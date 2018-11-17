PRESBY
Sam Hauser helps No. 24 Marquette rally past Presbyterian

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) Sam Hauser scored 19 points and Joseph Chartouny added 16 off the bench as No. 24 Marquette overcame a sluggish start to pull away for a 74-55 nonconference victory over stubborn Presbyterian on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (3-1), coming off a 96-73 loss at Indiana on Wednesday, erased a six-point deficit with a flurry of 3-pointers to trigger a 29-8 run midway through the second half.

Adam Flagler scored 20 points and J.C. Younger added 12 for Presbyterian (3-2). The Blue Hose hit three consecutive 3-pointers to take a 40-35 lead with 13:46 remaining.

Marquette, which made just one of its first 16 3-point attempts, hit five consecutive ones from beyond the arc, opening a 55-46 lead on Chartouny's 3-pointer from the right corner with 7:45 remaining.

Marquette had more turnovers than field goals in a lackluster first half, staggering to a 26-all tie at the break. The Golden Eagles were 7 of 28, missing all nine 3-point attempts, while committing eight turnovers.

Joey Hauser had 10 first-half points, including 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, as the cold-shooting Golden Eagles scored 12 points from the line.

Sam Hauser had 10 rebounds and Joey Hauser 8 to pace Marquette to a 45-24 advantage on the boards.

BIG PICTURE

Presbyterian: The Blue Hose are following up victories over Welch and Boyce with consecutive games against ranked opponents since becoming a Division I program.

Marquette: With early victories over weak nonconference opponents, the Golden Eagles will have a better feel for where they stand over the next five-game stretch, which includes No. 2 Kansas, either Louisville or No. 5 Tennessee, and No. 12 Kansas State.

UP NEXT

Presbyterian continues its two-game road trip against ranked teams at No. 20 UCLA on Monday.

Marquette faces second-ranked Kansas on Wednesday in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Personal foul on Theo John 6.0
  Adam Flagler missed layup 8.0
+ 3 Sam Hauser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Markus Howard 48.0
  Cory Hightower missed jump shot 50.0
  Offensive rebound by Davon Bell 1:08
  Cory Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
  Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Francois Lewis 1:22
  Defensive rebound by Joey Hauser 1:48
  Adam Flagler missed jump shot 1:50
  Offensive rebound by Adam Flagler 1:56
Team Stats
Points 55 74
Field Goals 19-61 (31.1%) 25-55 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 12-29 (41.4%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 24 45
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 14 34
Team 4 2
Assists 14 21
Steals 9 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 8 15
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
A. Flagler G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
S. Hauser G
19 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Presbyterian 3-2 262955
home team logo 24 Marquette 3-1 264874
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Presbyterian
Starters
A. Flagler
J. Younger
F. Lewis
C. Hightower
D. Bell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Flagler 36 20 4 1 1 1 1 3 6/14 4/7 4/5 2 2
J. Younger 35 12 3 1 0 0 0 1 4/10 4/10 0/0 0 3
F. Lewis 28 7 2 2 2 0 0 4 3/11 1/4 0/0 0 2
C. Hightower 30 6 5 3 0 1 2 3 2/14 1/3 1/4 3 2
D. Bell 37 4 4 5 6 0 3 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 3
Bench
R. Crouch
C. Martin
A. TeTe
K. Shubert
J. Baker
B. Drake
E. Kay
M. Catchings
J. Gibson
T. Becker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Crouch 15 3 1 2 0 0 1 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
C. Martin 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
A. TeTe 14 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Shubert 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Drake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Catchings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Becker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 20 14 9 3 8 16 19/61 12/29 5/9 6 14
Marquette
Starters
S. Hauser
J. Hauser
M. Howard
T. John
J. Cain
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Hauser 37 19 10 2 1 0 0 1 7/13 3/6 2/2 2 8
J. Hauser 36 13 8 5 2 0 1 1 2/8 1/4 8/8 1 7
M. Howard 35 10 5 6 2 0 7 1 4/7 2/5 0/0 0 5
T. John 22 5 5 1 0 3 4 4 2/3 0/0 1/3 3 2
J. Cain 15 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 1 2
Bench
J. Chartouny
S. Anim
E. Morrow
M. Heldt
B. Bailey
C. Marotta
K. McEwen
I. Eke
G. Elliott
M. Lelito
B. Jaffee
T. Gardiner
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Chartouny 24 16 5 5 0 0 1 1 6/7 3/4 1/1 1 4
S. Anim 18 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 1
E. Morrow 9 5 4 1 0 1 2 2 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 3
M. Heldt 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Bailey 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2
C. Marotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McEwen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jaffee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 204 74 43 21 5 4 15 12 25/55 9/25 15/18 9 34
NCAA BB Scores