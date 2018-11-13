Namon Wright, McKinley Wright lift Colorado by Drake 100-71
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Namon Wright scored a career-high 25 points and McKinley Wright IV added 17, helping Colorado pull away in the second half to beat Drake 100-71 on Tuesday night.
Tyler Bey had nine points and 14 rebounds as the Buffaloes (1-0) moved to 9-0 in home openers under coach Tad Boyle. McKinley Wright picked up where he left off in the assist department with six. He broke Chauncey Billups' freshman record for assists a season ago with 175.
Colorado shrugged off a sluggish start to lead by 11 at halftime. The team used a quick spurt to turn the game into a rout.
Nick Norton led Drake (1-1) with 18 points, including four of the team's 11 3-pointers. D.J. Wilkins chipped in 16.
The Buffaloes showed some early rust, but relied on their stingy defense until the offense found some rhythm. They out-rebounded Drake by a 44-29 margin and kept the turnovers to a minimum - until garbage time.
Redshirt freshman Evan Battey made his Colorado debut nearly 11 months after suffering a stroke. He steadily regained feeling on his right side while his speech is constantly improving. Battey finished with eight points in 20 minutes. He took a hard fall on a layup late in the game, but quickly jumped up and knocked down both free throws.
It was a Drake-themed night with the school from Iowa in town, filled with plenty of music from the rapper/song writer. There was a Drake trivia contest and a name-that-tune challenge. Even the Buffaloes' mascot got into the act by dressing in Drake-style clothing.
BIG PICTURE
Drake: The Bulldogs kept up with Colorado when the 3-pointers were falling. They were 7 of 18 in the first half from long range, and 4 of 19 in the second.
Colorado: The Buffaloes improved to 30-9 over the past three seasons in nonconference regular season games.
THIS & THAT
In July, the Buffaloes renamed their arena CU Events Center. It had been known as Coors Events Center since 1990-91. The building opened in 1979 as the CU Events/Conference Center. ... The Buffaloes were without sophomore guard D'Shawn Schwartz, who sat out a game for an NCAA infraction. Schwartz played in a non-certified summer league game outside of the allowable dates of competition. He saw action in 18 games last season. ... Colorado newcomer Shane Gatling had 12 points.
UP NEXT
Drake: Face Texas State on Saturday in the first of three straight games at home.
Colorado: Hosts Omaha on Friday.
---
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Benan Ersek
|10.0
|Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Bad pass turnover on AJ Martinka, stolen by Samm Jones
|18.0
|+ 3
|D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samm Jones
|39.0
|Lost ball turnover on Benan Ersek
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by AJ Martinka
|1:02
|Noah Thomas missed free throw
|1:02
|Personal foul on AJ Martinka
|1:02
|+ 2
|Evan Battey made jump shot
|1:13
|+ 2
|Anthony Murphy made layup
|1:36
|Bad pass turnover on Eli Parquet
|1:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|100
|Field Goals
|24-62 (38.7%)
|33-56 (58.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-37 (29.7%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-21 (57.1%)
|24-37 (64.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|44
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|19
|36
|Team
|5
|0
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|27
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|38.7
|FG%
|58.9
|
|
|29.7
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|64.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Norton
|31
|18
|3
|4
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6/10
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Wilkins
|29
|16
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5/10
|4/7
|2/5
|0
|2
|S. Gatling
|22
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|5/8
|0
|4
|T. Murphy
|16
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|B. Ellingson
|31
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/9
|1/8
|0/1
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Norton
|31
|18
|3
|4
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6/10
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Wilkins
|29
|16
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5/10
|4/7
|2/5
|0
|2
|S. Gatling
|22
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|5/8
|0
|4
|T. Murphy
|16
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|B. Ellingson
|31
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/9
|1/8
|0/1
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. McGlynn
|30
|13
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3/10
|0/4
|7/9
|2
|5
|N. Thomas
|19
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|0/1
|0
|0
|A. Murphy
|27
|7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3/7
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|4
|S. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Pilipovic
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Robbins
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Penn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Vaske
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Sturtz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|222
|71
|24
|14
|5
|2
|13
|27
|24/62
|11/37
|12/21
|5
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|25
|17
|2
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|6/9
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|2
|L. Siewert
|23
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/4
|2/2
|1/3
|0
|3
|T. Bey
|21
|9
|14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3/7
|0/2
|3/5
|3
|11
|E. Battey
|20
|8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|25
|17
|2
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|6/9
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|2
|L. Siewert
|23
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/4
|2/2
|1/3
|0
|3
|T. Bey
|21
|9
|14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3/7
|0/2
|3/5
|3
|11
|E. Battey
|20
|8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Wright
|29
|25
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8/12
|5/8
|4/5
|2
|6
|S. Gatling
|22
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|5/8
|0
|4
|D. Kountz
|18
|9
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|3
|E. Parquet
|17
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|A. Strating
|18
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|1
|A. Martinka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Ersek
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. McQuade
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Schwartz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|100
|44
|15
|5
|5
|12
|18
|33/56
|10/22
|24/37
|8
|36
-
GTOWN
ILL88
80
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
PEPPER
NCOLO64
69
2nd 5:29
-
NWST
BYU57
80
2nd 1:12
-
GATECH
5TENN37
51
2nd 8:44 ESP2
-
CSN
LOYMRY64
79
2nd 15.0
-
IONA
NMEX72
71
2nd 7:58
-
CLS
UOP22
37
1st 3:55
-
NICHST
IDAHO39
40
1st 0.0
-
HAMP
CAL31
48
1st 0.0 PACN
-
UCRIV
UNLV25
35
1st 0.0
-
CALLTHRN
UCSB15
50
1st 0.0
-
WISC
XAVIER77
68
Final
-
PFEI
WINTHR99
134
Final
-
MILW
FIU83
86
Final
-
CARVER
WOFF35
94
Final
-
CHNHL
DEL62
100
Final
-
MANCH
IPFW65
111
Final
-
CORT
WAGNER58
90
Final
-
REGENT
HOW51
108
Final
-
CUMBER
CHATT61
92
Final
-
ELMS
DART54
100
Final
-
TNTECH
SAV83
97
Final
-
DELST
LOYMD62
91
Final
-
HARV
UMASS74
71
Final
-
MASLOW
CCTST74
86
Final
-
TRNBPTST
BCU44
104
Final
-
MEMP
22LSU76
85
Final
-
NORFLK
SC64
81
Final
-
NCASHV
NCST49
100
Final
-
UGA
TEMPLE77
81
Final
-
NCCU
CINCY51
73
Final
-
SFA
MIAMI58
96
Final
-
STHRN
LVILLE54
104
Final
-
SHAWN
KENTST69
90
Final
-
MERCER
GAST60
62
Final
-
LAFAY
PENN61
91
Final
-
RI
CHARLS55
66
Final
-
NCGRN
NCWILM82
61
Final
-
WMICH
OAK85
77
Final/OT
-
HOLY
PROV61
70
Final
-
HARDIN
TEXST52
97
Final
-
LONGWD
UMES66
63
Final
-
MARIST
LEHIGH72
78
Final
-
URBN
CLEVST65
94
Final
-
MIDW
EKY52
107
Final
-
GWEBB
FURMAN86
88
Final/OT
-
GMASON
GASOU89
98
Final
-
CAN
BUCK82
73
Final
-
HARD
LATECH58
89
Final
-
LIU
FAIR89
87
Final
-
SELOU
TXTECH40
59
Final
-
SCST
CHARSO72
89
Final
-
NALAB
STLOU58
69
Final
-
CALBPTST
ORAL70
69
Final
-
CHIST
ILLST71
75
Final
-
ARKLR
TNST83
67
Final
-
DRAKE
COLO71
100
Final
-
CSTCAR
TULANE76
81
Final
-
TRVC
LIB40
93
Final
-
MVSU
UTAHST59
94
Final