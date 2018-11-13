BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Namon Wright scored a career-high 25 points and McKinley Wright IV added 17, helping Colorado pull away in the second half to beat Drake 100-71 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Bey had nine points and 14 rebounds as the Buffaloes (1-0) moved to 9-0 in home openers under coach Tad Boyle. McKinley Wright picked up where he left off in the assist department with six. He broke Chauncey Billups' freshman record for assists a season ago with 175.

Colorado shrugged off a sluggish start to lead by 11 at halftime. The team used a quick spurt to turn the game into a rout.

Nick Norton led Drake (1-1) with 18 points, including four of the team's 11 3-pointers. D.J. Wilkins chipped in 16.

The Buffaloes showed some early rust, but relied on their stingy defense until the offense found some rhythm. They out-rebounded Drake by a 44-29 margin and kept the turnovers to a minimum - until garbage time.

Redshirt freshman Evan Battey made his Colorado debut nearly 11 months after suffering a stroke. He steadily regained feeling on his right side while his speech is constantly improving. Battey finished with eight points in 20 minutes. He took a hard fall on a layup late in the game, but quickly jumped up and knocked down both free throws.

It was a Drake-themed night with the school from Iowa in town, filled with plenty of music from the rapper/song writer. There was a Drake trivia contest and a name-that-tune challenge. Even the Buffaloes' mascot got into the act by dressing in Drake-style clothing.

BIG PICTURE

Drake: The Bulldogs kept up with Colorado when the 3-pointers were falling. They were 7 of 18 in the first half from long range, and 4 of 19 in the second.

Colorado: The Buffaloes improved to 30-9 over the past three seasons in nonconference regular season games.

THIS & THAT

In July, the Buffaloes renamed their arena CU Events Center. It had been known as Coors Events Center since 1990-91. The building opened in 1979 as the CU Events/Conference Center. ... The Buffaloes were without sophomore guard D'Shawn Schwartz, who sat out a game for an NCAA infraction. Schwartz played in a non-certified summer league game outside of the allowable dates of competition. He saw action in 18 games last season. ... Colorado newcomer Shane Gatling had 12 points.

UP NEXT

Drake: Face Texas State on Saturday in the first of three straight games at home.

Colorado: Hosts Omaha on Friday.

