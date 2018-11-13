DRAKE
Namon Wright, McKinley Wright lift Colorado by Drake 100-71

  • Nov 13, 2018

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Namon Wright scored a career-high 25 points and McKinley Wright IV added 17, helping Colorado pull away in the second half to beat Drake 100-71 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Bey had nine points and 14 rebounds as the Buffaloes (1-0) moved to 9-0 in home openers under coach Tad Boyle. McKinley Wright picked up where he left off in the assist department with six. He broke Chauncey Billups' freshman record for assists a season ago with 175.

Colorado shrugged off a sluggish start to lead by 11 at halftime. The team used a quick spurt to turn the game into a rout.

Nick Norton led Drake (1-1) with 18 points, including four of the team's 11 3-pointers. D.J. Wilkins chipped in 16.

The Buffaloes showed some early rust, but relied on their stingy defense until the offense found some rhythm. They out-rebounded Drake by a 44-29 margin and kept the turnovers to a minimum - until garbage time.

Redshirt freshman Evan Battey made his Colorado debut nearly 11 months after suffering a stroke. He steadily regained feeling on his right side while his speech is constantly improving. Battey finished with eight points in 20 minutes. He took a hard fall on a layup late in the game, but quickly jumped up and knocked down both free throws.

It was a Drake-themed night with the school from Iowa in town, filled with plenty of music from the rapper/song writer. There was a Drake trivia contest and a name-that-tune challenge. Even the Buffaloes' mascot got into the act by dressing in Drake-style clothing.

BIG PICTURE

Drake: The Bulldogs kept up with Colorado when the 3-pointers were falling. They were 7 of 18 in the first half from long range, and 4 of 19 in the second.

Colorado: The Buffaloes improved to 30-9 over the past three seasons in nonconference regular season games.

THIS & THAT

In July, the Buffaloes renamed their arena CU Events Center. It had been known as Coors Events Center since 1990-91. The building opened in 1979 as the CU Events/Conference Center. ... The Buffaloes were without sophomore guard D'Shawn Schwartz, who sat out a game for an NCAA infraction. Schwartz played in a non-certified summer league game outside of the allowable dates of competition. He saw action in 18 games last season. ... Colorado newcomer Shane Gatling had 12 points.

UP NEXT

Drake: Face Texas State on Saturday in the first of three straight games at home.

Colorado: Hosts Omaha on Friday.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Benan Ersek 10.0
  Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Bad pass turnover on AJ Martinka, stolen by Samm Jones 18.0
+ 3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samm Jones 39.0
  Lost ball turnover on Benan Ersek 47.0
  Defensive rebound by AJ Martinka 1:02
  Noah Thomas missed free throw 1:02
  Personal foul on AJ Martinka 1:02
+ 2 Evan Battey made jump shot 1:13
+ 2 Anthony Murphy made layup 1:36
  Bad pass turnover on Eli Parquet 1:52
Team Stats
Points 71 100
Field Goals 24-62 (38.7%) 33-56 (58.9%)
3-Pointers 11-37 (29.7%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 12-21 (57.1%) 24-37 (64.9%)
Total Rebounds 29 44
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 19 36
Team 5 0
Assists 14 15
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 27 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
N. Norton G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
13
N. Wright G
25 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Drake 1-1 343771
home team logo Colorado 1-0 4555100
O/U 148, COLO -14.5
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
O/U 148, COLO -14.5
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Drake 1-1 98.0 PPG 53 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Colorado 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
20
N. Norton G 17.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 5.0 APG 87.5 FG%
00
N. Wright G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
20
N. Norton G 18 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
13
N. Wright G 25 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
38.7 FG% 58.9
29.7 3PT FG% 45.5
57.1 FT% 64.9
Drake
Starters
N. Norton
D. Wilkins
S. Gatling
T. Murphy
B. Ellingson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Norton 31 18 3 4 2 0 3 3 6/10 4/7 2/2 1 2
D. Wilkins 29 16 2 2 0 0 0 3 5/10 4/7 2/5 0 2
S. Gatling 22 12 4 2 1 1 0 0 3/7 1/3 5/8 0 4
T. Murphy 16 4 2 2 1 0 3 5 2/4 0/0 0/1 0 2
B. Ellingson 31 3 1 1 0 0 2 4 1/9 1/8 0/1 0 1
Bench
N. McGlynn
N. Thomas
A. Murphy
S. Jones
A. Pilipovic
L. Robbins
C. Gholson
R. Penn
M. Gray
L. Vaske
G. Sturtz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. McGlynn 30 13 7 1 1 1 3 0 3/10 0/4 7/9 2 5
N. Thomas 19 10 0 1 0 0 1 1 4/9 2/5 0/1 0 0
A. Murphy 27 7 6 1 0 1 1 4 3/7 0/3 1/2 2 4
S. Jones 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Pilipovic 10 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
L. Robbins 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Penn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vaske - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Sturtz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 222 71 24 14 5 2 13 27 24/62 11/37 12/21 5 19
Colorado
Starters
M. Wright IV
L. Siewert
T. Bey
E. Battey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Wright IV 25 17 2 6 2 0 2 2 6/9 0/2 5/6 0 2
L. Siewert 23 11 3 1 0 0 0 3 4/4 2/2 1/3 0 3
T. Bey 21 9 14 1 0 1 3 3 3/7 0/2 3/5 3 11
E. Battey 20 8 1 1 1 1 0 4 3/6 0/1 2/2 0 1
Bench
N. Wright
S. Gatling
D. Kountz
E. Parquet
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
A. McQuade
D. Brown
D. Walton
D. Schwartz
J. Dombek
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Wright 29 25 8 0 1 0 1 1 8/12 5/8 4/5 2 6
S. Gatling 22 12 4 2 1 1 0 0 3/7 1/3 5/8 0 4
D. Kountz 18 9 3 4 0 1 1 0 3/4 1/2 2/4 0 3
E. Parquet 17 5 3 0 0 0 2 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 1 2
A. Strating 18 4 3 0 0 1 1 2 1/2 0/0 2/4 2 1
A. Martinka 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Ersek 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. McQuade 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Schwartz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 100 44 15 5 5 12 18 33/56 10/22 24/37 8 36
NCAA BB Scores