UGA
ILLST

No Text

Georgia reaches Cayman Islands Classic semis

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2018

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Rayshaun Hammonds scored a career-high 31 points, Nicolas Claxton had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Georgia beat Illinois State 80-68 on Monday in the second game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Georgia (3-1) will play in a semifinal contest on Tuesday against No. 16 Clemson.

Georgia scored 13 of the first 15 points, holding the Redbirds to 1-of-7 shooting. Hammonds quickly reached double figures as Georgia took a 24-7 lead, and they rolled to a 47-26 halftime advantage after shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 83.3 from the line.

Milik Yarbrough led Illinois State (2-2) with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. William Tinsley added 14 points with four 3-pointers, Keyshawn Evans had 12 points and Phil Fayne blocked four shots.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Claxton
M. Yarbrough
23.3 Min. Per Game 23.3
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
50.0 Field Goal % 53.8
12.5 Three Point % 25.0
58.1 Free Throw % 68.8
  Offensive rebound by Jojo Toppin 1.0
  William Jackson II missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 2 Matt Chastain made dunk 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Matt Chastain 35.0
  Josh Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaac Gassman 39.0
  Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Turnover on Jojo Toppin 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton 1:07
  Josh Jefferson missed jump shot 1:09
+ 1 Nicolas Claxton made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
Team Stats
Points 80 68
Field Goals 28-58 (48.3%) 24-64 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 43 36
Offensive 12 13
Defensive 23 18
Team 8 5
Assists 16 11
Steals 3 6
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
R. Hammonds F
31 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
52
M. Yarbrough G
20 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia 3-1 473380
home team logo Illinois State 2-2 264268
O/U 147.5, ILLST +4
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
O/U 147.5, ILLST +4
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia 3-1 87.3 PPG 52 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo Illinois State 2-2 79.3 PPG 38 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
20
R. Hammonds F 12.3 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.7 APG 58.3 FG%
52
M. Yarbrough G 16.0 PPG 7.3 RPG 3.7 APG 60.6 FG%
Top Scorers
20
R. Hammonds F 31 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
52
M. Yarbrough G 20 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
48.3 FG% 37.5
33.3 3PT FG% 33.3
80.0 FT% 57.9
Georgia
Starters
R. Hammonds
N. Claxton
T. Fagan
D. Ogbeide
W. Jackson II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Hammonds 31 31 7 2 1 0 0 2 11/22 1/2 8/9 3 4
N. Claxton 33 22 11 4 1 2 3 3 8/13 1/3 5/8 3 8
T. Fagan 36 8 5 1 1 1 5 1 3/5 0/0 2/2 2 3
D. Ogbeide 13 5 1 0 0 1 2 3 1/4 0/0 3/4 1 0
W. Jackson II 24 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
Starters
R. Hammonds
N. Claxton
T. Fagan
D. Ogbeide
W. Jackson II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Hammonds 31 31 7 2 1 0 0 2 11/22 1/2 8/9 3 4
N. Claxton 33 22 11 4 1 2 3 3 8/13 1/3 5/8 3 8
T. Fagan 36 8 5 1 1 1 5 1 3/5 0/0 2/2 2 3
D. Ogbeide 13 5 1 0 0 1 2 3 1/4 0/0 3/4 1 0
W. Jackson II 24 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
A. Ngumezi
E. Wilridge
J. Harris
T. Hightower
M. Edwards
T. Crump
I. Sargiunas
J. Toppin
C. Harrison
C. O'Neill
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Ngumezi 5 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
E. Wilridge 22 2 4 2 0 0 0 4 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 3
J. Harris 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Hightower 13 2 2 3 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/1 2/2 1 1
M. Edwards 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Crump 12 0 1 3 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
I. Sargiunas 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Toppin 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Neill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 35 16 3 4 12 19 28/58 4/12 20/25 12 23
Illinois State
Starters
M. Yarbrough
W. Tinsley
K. Evans
Z. Copeland
P. Fayne
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Yarbrough 34 20 8 4 1 1 7 4 8/19 0/2 4/6 1 7
W. Tinsley 30 14 6 0 0 2 0 2 5/8 4/7 0/0 2 4
K. Evans 26 12 1 3 0 0 1 3 3/9 2/5 4/4 0 1
Z. Copeland 19 9 5 0 1 0 0 1 3/10 2/7 1/2 2 3
P. Fayne 13 3 1 0 1 4 3 5 1/2 0/0 1/3 1 0
Starters
M. Yarbrough
W. Tinsley
K. Evans
Z. Copeland
P. Fayne
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Yarbrough 34 20 8 4 1 1 7 4 8/19 0/2 4/6 1 7
W. Tinsley 30 14 6 0 0 2 0 2 5/8 4/7 0/0 2 4
K. Evans 26 12 1 3 0 0 1 3 3/9 2/5 4/4 0 1
Z. Copeland 19 9 5 0 1 0 0 1 3/10 2/7 1/2 2 3
P. Fayne 13 3 1 0 1 4 3 5 1/2 0/0 1/3 1 0
Bench
M. Hein
M. Chastain
R. Idowu
I. Gassman
J. Jefferson
J. Hillsman
K. Fisher III
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
A. Ndiaye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Hein 14 6 0 0 2 0 1 2 2/4 1/2 1/4 0 0
M. Chastain 19 2 4 3 1 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 0
R. Idowu 14 2 4 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
I. Gassman 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
J. Jefferson 21 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/7 0/3 0/0 1 0
J. Hillsman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fisher III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 31 11 6 7 14 22 24/64 9/27 11/19 13 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores