hit a late 3-pointer and Georgia State held off Georgia Southern 73-67 on Saturday in a Sun Belt Tournament semifinal.

The second-seeded Panthers (23-10) will play No. 4 seed UT-Arlington (21-12) in Sunday's championship.

Quan Jackson's 3-point play pulled Georgia Southern to 66-63 with 53 seconds left. Following a Georgia State timeout and with 20 seconds left on the shot clock, Mitchell took the inbound pass and hit a deep 3-pointer with 21.4 seconds to play. Williams made four free throws to seal it.

Jordan Session didn't miss a shot and scored 16 points with nine rebounds for Georgia State. Jeff Thomas added 13 points and Mitchell finished with six.

Tookie Brown had 25 points and Ike Smith 16 to lead No. 3 seed Georgia Southern (21-12), which trailed by 17 points early in the second half.

Key Players
T. Brown
D. Simonds
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
51.3 Field Goal % 43.5
45.2 Three Point % 26.9
78.7 Free Throw % 75.0
+ 2 Tookie Brown made driving layup 1.0
+ 1 Isaiah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Isaiah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Mike Hughes 6.0
+ 2 Tookie Brown made driving layup 8.0
+ 1 Isaiah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Isaiah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Jake Allsmiller 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Williams 11.0
  Quan Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 3 Devin Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Benlevi 24.0
Team Stats
Points 67 73
Field Goals 21-53 (39.6%) 22-45 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 20-28 (71.4%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 38
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 16 25
Team 5 9
Assists 6 15
Steals 8 3
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 10 17
Fouls 20 27
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
4
T. Brown G
25 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
I. Williams G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Ga. Southern 21-12 313667
home team logo Georgia St. 23-10 462773
Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
away team logo Ga. Southern 21-12 76.2 PPG 41.3 RPG 10.2 APG
home team logo Georgia St. 23-10 75.4 PPG 36.9 RPG 13.4 APG
4
T. Brown G 18.7 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.4 APG 53.1 FG%
11
I. Williams G 6.9 PPG 1.4 RPG 1.6 APG 41.3 FG%
4
T. Brown G 25 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
11
I. Williams G 21 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
39.6 FG% 48.9
23.8 3PT FG% 42.9
71.4 FT% 80.0
Ga. Southern
Starters
T. Brown
I. Smith
M. Hughes
J. Allsmiller
C. Simmons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Brown 38 25 1 1 1 0 1 2 8/14 1/3 8/9 0 1
I. Smith 30 16 3 0 1 1 3 2 5/7 2/4 4/4 2 1
M. Hughes 32 7 3 1 2 0 3 2 1/6 1/3 4/4 1 2
J. Allsmiller 25 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 1/10 0/8 0/0 0 1
C. Simmons 5 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
Q. Jackson
S. O'Connell
B. Gladden
D. Jones Jr.
M. Glenn
D. Georgiev
D. Reynolds
T. Jones
T. Crawford
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Jackson 32 10 5 3 3 0 1 1 3/9 1/3 3/7 0 5
S. O'Connell 23 4 4 0 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 0/2 1 3
B. Gladden 12 1 3 0 1 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 1/2 1 2
D. Jones Jr. 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Glenn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Georgiev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 22 6 8 1 10 20 21/53 5/21 20/28 6 16
Georgia St.
Starters
J. Session
J. Thomas
D. Mitchell
D. Simonds
M. Benlevi
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Session 30 16 9 1 0 1 0 4 7/7 0/0 2/2 1 8
J. Thomas 33 13 4 3 1 0 4 4 3/5 3/4 4/6 1 3
D. Mitchell 25 6 3 2 0 0 3 4 2/9 2/6 0/0 2 1
D. Simonds 28 6 1 1 1 0 5 5 2/5 0/1 2/2 0 1
M. Benlevi 35 3 6 3 0 0 1 3 1/5 1/4 0/2 0 6
Bench
I. Williams
K. Williams
J. Tyson
C. Clerkley
N. Felton
D. Alibegovic
M. Chism
J. Linder
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Williams 24 21 2 1 0 0 1 4 5/9 3/5 8/8 0 2
K. Williams 19 8 3 4 1 0 2 2 2/5 0/1 4/5 0 3
J. Tyson 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Clerkley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Alibegovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chism - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Linder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 29 15 3 1 17 27 22/45 9/21 20/25 4 25
