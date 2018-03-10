Texas Southern wins SWAC Tournament second-straight year
HOUSTON (AP) Trayvon Reed had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Demontrae Jefferson added 15 points and Texas Southern defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84-69 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.
Texas Southern (15-19) earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season. This is the Tigers' fourth appearance in the last five years.
Last season, Texas Southern was ousted in the first round by eventual national champion North Carolina.
Texas Southern will try and be the first team from the SWAC to win an NCAA Tournament game since Arkansas-Pine Bluff did it in 2010 beating Winthrop in the opening round.
Despite trailing by nine at halftime, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (14-20) fought back to within two, 57-55, with 11:05 to go in the game.
But just like every other time the Golden Lions got close, the Tigers were able to piece together a run to pull away.
The lights out shooting of Jefferson, who was named the SWAC Tournament MVP, at the free-throw line helped seal the win. Jefferson scored six of the final 11 points for the Tigers, all from the charity stripe. Jefferson finished 11-of-11 from the line.
Top-seeded Arkansas Pine-Bluff struggled out of the gate, shooting just 26.7 percent from the field in the opening 9:17. Texas Southern on the other hand opened the game shooting 80 percent from the field to lead 22-11.
On top of the team struggles, the Golden Lions' star Martaveous McKnight - the SWAC Player and Newcomer of the Year - didn't score a single point during that stretch.
McKnight finally got on the board with 9:38 to go in the first half on a corner three-pointer. McKnight was held to just nine points in the first half and finished the game with 17 points.
The Golden Lions were able to cut down the Tigers' lead at the half, thanks to the play of Travon Harper, who scored the final eight points of the first half.
Harper finished the first half with a 15 points and the game with a team-high 21 points. Christian Robertson also scored 17 points in the loss.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|18.7
|Pts. Per Game
|18.7
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|45.2
|40.1
|Three Point %
|35.0
|80.6
|Free Throw %
|72.1
|Turnover on Derrick Bruce
|0.0
|+ 2
|Martaveous McKnight made layup, assist by Quamauri Hardy
|8.0
|Lost ball turnover on Demontrae Jefferson, stolen by Quamauri Hardy
|12.0
|+ 2
|Christian Robertson made layup
|16.0
|+ 3
|Robert Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Bruce
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Trayvon Reed
|58.0
|Martaveous McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|+ 2
|Trayvon Reed made alley-oop shot, assist by Derrick Bruce
|1:15
|Defensive rebound by Trayvon Reed
|1:27
|J'Breun Sprinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:29
|Offensive rebound by Christian Robertson
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|69
|Field Goals
|26-44 (59.1%)
|25-63 (39.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|22-26 (84.6%)
|16-24 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|29
|Offensive
|5
|13
|Defensive
|28
|14
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|20
|11
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|15
|8
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|2
|0
|
|59.1
|FG%
|39.7
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jefferson
|40
|15
|6
|7
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2/8
|0/4
|11/11
|0
|6
|D. Clark
|23
|14
|0
|6
|0
|0
|4
|5
|4/9
|1/3
|5/6
|0
|0
|D. Bruce
|40
|13
|4
|6
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4/9
|4/7
|1/2
|0
|4
|M. Salmon
|17
|6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|3
|C. McClelland
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jefferson
|40
|15
|6
|7
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2/8
|0/4
|11/11
|0
|6
|D. Clark
|23
|14
|0
|6
|0
|0
|4
|5
|4/9
|1/3
|5/6
|0
|0
|D. Bruce
|40
|13
|4
|6
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4/9
|4/7
|1/2
|0
|4
|M. Salmon
|17
|6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|3
|C. McClelland
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Reed
|30
|17
|10
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7/7
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|7
|R. Lewis
|22
|9
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|5
|L. Walker
|21
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2/2
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|3
|B. Carey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Granger Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Lumpkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|84
|33
|20
|6
|4
|15
|19
|26/44
|10/21
|22/26
|5
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harper
|26
|21
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|8/17
|0/1
|5/5
|3
|4
|M. McKnight
|37
|17
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6/16
|1/5
|4/7
|1
|4
|C. Robertson
|28
|11
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|3
|T. Steen
|18
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|0
|C. Jackson
|16
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harper
|26
|21
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|8/17
|0/1
|5/5
|3
|4
|M. McKnight
|37
|17
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6/16
|1/5
|4/7
|1
|4
|C. Robertson
|28
|11
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|3
|T. Steen
|18
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|0
|C. Jackson
|16
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Banyard
|23
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|1
|J. Toliver
|25
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|1
|J. Sprinkle
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Q. Hardy
|20
|0
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|C. Posey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Tillman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McDyess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McKinney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Davis Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McNair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Ridgell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Solomon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|27
|11
|7
|0
|8
|19
|25/63
|3/14
|16/24
|13
|14
-
PROV
2NOVA49
51
2nd 8:26 FOX
-
TOLEDO
BUFF45
49
2nd 11:54 ESP2
-
EWASH
MNTNA25
25
1st 6:57 ESPU
-
UMBC
UVM65
62
Final
-
TXARL
LALAF71
68
Final
-
CORN
HARV55
74
Final
-
NCCU
HAMP71
63
Final
-
BAMA
UK63
86
Final
-
STJOES
25RI87
90
Final
-
MEMP
8CINCY60
70
Final
-
GASOU
GAST67
73
Final
-
YALE
PENN57
80
Final
-
ARK
13TENN66
84
Final
-
DAVID
STBON82
70
Final
-
21HOU
11WICHST77
74
Final
-
TEXSO
ARKPB84
69
Final
-
18WVU
9KANSAS70
81
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX82
75
Final
-
12UNC
1UVA0
0125.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
WKY0
0159.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
SFA
SELOU0
0139.5 O/U
+7.0
9:00pm ESP2
-
GC
NMEXST0
0135.0 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
USC
15ARIZ0
0144.0 O/U
-4.0
10:00pm FS1
-
CSFULL
UCIRV0
0129.0 O/U
-2.0
12:00am ESP2