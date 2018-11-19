Georgia reaches Cayman Islands Classic semis
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Rayshaun Hammonds scored a career-high 31 points, Nicolas Claxton had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Georgia beat Illinois State 80-68 on Monday in the second game of the Cayman Islands Classic.
Georgia (3-1) will play in a semifinal contest on Tuesday against No. 16 Clemson.
Georgia scored 13 of the first 15 points, holding the Redbirds to 1-of-7 shooting. Hammonds quickly reached double figures as Georgia took a 24-7 lead, and they rolled to a 47-26 halftime advantage after shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 83.3 from the line.
Milik Yarbrough led Illinois State (2-2) with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. William Tinsley added 14 points with four 3-pointers, Keyshawn Evans had 12 points and Phil Fayne blocked four shots.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|23.3
|Min. Per Game
|23.3
|16.3
|Pts. Per Game
|16.3
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|7.3
|Reb. Per Game
|7.3
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|53.8
|12.5
|Three Point %
|25.0
|58.1
|Free Throw %
|68.8
|Offensive rebound by Jojo Toppin
|1.0
|William Jackson II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 2
|Matt Chastain made dunk
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Matt Chastain
|35.0
|Josh Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaac Gassman
|39.0
|Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|Turnover on Jojo Toppin
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Nicolas Claxton
|1:07
|Josh Jefferson missed jump shot
|1:09
|+ 1
|Nicolas Claxton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|68
|Field Goals
|28-58 (48.3%)
|24-64 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-12 (33.3%)
|9-27 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|20-25 (80.0%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|36
|Offensive
|12
|13
|Defensive
|23
|18
|Team
|8
|5
|Assists
|16
|11
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|19
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia 3-1
|87.3 PPG
|52 RPG
|18.0 APG
|Illinois State 2-2
|79.3 PPG
|38 RPG
|17.3 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|R. Hammonds F
|12.3 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|58.3 FG%
|
52
|M. Yarbrough G
|16.0 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|3.7 APG
|60.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Hammonds F
|31 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|M. Yarbrough G
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hammonds
|31
|31
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11/22
|1/2
|8/9
|3
|4
|N. Claxton
|33
|22
|11
|4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|8/13
|1/3
|5/8
|3
|8
|T. Fagan
|36
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|D. Ogbeide
|13
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|0
|W. Jackson II
|24
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hammonds
|31
|31
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11/22
|1/2
|8/9
|3
|4
|N. Claxton
|33
|22
|11
|4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|8/13
|1/3
|5/8
|3
|8
|T. Fagan
|36
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|D. Ogbeide
|13
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|0
|W. Jackson II
|24
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Ngumezi
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Wilridge
|22
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Harris
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Hightower
|13
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|1
|M. Edwards
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Crump
|12
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Sargiunas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Toppin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Neill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|35
|16
|3
|4
|12
|19
|28/58
|4/12
|20/25
|12
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Yarbrough
|34
|20
|8
|4
|1
|1
|7
|4
|8/19
|0/2
|4/6
|1
|7
|W. Tinsley
|30
|14
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5/8
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|4
|K. Evans
|26
|12
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/9
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|1
|Z. Copeland
|19
|9
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/10
|2/7
|1/2
|2
|3
|P. Fayne
|13
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Yarbrough
|34
|20
|8
|4
|1
|1
|7
|4
|8/19
|0/2
|4/6
|1
|7
|W. Tinsley
|30
|14
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5/8
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|4
|K. Evans
|26
|12
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/9
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|1
|Z. Copeland
|19
|9
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/10
|2/7
|1/2
|2
|3
|P. Fayne
|13
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hein
|14
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|1/4
|0
|0
|M. Chastain
|19
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|0
|R. Idowu
|14
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|I. Gassman
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Jefferson
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Hillsman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fisher III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bruninga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donnelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|31
|11
|6
|7
|14
|22
|24/64
|9/27
|11/19
|13
|18
-
JACKST
SAMHOU39
46
2nd 13:52
-
STBON
GAST10
14
1st 12:04 FBOOK
-
IONA
LNGBCH4
5
1st 15:11
-
LALAF
COLOST6
5
1st 16:00
-
BGREEN
HAMP8
15
1st 14:33
-
SDAKST
TULANE80
84
Final
-
AKRON
16CLEM69
72
Final
-
KENSAW
EKY81
100
Final
-
UGA
ILLST80
68
Final
-
UCIRV
TXSA65
56
Final
-
HARTFD
UTVALL65
72
Final
-
8AUBURN
XAVIER88
79
Final/OT
-
ODU
NIOWA53
54
Final
-
1DUKE
SDGST0
0159.5 O/U
+15.5
5:28pm ESP2
-
OREGST
PENN0
0137 O/U
+4
5:31pm
-
AF
HIGHPT0
0130 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
LOYCHI
RICH0
0139.5 O/U
+7.0
6:30pm FS1
-
MOST
NEB0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
ARKPB
UMASS0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
DEFI
OAK0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
NCGRN0
0144.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
ROBERT
STETSON0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSE
DELST0
0
7:00pm
-
SUNYON
ALBANY0
0
7:00pm
-
CAN
14FSU0
0154 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
EMICH
RUT0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm BTN
-
NCAT
MRSHL0
0163 O/U
-23
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHIST
ETNST0
0146.5 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEXPA
ECU0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LONGWD
CHARLO0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
WMICH
CINCY0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
COPPST
RIDER0
0152 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
BING
COLG0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
STJOHN
CAL0
0146.5 O/U
+14.0
7:00pm ESP2
-
TOLEDO
FGC0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
MIZZOU
12KSTATE0
0129 O/U
-8
7:30pm
-
BOISE
CREIGH0
0144 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm FBOOK
-
TRNBPTST
CHARSO0
0
7:30pm ESP+
-
LOYMD
DTROIT0
0152 O/U
-2
7:30pm ESP+
-
NWST
HOU0
0143.5 O/U
-27
8:00pm
-
ARKLR
TULSA0
0141 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
ECCL
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
SFTRPA
7UNC0
0157.5 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
HOW
SILL0
0139.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
VANDY0
0140.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm SECN
-
SEMO
SALAB0
0144 O/U
-6
8:05pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
MARYCA0
0
8:30pm ESP3
-
UMBC
SDAK0
0138.5 O/U
+2
8:30pm
-
CPOLY
WASHST0
0147.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm PACN
-
BC
WYO0
0147.5 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm FS1
-
ENM
UTEP0
0
9:00pm
-
ARIZ
IOWAST0
0147.5 O/U
PK
9:00pm ESPU
-
BTHSDA
IDST0
0
9:05pm
-
TEMPLE
VCU0
0146 O/U
+3.0
9:30pm ESP3
-
TXTECH
USC0
0142.5 O/U
+6.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
LCLARK
PORT0
0
10:00pm
-
CALBPTST
6NEVADA0
0
10:00pm
-
PRESBY
17UCLA0
0150.5 O/U
-22
11:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
15MISSST0
0149.5 O/U
-4
11:00pm ESPU
-
3GONZAG
ILL0
0167.5 O/U
+15.5
11:30pm ESP2