St. John's blows by Rutgers

  • Nov 16, 2018

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Mustapha Heron had a game-high 27 points, including four-of-five from beyond the arc while LJ Figueroa had 23 points, including 14 points on four-of-five from 3-point land in the first half, to lead St. John's past Rutgers 84-65.

Marvin Clark II hit a trio of 3-pointers in a two-minute span in the second half during which St. John's ballooned a 16-point lead into a 23-point lead with 8:33 left in the game. St. John's led by as many as 25

Rutgers was led by Issa Thiam with 13 points while Eugene Omoruyi chipped in with 12 points.

BIG PICTURE

St. John's: The Red Storm received two votes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, which has them tied for 45 with Arizona, Marshall and Xavier. On sheer talent, they're an NCAA Tournament team. It's on fourth-year coach Chris Mullen to guide them there.

Rutgers: After two games against inferior opponents, and a couple more after, this was the first litmus test for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers was clearly the less talented team, which will also be the case for many Big Ten games.

UP NEXT

St. John's: Play California at Barclays Center Monday night in the Legends Classic.

Rutgers: Host Eastern Michigan Monday night.

+ 1 Caleb McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Josh Roberts 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Rutgers 14.0
  Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Josh Roberts 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis 23.0
  Josh Roberts missed jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington 38.0
  Ron Harper Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington 38.0
  Ron Harper Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
Points 84 65
Field Goals 28-60 (46.7%) 22-63 (34.9%)
3-Pointers 16-32 (50.0%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 14-25 (56.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 43
Offensive 7 13
Defensive 31 26
Team 1 4
Assists 19 12
Steals 6 4
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Heron 32 27 6 2 1 0 3 3 10/14 4/5 3/4 2 4
L. Figueroa 34 23 11 4 1 1 0 3 7/13 6/9 3/4 2 9
M. Clark II 23 12 3 3 1 1 3 3 3/8 3/8 3/4 0 3
J. Simon 36 10 9 3 1 1 0 2 3/5 2/2 2/2 2 7
S. Ponds 33 8 4 6 2 0 2 2 3/10 1/5 1/1 1 3
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dixon 21 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/6 0/1 0/1 0 0
M. Earlington 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
B. Trimble Jr. 13 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
G. Williams Jr. 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Roberts 3 0 1 0 0 2 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Keita - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Caraher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 84 38 19 6 5 9 21 28/60 16/32 12/16 7 31
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Thiam 28 13 5 1 0 0 2 1 5/13 3/8 0/0 1 4
E. Omoruyi 26 12 7 3 0 0 2 3 3/8 1/3 5/6 1 6
G. Baker 35 7 5 5 2 0 2 1 1/7 1/4 4/6 0 5
S. Doorson 16 6 5 0 0 1 2 2 3/3 0/0 0/2 4 1
P. Kiss 28 5 3 1 0 0 3 2 2/9 1/4 0/0 1 2
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Harper Jr. 23 8 2 0 1 0 0 4 3/6 1/4 1/4 0 2
M. Johnson 17 6 7 1 0 1 2 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 5 2
M. Mathis 18 6 4 1 1 0 0 1 2/10 0/2 2/5 0 4
C. McConnell 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 0
M. Doucoure 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 65 39 12 4 2 14 16 22/63 7/26 14/25 13 26
NCAA BB Scores