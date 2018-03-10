TEXSO
Texas Southern wins SWAC Tournament second-straight year

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Trayvon Reed had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Demontrae Jefferson added 15 points and Texas Southern defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84-69 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.

Texas Southern (15-19) earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season. This is the Tigers' fourth appearance in the last five years.

Last season, Texas Southern was ousted in the first round by eventual national champion North Carolina.

Texas Southern will try and be the first team from the SWAC to win an NCAA Tournament game since Arkansas-Pine Bluff did it in 2010 beating Winthrop in the opening round.

Despite trailing by nine at halftime, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (14-20) fought back to within two, 57-55, with 11:05 to go in the game.

But just like every other time the Golden Lions got close, the Tigers were able to piece together a run to pull away.

The lights out shooting of Jefferson, who was named the SWAC Tournament MVP, at the free-throw line helped seal the win. Jefferson scored six of the final 11 points for the Tigers, all from the charity stripe. Jefferson finished 11-of-11 from the line.

Top-seeded Arkansas Pine-Bluff struggled out of the gate, shooting just 26.7 percent from the field in the opening 9:17. Texas Southern on the other hand opened the game shooting 80 percent from the field to lead 22-11.

On top of the team struggles, the Golden Lions' star Martaveous McKnight - the SWAC Player and Newcomer of the Year - didn't score a single point during that stretch.

McKnight finally got on the board with 9:38 to go in the first half on a corner three-pointer. McKnight was held to just nine points in the first half and finished the game with 17 points.

The Golden Lions were able to cut down the Tigers' lead at the half, thanks to the play of Travon Harper, who scored the final eight points of the first half.

Harper finished the first half with a 15 points and the game with a team-high 21 points. Christian Robertson also scored 17 points in the loss.

Key Players
D. Jefferson
3 G
M. McKnight
23 G
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
42.5 Field Goal % 45.2
40.1 Three Point % 35.0
80.6 Free Throw % 72.1
  Turnover on Derrick Bruce 0.0
+ 2 Martaveous McKnight made layup, assist by Quamauri Hardy 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Demontrae Jefferson, stolen by Quamauri Hardy 12.0
+ 2 Christian Robertson made layup 16.0
+ 3 Robert Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Bruce 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Trayvon Reed 58.0
  Martaveous McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
+ 2 Trayvon Reed made alley-oop shot, assist by Derrick Bruce 1:15
  Defensive rebound by Trayvon Reed 1:27
  J'Breun Sprinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:29
  Offensive rebound by Christian Robertson 1:35
Team Stats
Points 84 69
Field Goals 26-44 (59.1%) 25-63 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 22-26 (84.6%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 29
Offensive 5 13
Defensive 28 14
Team 0 2
Assists 20 11
Steals 6 7
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 2 0
5
T. Reed C
17 PTS, 10 REB
35
T. Harper F
21 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo Texas So. 15-19 77.5 PPG 39.8 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Ark.-PB 14-21 65.8 PPG 32 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
5
T. Reed C 9.4 PPG 8.7 RPG 0.4 APG 66.0 FG%
35
T. Harper F 10.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 0.7 APG 56.4 FG%
Top Scorers
5
T. Reed C 17 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
35
T. Harper F 21 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
59.1 FG% 39.7
47.6 3PT FG% 21.4
84.6 FT% 66.7
Starters
D. Jefferson
D. Clark
D. Bruce
M. Salmon
C. McClelland
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Jefferson 40 15 6 7 0 0 4 2 2/8 0/4 11/11 0 6
D. Clark 23 14 0 6 0 0 4 5 4/9 1/3 5/6 0 0
D. Bruce 40 13 4 6 1 0 4 2 4/9 4/7 1/2 0 4
M. Salmon 17 6 4 0 1 0 1 2 3/3 0/0 0/1 1 3
C. McClelland 5 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
T. Reed
R. Lewis
L. Walker
B. Carey
K. Granger Jr.
D. Lumpkin
K. Scott
J. Perry
A. Campbell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Reed 30 17 10 0 1 4 1 4 7/7 0/0 3/4 3 7
R. Lewis 22 9 5 0 1 0 0 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 5
L. Walker 21 7 4 1 2 0 0 3 2/2 1/1 2/2 1 3
B. Carey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Granger Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Lumpkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Perry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 33 20 6 4 15 19 26/44 10/21 22/26 5 28
Starters
T. Harper
M. McKnight
C. Robertson
T. Steen
C. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Harper 26 21 7 0 1 0 2 5 8/17 0/1 5/5 3 4
M. McKnight 37 17 5 4 0 0 2 0 6/16 1/5 4/7 1 4
C. Robertson 28 11 6 1 0 0 0 2 5/6 0/0 1/3 3 3
T. Steen 18 5 2 0 0 0 0 4 2/7 0/0 1/2 2 0
C. Jackson 16 3 0 0 2 0 1 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
T. Banyard
J. Toliver
J. Sprinkle
Q. Hardy
C. Posey
D. Tillman
D. Whitfield
M. Wallace
K. Campbell
A. McDyess
K. McKinney
A. Davis Jr.
J. McNair
W. Ridgell
C. Smith
I. Solomon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Banyard 23 7 2 0 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/0 3/5 1 1
J. Toliver 25 5 2 1 3 0 1 2 1/2 1/2 2/2 1 1
J. Sprinkle 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Q. Hardy 20 0 3 5 1 0 1 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 1
C. Posey 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
D. Tillman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whitfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McDyess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McKinney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McNair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Ridgell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Solomon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 27 11 7 0 8 19 25/63 3/14 16/24 13 14
NCAA BB Scores