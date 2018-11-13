Daniels gets rolling as NC State beats UNC Asheville 100-49
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Utah transfer Devon Daniels scored 20 points as North Carolina State beat UNC Asheville 100-49 on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore had 14 points through two games in a slow start with the Wolfpack, but he made 8 of 16 shots with nine rebounds Tuesday.
N.C. State (3-0) shot 54 percent and led big nearly all night, pushing the margin to 29-7 with 5 1/2 minutes left before halftime to remove all doubt on the outcome.
Still, there were concerns. Starting point guard Markell Johnson left at the 16:24 mark of the first half after being blindsided by a backcourt screen from Jeremy Peck.
Last year's Atlantic Coast Conference assists leader was down for a time and wobbly as he was helped off the court. He was quickly ruled out for the game and didn't return to the bench until the second half.
Tajion Jones scored 21 points for the Bulldogs (1-1).
BIG PICTURE
UNC Asheville: Consider this a teachable moment for new coach Mike Morrell with his young bunch of Bulldogs. Morrell had spent the past seven seasons working under Shaka Smart, first at VCU and then at Texas. He has a group with practically no returning experience; UNC Asheville's returning players had combined for just five starts and 141 points (5.5 percent of the offense) from last year. UNC Asheville beat NAIA program St. Andrews by 40 last week, but things were predictably overwhelming on the road against an ACC opponent.
N.C. State: Add another lopsided win for a team that outscored its first two opponents 200-104, though Johnson's departure - along with the recent transfer of freshman forward Ian Steere after 5 minutes of opening-night action - left the Wolfpack a bit shorthanded with nine players for most of this one.
UP NEXT
UNC Asheville: The Bulldogs travel to Northern Kentucky on Friday.
N.C. State: Home comfort continues for the Wolfpack. N.C. State hosts Maine on Saturday in its six-game homestand to open the season.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by NC State
|3.0
|Tajion Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 2
|Devon Daniels made jump shot
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels
|39.0
|Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|Bad pass turnover on Devon Baker
|1:03
|+ 2
|DJ Funderburk made layup
|1:24
|Offensive rebound by DJ Funderburk
|1:28
|Eric Lockett missed layup
|1:30
|Defensive rebound by Eric Lockett
|1:38
|Luke Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|100
|Field Goals
|17-51 (33.3%)
|37-69 (53.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|19-25 (76.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|51
|Offensive
|2
|13
|Defensive
|19
|33
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|11
|22
|Steals
|5
|13
|Blocks
|6
|7
|Turnovers
|21
|15
|Fouls
|22
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UNC-Asheville 1-1
|87.0 PPG
|55 RPG
|18.0 APG
|NC State 3-0
|100.0 PPG
|54.5 RPG
|20.5 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Jones G
|14.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|38.5 FG%
|
24
|D. Daniels G
|7.0 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|31.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Jones G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|D. Daniels G
|20 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|53.6
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|76.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|37
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7/15
|4/11
|3/4
|0
|1
|C. Jude
|21
|8
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Baker
|34
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|8
|4
|2/13
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|3
|J. Seegars
|27
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|2
|J. Peck
|18
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Daniels
|26
|20
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|8/16
|1/5
|3/3
|1
|8
|T. Dorn
|26
|13
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/8
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|7
|C. Bryce
|26
|13
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|1/2
|4/7
|3
|4
|W. Walker
|20
|10
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Johnson
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Funderburk
|21
|11
|6
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|3
|B. Beverly
|16
|9
|0
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hellems
|19
|9
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/9
|0/5
|5/6
|3
|4
|B. Harris
|16
|8
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3/5
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|E. Lockett
|26
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Killeya-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Steere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCluney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|100
|46
|22
|13
|7
|15
|21
|37/69
|7/19
|19/25
|13
|33
