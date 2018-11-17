Sam Hauser helps No. 24 Marquette rally past Presbyterian
MILWAUKEE (AP) Sam Hauser scored 19 points and Joseph Chartouny added 16 off the bench as No. 24 Marquette overcame a sluggish start to pull away for a 74-55 nonconference victory over stubborn Presbyterian on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (3-1), coming off a 96-73 loss at Indiana on Wednesday, erased a six-point deficit with a flurry of 3-pointers to trigger a 29-8 run midway through the second half.
Adam Flagler scored 20 points and J.C. Younger added 12 for Presbyterian (3-2). The Blue Hose hit three consecutive 3-pointers to take a 40-35 lead with 13:46 remaining.
Marquette, which made just one of its first 16 3-point attempts, hit five consecutive ones from beyond the arc, opening a 55-46 lead on Chartouny's 3-pointer from the right corner with 7:45 remaining.
Marquette had more turnovers than field goals in a lackluster first half, staggering to a 26-all tie at the break. The Golden Eagles were 7 of 28, missing all nine 3-point attempts, while committing eight turnovers.
Joey Hauser had 10 first-half points, including 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, as the cold-shooting Golden Eagles scored 12 points from the line.
Sam Hauser had 10 rebounds and Joey Hauser 8 to pace Marquette to a 45-24 advantage on the boards.
BIG PICTURE
Presbyterian: The Blue Hose are following up victories over Welch and Boyce with consecutive games against ranked opponents since becoming a Division I program.
Marquette: With early victories over weak nonconference opponents, the Golden Eagles will have a better feel for where they stand over the next five-game stretch, which includes No. 2 Kansas, either Louisville or No. 5 Tennessee, and No. 12 Kansas State.
UP NEXT
Presbyterian continues its two-game road trip against ranked teams at No. 20 UCLA on Monday.
Marquette faces second-ranked Kansas on Wednesday in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in New York City.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Personal foul on Theo John
|6.0
|Adam Flagler missed layup
|8.0
|+ 3
|Sam Hauser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Markus Howard
|48.0
|Cory Hightower missed jump shot
|50.0
|Offensive rebound by Davon Bell
|1:08
|Cory Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:10
|Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Francois Lewis
|1:22
|Defensive rebound by Joey Hauser
|1:48
|Adam Flagler missed jump shot
|1:50
|Offensive rebound by Adam Flagler
|1:56
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|74
|Field Goals
|19-61 (31.1%)
|25-55 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|12-29 (41.4%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|15-18 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|45
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|14
|34
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|14
|21
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|15
|Fouls
|16
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Presbyterian 3-2
|91.0 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|18.8 APG
|24 Marquette 3-1
|77.3 PPG
|44 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|A. Flagler G
|11.3 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|1.5 APG
|45.7 FG%
|
10
|S. Hauser G
|14.3 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Flagler G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|S. Hauser G
|19 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|
|31.1
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|41.4
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Flagler
|36
|20
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6/14
|4/7
|4/5
|2
|2
|J. Younger
|35
|12
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/10
|4/10
|0/0
|0
|3
|F. Lewis
|28
|7
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3/11
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Hightower
|30
|6
|5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2/14
|1/3
|1/4
|3
|2
|D. Bell
|37
|4
|4
|5
|6
|0
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Flagler
|36
|20
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6/14
|4/7
|4/5
|2
|2
|J. Younger
|35
|12
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/10
|4/10
|0/0
|0
|3
|F. Lewis
|28
|7
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3/11
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Hightower
|30
|6
|5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2/14
|1/3
|1/4
|3
|2
|D. Bell
|37
|4
|4
|5
|6
|0
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Crouch
|15
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Martin
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. TeTe
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Shubert
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Drake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Kay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Catchings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Becker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|20
|14
|9
|3
|8
|16
|19/61
|12/29
|5/9
|6
|14
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Chartouny
|24
|16
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/7
|3/4
|1/1
|1
|4
|S. Anim
|18
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|E. Morrow
|9
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|M. Heldt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Bailey
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Marotta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McEwen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lelito
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jaffee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|204
|74
|43
|21
|5
|4
|15
|12
|25/55
|9/25
|15/18
|9
|34
