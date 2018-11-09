SILL
UK

No Text

No. 2 Kentucky rallies past Southern Illinois for 71-59 win

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 09, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley each scored 15 points, Nick Richards grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 2 Kentucky rallied in the second half to beat Southern Illinois 71-59 on Friday night.

The Wildcats (1-1) bounced back from Tuesday night's 118-84 shellacking by No. 4 Duke, but had to work hard in the second half to overcome the veteran Salukis. They trailed 44-37 before Quade Green (14 points) scored five points during a 10-2 run for a 47-46 lead with 12:19 left. SIU didn't quit, but the Wildcats slowly extended their lead to 61-52 on consecutive three-point plays by Johnson and Green.

Richards' rebounding provided the biggest lift as Kentucky dominated SIU 48-19 on the glass. He had as many boards as the Salukis' combined total, surpassing his previous best of 15 last season against Fort Wayne. The Wildcats also shot 47 percent after halftime and limited SIU to 1 of 7 shooting from long range.

Aaron Cook had 18 points and Kavion Pippen 16 for the Salukis (0-1), who opened against their first ranked team since No. 13 Illinois in 2010. They shot 41 percent in their first meeting with the Wildcats.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky should remain in the Top 10 after a bounce-back win, even if it was a little shaky at times.

BIG PICTURE

Southern Illinois: The Salukis returned five starters from last year's 20-13 team and played as if they had been together for a while, pushing the offensive tempo and forcing the Wildcats into mistakes most of the night. But they let their seven-point edge slip away because they missed shots and couldn't keep Kentucky off the glass, especially Richards.

Kentucky: Developing chemistry might take a while for the Wildcats, who seemed out of sync for many stretches and committed 19 turnovers. They were fortunate that Richards was fierce on the glass while Green and EJ Montgomery (10 points) contributed critical scoring as Kentucky dominated bench scoring 32-6.

UP NEXT

Southern Illinois hosts Buffalo on Monday in the first of a home-and-home series this season with the Bulls. The Salukis will visit Buffalo on Dec. 15.

Kentucky hosts North Dakota on Wednesday in the first meeting between the schools.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by PJ Washington 3.0
  Eric McGill missed tip-in 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Eric McGill 10.0
  Kavion Pippen missed jump shot 12.0
+ 2 Reid Travis made jump shot 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Keldon Johnson 53.0
  Aaron Cook missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Reid Travis 55.0
+ 1 Reid Travis made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:07
  Reid Travis missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:07
  Personal foul on Kavion Pippen 1:07
  Defensive rebound by Reid Travis 1:07
Team Stats
Points 59 71
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 24-54 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 19-27 (70.4%)
Total Rebounds 19 48
Offensive 6 18
Defensive 12 30
Team 1 0
Assists 13 11
Steals 7 5
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 13 19
Fouls 24 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
A. Cook G
18 PTS, 2 AST
home team logo
5
I. Quickley G
15 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo S. Illinois 0-1 283159
home team logo 2 Kentucky 1-1 314071
O/U 149.5, UK -18.5
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
O/U 149.5, UK -18.5
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo S. Illinois 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo 2 Kentucky 1-1 84.0 PPG 41 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
00
A. Cook G PPG RPG APG FG%
3
K. Johnson G 23.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Cook G 18 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
3
K. Johnson G 15 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
41.1 FG% 44.4
31.3 3PT FG% 28.6
66.7 FT% 70.4
S. Illinois
Starters
A. Cook
K. Pippen
A. Fletcher
S. Lloyd Jr.
M. Bartley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Cook 37 18 0 2 2 0 4 2 7/12 2/3 2/4 0 0
K. Pippen 32 16 7 3 2 0 1 4 7/15 0/0 2/3 3 4
A. Fletcher 15 8 3 0 1 1 1 5 2/4 2/3 2/2 1 2
S. Lloyd Jr. 25 6 1 1 1 0 3 3 2/6 0/2 2/3 0 1
M. Bartley 36 5 1 4 0 0 2 4 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 1
Starters
A. Cook
K. Pippen
A. Fletcher
S. Lloyd Jr.
M. Bartley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Cook 37 18 0 2 2 0 4 2 7/12 2/3 2/4 0 0
K. Pippen 32 16 7 3 2 0 1 4 7/15 0/0 2/3 3 4
A. Fletcher 15 8 3 0 1 1 1 5 2/4 2/3 2/2 1 2
S. Lloyd Jr. 25 6 1 1 1 0 3 3 2/6 0/2 2/3 0 1
M. Bartley 36 5 1 4 0 0 2 4 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
E. McGill
T. Bol
R. Stradnieks
D. Beane
B. Gooch
J. Gardner
A. Fall
D. Swedura
S. Shafer
S. Dembele
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. McGill 26 4 1 2 1 0 0 3 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 0
T. Bol 17 2 3 1 0 1 0 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 3
R. Stradnieks 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
D. Beane 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
B. Gooch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swedura - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 18 13 7 2 13 24 23/56 5/16 8/12 6 12
Kentucky
Starters
I. Quickley
K. Johnson
R. Travis
P. Washington
T. Herro
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Quickley 31 15 4 0 2 0 2 2 6/10 2/4 1/1 0 4
K. Johnson 32 15 4 2 1 0 3 1 5/10 0/3 5/7 0 4
R. Travis 14 6 5 1 0 1 0 2 1/2 0/0 4/6 2 3
P. Washington 20 3 6 1 0 0 5 3 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 4
T. Herro 20 0 3 0 1 0 1 1 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 2
Starters
I. Quickley
K. Johnson
R. Travis
P. Washington
T. Herro
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Quickley 31 15 4 0 2 0 2 2 6/10 2/4 1/1 0 4
K. Johnson 32 15 4 2 1 0 3 1 5/10 0/3 5/7 0 4
R. Travis 14 6 5 1 0 1 0 2 1/2 0/0 4/6 2 3
P. Washington 20 3 6 1 0 0 5 3 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 4
T. Herro 20 0 3 0 1 0 1 1 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 2
Bench
Q. Green
E. Montgomery
N. Richards
A. Hagans
J. David
B. Calipari
J. Baker
Z. Payne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Green 26 14 0 3 1 0 2 0 4/8 2/5 4/5 0 0
E. Montgomery 17 10 7 0 0 2 1 1 4/8 0/0 2/3 4 3
N. Richards 27 8 19 1 0 3 3 2 3/8 0/0 2/3 9 10
A. Hagans 13 0 0 3 0 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 48 11 5 6 19 15 24/54 4/14 19/27 18 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores