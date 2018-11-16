St. John's blows by Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Mustapha Heron had a game-high 27 points, including four-of-five from beyond the arc while LJ Figueroa had 23 points, including 14 points on four-of-five from 3-point land in the first half, to lead St. John's past Rutgers 84-65.
Marvin Clark II hit a trio of 3-pointers in a two-minute span in the second half during which St. John's ballooned a 16-point lead into a 23-point lead with 8:33 left in the game. St. John's led by as many as 25
Rutgers was led by Issa Thiam with 13 points while Eugene Omoruyi chipped in with 12 points.
BIG PICTURE
St. John's: The Red Storm received two votes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, which has them tied for 45 with Arizona, Marshall and Xavier. On sheer talent, they're an NCAA Tournament team. It's on fourth-year coach Chris Mullen to guide them there.
Rutgers: After two games against inferior opponents, and a couple more after, this was the first litmus test for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers was clearly the less talented team, which will also be the case for many Big Ten games.
UP NEXT
St. John's: Play California at Barclays Center Monday night in the Legends Classic.
Rutgers: Host Eastern Michigan Monday night.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|6.5
|Ast. Per Game
|6.5
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|40.6
|50.0
|Three Point %
|41.7
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|+ 1
|Caleb McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Josh Roberts
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Rutgers
|14.0
|Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Josh Roberts
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|23.0
|Josh Roberts missed jump shot
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|38.0
|Ron Harper Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|38.0
|Ron Harper Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|65
|Field Goals
|28-60 (46.7%)
|22-63 (34.9%)
|3-Pointers
|16-32 (50.0%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|14-25 (56.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|43
|Offensive
|7
|13
|Defensive
|31
|26
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|19
|12
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|14
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. John's 3-0
|80.0 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Rutgers 2-1
|92.5 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|20.5 APG
|
|46.7
|FG%
|34.9
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|56.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Heron
|32
|27
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|10/14
|4/5
|3/4
|2
|4
|L. Figueroa
|34
|23
|11
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7/13
|6/9
|3/4
|2
|9
|M. Clark II
|23
|12
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3/8
|3/8
|3/4
|0
|3
|J. Simon
|36
|10
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3/5
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|7
|S. Ponds
|33
|8
|4
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/10
|1/5
|1/1
|1
|3
