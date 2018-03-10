NEW ORLEANS (AP) Isaiah Williams scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Devin Mitchell hit a late 3-pointer and Georgia State held off Georgia Southern 73-67 on Saturday in a Sun Belt Tournament semifinal.

The second-seeded Panthers (23-10) will play No. 4 seed UT-Arlington (21-12) in Sunday's championship.

Quan Jackson's 3-point play pulled Georgia Southern to 66-63 with 53 seconds left. Following a Georgia State timeout and with 20 seconds left on the shot clock, Mitchell took the inbound pass and hit a deep 3-pointer with 21.4 seconds to play. Williams made four free throws to seal it.

Jordan Session didn't miss a shot and scored 16 points with nine rebounds for Georgia State. Jeff Thomas added 13 points and Mitchell finished with six.

Tookie Brown had 25 points and Ike Smith 16 to lead No. 3 seed Georgia Southern (21-12), which trailed by 17 points early in the second half.

