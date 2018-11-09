INDST
Barnes scores 29, Indiana State beats Green Bay 78-74

  • Nov 09, 2018

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Jordan Barnes scored eight of his 29 points in the final 1:14, leading Indiana State past Green Bay 78-74 on Friday.

Barnes made two free throws for a 72-68 lead, and after PJ Pipes sank a 3-pointer to pull Green Bay within a point, Barnes answered with a basket in the lane.

Sophomore Tyreke Key added a career-high 22 points for Indiana State (1-1). Greg Lansing, who is the sixth head coach in program history with at least 100 victories, is tied with Royce Waltman for second with 134.

Indiana State led 40-33 after a back-and-forth first half with both teams having a 10-point lead. Key had a game-high 15 points in the first half.

Barnes, who hit a school-record 117 3-pointers last season, made his second 3-pointer of the game in the second half to move past Eddie Bird for fourth in school history.

Sandy Cohen III scored 16 points for Green Bay (1-1). He gave Green Bay its first lead of the second half at 69-68.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key 0.0
  Sandy Cohen III missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Green Bay 3.0
  Cody Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on JayQuan McCloud 10.0
+ 1 Cody Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Cody Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Shooting foul on De'Avion Washington 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Cody Schwartz 11.0
Team Stats
Points 78 74
Field Goals 22-57 (38.6%) 23-64 (35.9%)
3-Pointers 7-13 (53.8%) 7-31 (22.6%)
Free Throws 27-35 (77.1%) 21-33 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 45 38
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 32 21
Team 7 6
Assists 11 15
Steals 8 3
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 28 27
Technicals 0 0
2
J. Barnes G
29 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
1
S. Cohen III G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Indiana State 1-1 403878
home team logo Green Bay 1-1 334174
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana State 1-1 69.0 PPG 43 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo Green Bay 1-1 110.0 PPG 53 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
2
J. Barnes G 16.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 4.0 APG 31.6 FG%
1
S. Cohen III G 12.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.0 APG 71.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Barnes G 29 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
1
S. Cohen III G 16 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
38.6 FG% 35.9
53.8 3PT FG% 22.6
77.1 FT% 63.6
Indiana State
Starters
T. Key
C. Hughes
D. Thomas
A. Holston
E. Rickman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Key 37 22 6 3 4 0 0 3 6/13 1/2 9/12 1 5
C. Hughes 36 10 6 3 0 0 1 3 4/12 1/3 1/2 2 4
D. Thomas 20 6 7 2 0 0 4 5 2/5 0/0 2/2 1 6
A. Holston 31 4 5 1 1 0 4 3 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 4
E. Rickman 10 1 5 0 0 1 2 3 0/2 0/0 1/2 1 4
Bench
J. Barnes
D. Washington
B. Brinkmeyer
B. Kessinger
C. Williams
C. Neese
C. Bacote
D. Huenermann
T. Martin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barnes 36 29 4 1 0 0 3 1 6/13 4/6 13/14 0 4
D. Washington 19 4 3 1 3 1 0 5 1/5 1/2 1/2 0 3
B. Brinkmeyer 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Kessinger 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 1
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Neese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Huenermann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 38 11 8 2 15 28 22/57 7/13 27/35 6 32
Green Bay
Starters
S. Cohen III
C. Schwartz
T. Hemphill
K. Hankerson
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Cohen III 35 16 6 6 0 2 0 4 6/13 2/7 2/5 0 6
C. Schwartz 13 8 2 0 0 0 0 4 1/5 1/4 5/6 1 1
T. Hemphill 28 7 8 2 1 1 3 3 3/6 0/0 1/4 3 5
K. Hankerson 28 5 1 5 1 2 2 1 1/8 1/5 2/2 0 1
J. Smith 12 5 2 1 0 0 2 5 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
M. Patterson
J. McCloud
P. Pipes
T. Bell
H. Crist
J. McNair
T. Parham
W. Chevalier
T. Powell
B. King
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Patterson 22 10 9 0 0 0 1 3 3/6 0/0 4/7 5 4
J. McCloud 18 8 0 0 0 0 1 2 2/9 0/5 4/4 0 0
P. Pipes 21 8 1 0 1 0 0 2 3/8 2/6 0/0 0 1
T. Bell 17 7 3 1 0 0 3 0 2/4 0/2 3/5 2 1
H. Crist 5 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. McNair 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Parham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Chevalier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 32 15 3 6 13 27 23/64 7/31 21/33 11 21
NCAA BB Scores