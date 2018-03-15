IONA
DUKE

No Text

Bagley, Duke rout Iona 89-67, breeze into second round

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2018

PITTSBURGH (AP) Marvin Bagley III dominated in his NCAA Tournament debut, pouring in 22 points to go with seven rebounds as Duke rolled by Iona 89-67 on Thursday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year made 10 of 14 shots in 32 minutes, grabbed seven rebounds and knocked down his lone 3-point attempt as the second-seeded Blue Devils overwhelmed the 15th-seeded Gaels.

Grayson Allen scored 16 points and added a game-high nine assists for Duke (27-7), Trevon Duval finished with 19 points and eight assists and Gary Trent Jr. had 16 points and six rebounds as the deeper, more talented Blue Devils withstood an early push from Iona (20-14) to win going away.

Duke will play seventh-seeded Rhode Island (26-7) on Saturday. The Rams outlasted Oklahoma 83-78 in overtime earlier Thursday.

Roland Griffin led the Gaels with 21 points off the bench. TK Edogi chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds and Zach Lewis and Schadrac Casimir had 10 points each, but the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament champions simply couldn't keep up to fall to 1-13 all-time in the NCAAs.

Iona, making its third straight appearance in the tournament, actually came in with more March Madness experience than the freshmen-laden Blue Devils and while head coach Tim Cluess acknowledged before the game it would provide his team with a small advantage, at the end ''talent is talent.''

And the gap between Duke and the Gaels came into full focus about midway through the first half.

Iona welcomed the chance to run with the Blue Devils. They did. For a while, anyway.

A jumper by Griffin pulled Iona within 26-23 about 9 minutes into the game as the two teams played at a breakneck pace. The Blue Devils upped the intensity a bit defensively and when Allen hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, Duke led 53-39.

A 19-7 burst to start the second half boosted the Blue Devils' edge to 26 points and any concerns that Duke would falter as a No. 2 seed for the second time in six years vanished.

BIG PICTURE

Iona: The Gaels lose Edogi, Lewis and Deyshonee Much to graduation but should one again be right in the mix in the MAAC next season, as they have so regularly during Cluess' highly successful tenure.

Duke: The Blue Devils got it together late in the season thanks in large part to their defense. It didn't exactly look that way at times against the Gaels, who shot 53 percent in the first half. The going figures to be rougher against the balanced Rams.

UP NEXT

Duke: Has never lost to Rhode Island in four all-time meetings, including a 75-65 victory in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Nov. 20, 2016.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. McGill
0 G
M. Bagley III
35 F
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
21.1 Pts. Per Game 21.1
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
11.5 Reb. Per Game 11.5
44.9 Field Goal % 60.9
38.3 Three Point % 38.2
70.2 Free Throw % 61.8
  Defensive rebound by Jack White 5.0
  Rickey McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Roland Griffin 12.0
  Justin Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Justin Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Roland Griffin 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson 12.0
  Rickey McGill missed jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Gavin Kensmil 22.0
  Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Jack White 49.0
Team Stats
Points 67 89
Field Goals 26-60 (43.3%) 36-67 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 13-30 (43.3%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 39
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 19 24
Team 2 2
Assists 16 24
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
R. Griffin F
21 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
35
M. Bagley III F
22 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 15 Iona 20-14 392867
home team logo 2 Duke 27-7 533689
O/U 160.0, DUKE -21.0
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
O/U 160.0, DUKE -21.0
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Iona 20-14 79.8 PPG 36.7 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo 2 Duke 27-7 84.7 PPG 44.5 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
11
R. Griffin F 10.9 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.4 APG 52.1 FG%
35
M. Bagley III F 21.1 PPG 11.5 RPG 1.6 APG 60.5 FG%
Top Scorers
11
R. Griffin F 21 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
35
M. Bagley III F 22 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
43.3 FG% 53.7
20.8 3PT FG% 43.3
71.4 FT% 50.0
Iona
Starters
T. Edogi
Z. Lewis
R. McGill
S. Casimir
E. Crawford
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Edogi 27 11 9 1 1 1 0 2 5/8 0/0 1/2 5 4
Z. Lewis 31 10 3 4 2 0 1 3 4/9 2/4 0/0 0 3
R. McGill 35 10 2 5 0 0 3 2 3/7 1/3 3/4 1 1
S. Casimir 31 9 1 6 1 0 2 1 3/9 2/6 1/2 0 1
E. Crawford 24 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/6 0/5 2/2 0 2
Starters
T. Edogi
Z. Lewis
R. McGill
S. Casimir
E. Crawford
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Edogi 27 11 9 1 1 1 0 2 5/8 0/0 1/2 5 4
Z. Lewis 31 10 3 4 2 0 1 3 4/9 2/4 0/0 0 3
R. McGill 35 10 2 5 0 0 3 2 3/7 1/3 3/4 1 1
S. Casimir 31 9 1 6 1 0 2 1 3/9 2/6 1/2 0 1
E. Crawford 24 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/6 0/5 2/2 0 2
Bench
R. Griffin
T. Williams
C. Seaforth
D. Much
J. Svandrlik
G. Kensmil
A. Ristanovic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Griffin 31 21 5 0 1 1 2 4 9/12 0/0 3/4 2 3
T. Williams 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Seaforth 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Much 6 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 2
J. Svandrlik 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
G. Kensmil 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
A. Ristanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 27 16 5 2 10 16 26/60 5/24 10/14 8 19
Duke
Starters
M. Bagley III
T. Duval
G. Allen
G. Trent Jr.
W. Carter Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bagley III 32 22 7 1 1 0 2 2 10/14 1/1 1/2 4 3
T. Duval 31 19 1 8 0 0 4 2 7/11 4/5 1/1 0 1
G. Allen 36 16 4 9 1 0 1 0 6/14 4/10 0/1 1 3
G. Trent Jr. 28 16 6 1 0 0 0 3 6/12 4/9 0/0 1 5
W. Carter Jr. 24 9 8 2 2 1 2 2 4/9 0/2 1/1 3 5
Starters
M. Bagley III
T. Duval
G. Allen
G. Trent Jr.
W. Carter Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bagley III 32 22 7 1 1 0 2 2 10/14 1/1 1/2 4 3
T. Duval 31 19 1 8 0 0 4 2 7/11 4/5 1/1 0 1
G. Allen 36 16 4 9 1 0 1 0 6/14 4/10 0/1 1 3
G. Trent Jr. 28 16 6 1 0 0 0 3 6/12 4/9 0/0 1 5
W. Carter Jr. 24 9 8 2 2 1 2 2 4/9 0/2 1/1 3 5
Bench
M. Bolden
J. Robinson
A. Vrankovic
J. DeLaurier
J. White
J. Goldwire
A. O'Connell
B. Besser
M. Buckmire
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Bolden 12 5 2 0 0 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 2 0
J. Robinson 2 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/2 0 3
A. Vrankovic 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. DeLaurier 13 0 3 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1
J. White 7 0 3 1 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Goldwire 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. O'Connell 8 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Besser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 37 24 5 2 12 12 36/67 13/30 4/8 13 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores