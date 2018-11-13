NCASHV
Daniels gets rolling as NC State beats UNC Asheville 100-49

  • Nov 13, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Utah transfer Devon Daniels scored 20 points as North Carolina State beat UNC Asheville 100-49 on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore had 14 points through two games in a slow start with the Wolfpack, but he made 8 of 16 shots with nine rebounds Tuesday.

N.C. State (3-0) shot 54 percent and led big nearly all night, pushing the margin to 29-7 with 5 1/2 minutes left before halftime to remove all doubt on the outcome.

Still, there were concerns. Starting point guard Markell Johnson left at the 16:24 mark of the first half after being blindsided by a backcourt screen from Jeremy Peck.

Last year's Atlantic Coast Conference assists leader was down for a time and wobbly as he was helped off the court. He was quickly ruled out for the game and didn't return to the bench until the second half.

Tajion Jones scored 21 points for the Bulldogs (1-1).

BIG PICTURE

UNC Asheville: Consider this a teachable moment for new coach Mike Morrell with his young bunch of Bulldogs. Morrell had spent the past seven seasons working under Shaka Smart, first at VCU and then at Texas. He has a group with practically no returning experience; UNC Asheville's returning players had combined for just five starts and 141 points (5.5 percent of the offense) from last year. UNC Asheville beat NAIA program St. Andrews by 40 last week, but things were predictably overwhelming on the road against an ACC opponent.

N.C. State: Add another lopsided win for a team that outscored its first two opponents 200-104, though Johnson's departure - along with the recent transfer of freshman forward Ian Steere after 5 minutes of opening-night action - left the Wolfpack a bit shorthanded with nine players for most of this one.

UP NEXT

UNC Asheville: The Bulldogs travel to Northern Kentucky on Friday.

N.C. State: Home comfort continues for the Wolfpack. N.C. State hosts Maine on Saturday in its six-game homestand to open the season.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by NC State 3.0
  Tajion Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels 39.0
  Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Bad pass turnover on Devon Baker 1:03
+ 2 DJ Funderburk made layup 1:24
  Offensive rebound by DJ Funderburk 1:28
  Eric Lockett missed layup 1:30
  Defensive rebound by Eric Lockett 1:38
  Luke Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:40
Team Stats
Points 49 100
Field Goals 17-51 (33.3%) 37-69 (53.6%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 51
Offensive 2 13
Defensive 19 33
Team 3 5
Assists 11 22
Steals 5 13
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 21 15
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Jones G
21 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
24
D. Daniels G
20 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UNC-Asheville 1-1 222749
home team logo NC State 3-0 4456100
O/U 153.5, NCST -24.5
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
O/U 153.5, NCST -24.5
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo UNC-Asheville 1-1 87.0 PPG 55 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo NC State 3-0 100.0 PPG 54.5 RPG 20.5 APG
Key Players
3
T. Jones G 14.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 4.0 APG 38.5 FG%
24
D. Daniels G 7.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.0 APG 31.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Jones G 21 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
24
D. Daniels G 20 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 53.6
30.0 3PT FG% 36.8
56.3 FT% 76.0
UNC-Asheville
Starters
T. Jones
C. Jude
D. Baker
J. Seegars
J. Peck
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Jones 37 21 1 0 1 1 2 0 7/15 4/11 3/4 0 1
C. Jude 21 8 4 1 1 2 1 2 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 4
D. Baker 34 5 4 4 1 0 8 4 2/13 0/0 1/4 1 3
J. Seegars 27 3 2 2 1 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 3/6 0 2
J. Peck 18 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. Gilmore
C. Worthy
S. Edoka
D. Heath
L. Lawson
J. Levitch
G. Townsend
C. Woodyard
L. Batts Jr.
L. Thorpe
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Gilmore 20 8 5 2 1 1 1 4 3/3 0/0 2/2 1 4
C. Worthy 21 2 4 1 0 0 3 3 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 4
S. Edoka 6 2 0 0 0 1 2 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Heath 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Lawson 12 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Levitch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Townsend - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Woodyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Batts Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thorpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 49 21 11 5 6 21 22 17/51 6/20 9/16 2 19
NC State
Starters
D. Daniels
T. Dorn
C. Bryce
W. Walker
M. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Daniels 26 20 9 1 2 1 2 4 8/16 1/5 3/3 1 8
T. Dorn 26 13 8 2 1 0 0 1 5/8 0/1 3/4 1 7
C. Bryce 26 13 7 4 4 0 2 2 4/8 1/2 4/7 3 4
W. Walker 20 10 3 0 0 1 0 3 5/8 0/0 0/0 1 2
M. Johnson 4 3 0 1 0 1 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Funderburk
B. Beverly
J. Hellems
B. Harris
E. Lockett
S. Killeya-Jones
M. Bates
I. Steere
J. McCluney
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Funderburk 21 11 6 0 1 3 0 1 4/6 0/0 3/3 3 3
B. Beverly 16 9 0 5 1 0 4 2 3/4 3/4 0/0 0 0
J. Hellems 19 9 7 2 1 0 4 2 2/9 0/5 5/6 3 4
B. Harris 16 8 2 3 3 0 1 5 3/5 1/1 1/2 1 1
E. Lockett 26 4 4 4 0 1 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 4
S. Killeya-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Steere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McCluney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 100 46 22 13 7 15 21 37/69 7/19 19/25 13 33
NCAA BB Scores