GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Rayshaun Hammonds scored a career-high 31 points, Nicolas Claxton had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Georgia beat Illinois State 80-68 on Monday in the second game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Georgia (3-1) will play in a semifinal contest on Tuesday against No. 16 Clemson.

Georgia scored 13 of the first 15 points, holding the Redbirds to 1-of-7 shooting. Hammonds quickly reached double figures as Georgia took a 24-7 lead, and they rolled to a 47-26 halftime advantage after shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 83.3 from the line.

Milik Yarbrough led Illinois State (2-2) with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. William Tinsley added 14 points with four 3-pointers, Keyshawn Evans had 12 points and Phil Fayne blocked four shots.

