Penn St. dumps Jacksonville St. behind Stevens and Bolton
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Lamar Stevens and Rasir Bolton scored 25 points apiece and Penn State beat Jacksonville State 76-61 on Monday night.
Stevens also grabbed nine rebounds and Josh Reaves chipped in 11 points for the Nittany Lions (2-0) who won their second straight inside the Bryce Jordan Center.
Jason Burnell scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Jacksonville State (0-2). Derrick Mostella added 17 and Christian Cunningham notched 10 for the Gamecocks.
A back-and-forth first half turned for good on Bolton's second 3-pointer of the game. It gave the Nittany Lions the lead with 6:17 to play in the first half and Stevens helped them seize control with six points over the next 4:31.
After leading 37-32 at halftime, Penn State built 11-point leads twice before padding their total in the final minute. Stevens drew a foul en route to a layup then sank the free throw to put Penn State up 59-48 with 8:24 left. Reaves nailed a 3-pointer just over five minutes later to make it 66-55 with 3:18 to go.
THE TAKEAWAY
Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament in 2017, and although they were knocked out in the semis in the spring, still won a program-best 23 games. Picked to finish third in the Ohio Valley Conference by coaches in the preseason, the Gamecocks appear to have all the pieces to aim higher and vie for another title and a third-straight 20-win season.
Penn State: With a lot of new faces and big forward Mike Watkins still taking personal time away from the team, coach Pat Chambers wants to get a look at multiple lineups. With Reaves in foul trouble early, Chambers had the chance to get Jamari Wheeler more time with Bolton, Myles Dread and Myreon Jones on his wings.
UP NEXT
Jacksonville State visits Bradley on Wednesday.
Penn State plays DePaul in a Gavitt Tipoff Series game in Chicago on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|25.0
|Marlon Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|+ 1
|Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Jason Burnell
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Penn State
|33.0
|Detrick Mostella missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|+ 1
|Josh Reaves made free throw
|43.0
|Shooting foul on Jamall Gregory
|43.0
|+ 2
|Josh Reaves made layup, assist by Lamar Stevens
|43.0
|+ 1
|Myreon Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|76
|Field Goals
|23-58 (39.7%)
|26-64 (40.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|10-32 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|35
|Offensive
|12
|12
|Defensive
|25
|19
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|6
|10
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|6
|Fouls
|23
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Jax. State 0-2
|72.0 PPG
|38 RPG
|9.0 APG
|Penn St. 2-0
|87.0 PPG
|45 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|D. Mostella G
|5.0 PPG
|0.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|20.0 FG%
|
13
|R. Bolton G
|13.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|6.0 APG
|60.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Mostella G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|R. Bolton G
|25 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|40.6
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mostella
|30
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|7/16
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|1
|J. Burnell
|33
|14
|12
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|5/12
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|10
|C. Cunningham
|24
|10
|9
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|4
|T. Hudson
|28
|7
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/7
|0/2
|3/3
|0
|2
|M. Hunter
|27
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mostella
|30
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|7/16
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|1
|J. Burnell
|33
|14
|12
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|5/12
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|10
|C. Cunningham
|24
|10
|9
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|4
|T. Hudson
|28
|7
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/7
|0/2
|3/3
|0
|2
|M. Hunter
|27
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gregory
|24
|8
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|2/7
|0/0
|4/7
|0
|2
|M. Dunlap
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Cross
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. St. Hilaire
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Zeliznak
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Ware
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hyde
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|37
|6
|5
|3
|16
|23
|23/58
|3/14
|12/16
|12
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|40
|25
|9
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9/18
|2/6
|5/7
|2
|7
|J. Reaves
|23
|11
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4/6
|2/3
|1/1
|0
|2
|M. Dread
|37
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/12
|1/8
|0/0
|3
|2
|J. Harrar
|26
|3
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|2
|J. Wheeler
|21
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|40
|25
|9
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9/18
|2/6
|5/7
|2
|7
|J. Reaves
|23
|11
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4/6
|2/3
|1/1
|0
|2
|M. Dread
|37
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/12
|1/8
|0/0
|3
|2
|J. Harrar
|26
|3
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|2
|J. Wheeler
|21
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bolton
|30
|25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8/14
|4/8
|5/7
|0
|1
|T. Buttrick
|14
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|3
|M. Jones
|9
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|2/3
|0
|1
|S. Pierce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Zemgulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hazle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Brockington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kasatkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McCloskey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|31
|10
|7
|3
|6
|17
|26/64
|10/32
|14/21
|12
|19
-
MTSU
BELMONT60
68
2nd 10:31
-
ILLCHI
DUQ74
65
2nd 3:15
-
LAMON
TEXAS48
61
2nd 3:58
-
25BUFF
SILL60
43
2nd 3:23
-
PVAM
BAYLOR57
61
2nd 9:09
-
PENCHST
NORL54
79
2nd 4:37
-
AMER
NWEST45
53
2nd 5:48 BTN+
-
NAU
SDAK65
73
2nd 6:16
-
TXLTH
UIW55
60
2nd 2:04
-
TEXPA
TXAMCC58
53
2nd 7:06
-
OKLA
TXSA78
59
2nd 3:46 CBSSN
-
ALAM
RICE59
73
2nd 25.0
-
UCDAV
ARK41
55
2nd 8:55 SECN
-
TEXSO
IOWAST56
72
2nd 6:22
-
MOUBP
ARKST10
14
1st 10:37
-
UVM
2KANSAS34
33
1st 3:01 ESP2
-
LNGBCH
ARIZST14
31
1st 3:26 PACN
-
DENVER
12KSTATE21
30
1st 2:52 ESP3
-
JVILLE
GC12
27
1st 6:42
-
UTAH
MINN18
24
1st 4:34
-
MONTT
MNTNA17
30
1st 2:40
-
MORGAN
DEPAUL20
39
1st 0.0 FS1
-
MSV
NH61
100
Final
-
DTROIT
BUTLER63
84
Final
-
PEAY
SFLA70
72
Final/OT
-
STNFRD
7UNC72
90
Final
-
MNMTH
STJOES63
78
Final
-
MACUM
CIT75
148
Final
-
MANH
UMBC52
75
Final
-
CAMP
OHIO73
81
Final
-
JAXST
PSU61
76
Final
-
TROY
PITT75
84
Final
-
BGREEN
VCU61
72
Final
-
WELCH
PRESBY57
109
Final
-
STBON
NIAGARA72
80
Final
-
MIDW
MIAOH42
91
Final
-
BRIDGE
JMAD59
82
Final
-
NCAT
MD59
82
Final
-
HEIDE
YOUNG83
106
Final
-
MSCD
BING64
107
Final
-
QUIN
SEMO66
102
Final
-
KENSAW
SAMFORD60
74
Final
-
WNE
SACHRT72
114
Final
-
OZARKS
CARK52
93
Final
-
LIFEPAC
UCIRV0
0
10:00pm
-
SONOMAS
SANFRAN0
0
10:00pm
-
USD
WASH0
0145 O/U
-9.5
11:00pm PACN