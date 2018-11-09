Barnes scores 29, Indiana State beats Green Bay 78-74
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Jordan Barnes scored eight of his 29 points in the final 1:14, leading Indiana State past Green Bay 78-74 on Friday.
Barnes made two free throws for a 72-68 lead, and after PJ Pipes sank a 3-pointer to pull Green Bay within a point, Barnes answered with a basket in the lane.
Sophomore Tyreke Key added a career-high 22 points for Indiana State (1-1). Greg Lansing, who is the sixth head coach in program history with at least 100 victories, is tied with Royce Waltman for second with 134.
Indiana State led 40-33 after a back-and-forth first half with both teams having a 10-point lead. Key had a game-high 15 points in the first half.
Barnes, who hit a school-record 117 3-pointers last season, made his second 3-pointer of the game in the second half to move past Eddie Bird for fourth in school history.
Sandy Cohen III scored 16 points for Green Bay (1-1). He gave Green Bay its first lead of the second half at 69-68.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|0.0
|Sandy Cohen III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Green Bay
|3.0
|Cody Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on JayQuan McCloud
|10.0
|+ 1
|Cody Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Cody Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Shooting foul on De'Avion Washington
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Cody Schwartz
|11.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|74
|Field Goals
|22-57 (38.6%)
|23-64 (35.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-13 (53.8%)
|7-31 (22.6%)
|Free Throws
|27-35 (77.1%)
|21-33 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|38
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|32
|21
|Team
|7
|6
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|28
|27
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 1-1
|69.0 PPG
|43 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Green Bay 1-1
|110.0 PPG
|53 RPG
|23.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|J. Barnes G
|16.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|31.6 FG%
|
1
|S. Cohen III G
|12.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|71.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Barnes G
|29 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|S. Cohen III G
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|6 AST
|
|38.6
|FG%
|35.9
|
|
|53.8
|3PT FG%
|22.6
|
|
|77.1
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|37
|22
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|6/13
|1/2
|9/12
|1
|5
|C. Hughes
|36
|10
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/12
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|4
|D. Thomas
|20
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|A. Holston
|31
|4
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|E. Rickman
|10
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Barnes
|36
|29
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6/13
|4/6
|13/14
|0
|4
|D. Washington
|19
|4
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1/5
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|B. Brinkmeyer
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Kessinger
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Neese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Huenermann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|38
|11
|8
|2
|15
|28
|22/57
|7/13
|27/35
|6
|32
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Cohen III
|35
|16
|6
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|6/13
|2/7
|2/5
|0
|6
|C. Schwartz
|13
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/5
|1/4
|5/6
|1
|1
|T. Hemphill
|28
|7
|8
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|5
|K. Hankerson
|28
|5
|1
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1/8
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Smith
|12
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Patterson
|22
|10
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|4/7
|5
|4
|J. McCloud
|18
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/9
|0/5
|4/4
|0
|0
|P. Pipes
|21
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Bell
|17
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|3/5
|2
|1
|H. Crist
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. McNair
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Parham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Chevalier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|32
|15
|3
|6
|13
|27
|23/64
|7/31
|21/33
|11
|21
