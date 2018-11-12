JAXST
Penn St. dumps Jacksonville St. behind Stevens and Bolton

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 12, 2018

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Lamar Stevens and Rasir Bolton scored 25 points apiece and Penn State beat Jacksonville State 76-61 on Monday night.

Stevens also grabbed nine rebounds and Josh Reaves chipped in 11 points for the Nittany Lions (2-0) who won their second straight inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

Jason Burnell scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Jacksonville State (0-2). Derrick Mostella added 17 and Christian Cunningham notched 10 for the Gamecocks.

A back-and-forth first half turned for good on Bolton's second 3-pointer of the game. It gave the Nittany Lions the lead with 6:17 to play in the first half and Stevens helped them seize control with six points over the next 4:31.

After leading 37-32 at halftime, Penn State built 11-point leads twice before padding their total in the final minute. Stevens drew a foul en route to a layup then sank the free throw to put Penn State up 59-48 with 8:24 left. Reaves nailed a 3-pointer just over five minutes later to make it 66-55 with 3:18 to go.

THE TAKEAWAY

Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament in 2017, and although they were knocked out in the semis in the spring, still won a program-best 23 games. Picked to finish third in the Ohio Valley Conference by coaches in the preseason, the Gamecocks appear to have all the pieces to aim higher and vie for another title and a third-straight 20-win season.

Penn State: With a lot of new faces and big forward Mike Watkins still taking personal time away from the team, coach Pat Chambers wants to get a look at multiple lineups. With Reaves in foul trouble early, Chambers had the chance to get Jamari Wheeler more time with Bolton, Myles Dread and Myreon Jones on his wings.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville State visits Bradley on Wednesday.

Penn State plays DePaul in a Gavitt Tipoff Series game in Chicago on Thursday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens 25.0
  Marlon Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on Jason Burnell 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Penn State 33.0
  Detrick Mostella missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
+ 1 Josh Reaves made free throw 43.0
  Shooting foul on Jamall Gregory 43.0
+ 2 Josh Reaves made layup, assist by Lamar Stevens 43.0
+ 1 Myreon Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
Team Stats
Points 61 76
Field Goals 23-58 (39.7%) 26-64 (40.6%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 10-32 (31.3%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 35
Offensive 12 12
Defensive 25 19
Team 0 4
Assists 6 10
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 16 6
Fouls 23 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
D. Mostella G
17 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
11
L. Stevens F
25 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Jax. State 0-2 322961
home team logo Penn St. 2-0 373976
O/U 143.5, PSU -12.5
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
O/U 143.5, PSU -12.5
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Jax. State 0-2 72.0 PPG 38 RPG 9.0 APG
home team logo Penn St. 2-0 87.0 PPG 45 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
2
D. Mostella G 5.0 PPG 0.0 RPG 0.0 APG 20.0 FG%
13
R. Bolton G 13.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 6.0 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
D. Mostella G 17 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
13
R. Bolton G 25 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
39.7 FG% 40.6
21.4 3PT FG% 31.3
75.0 FT% 66.7
Jax. State
Starters
D. Mostella
J. Burnell
C. Cunningham
T. Hudson
M. Hunter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Mostella 30 17 2 0 2 0 3 2 7/16 1/6 2/2 1 1
J. Burnell 33 14 12 2 0 1 2 5 5/12 1/3 3/3 2 10
C. Cunningham 24 10 9 0 1 1 4 3 5/8 0/0 0/1 5 4
T. Hudson 28 7 2 4 0 0 0 3 2/7 0/2 3/3 0 2
M. Hunter 27 5 7 0 0 0 2 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 3 4
Bench
J. Gregory
M. Dunlap
J. Cross
D. St. Hilaire
M. Zeliznak
C. Jones
D. Ware
J. Hyde
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gregory 24 8 2 0 2 1 2 4 2/7 0/0 4/7 0 2
M. Dunlap 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Cross 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. St. Hilaire 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Zeliznak 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Jones 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Ware - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hyde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 37 6 5 3 16 23 23/58 3/14 12/16 12 25
Penn St.
Starters
L. Stevens
J. Reaves
M. Dread
J. Harrar
J. Wheeler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Stevens 40 25 9 3 2 1 1 2 9/18 2/6 5/7 2 7
J. Reaves 23 11 2 2 2 1 2 3 4/6 2/3 1/1 0 2
M. Dread 37 7 5 1 0 0 0 2 3/12 1/8 0/0 3 2
J. Harrar 26 3 6 0 1 0 0 2 1/3 0/0 1/3 4 2
J. Wheeler 21 0 2 2 1 0 1 3 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 1
Bench
R. Bolton
T. Buttrick
M. Jones
S. Pierce
M. Watkins
D. Zemgulis
G. Hazle
T. Nussbaum
I. Brockington
D. Kasatkin
K. McCloskey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Bolton 30 25 1 1 0 0 1 2 8/14 4/8 5/7 0 1
T. Buttrick 14 3 5 0 0 1 1 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 3
M. Jones 9 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 2/3 0 1
S. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Zemgulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brockington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasatkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCloskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 31 10 7 3 6 17 26/64 10/32 14/21 12 19
NCAA BB Scores