Bradley holds off cold-shooting Penn St. 59-56

  • Nov 21, 2018

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) - Elijah Childs scored 18 points and Bradley held on to beat cold-shooting Penn State 59-56 in the championship game of the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday night.

Down by four with 20.8 seconds remaining, Penn State (3-2) had possession but missed three shots before Lamar Stevens was fouled with 1.5 seconds left. Stevens made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second. Penn State grabbed the rebound and pushed the ball out to Myles Dread at the top of the arc, but his shot hit the front of the rim at the buzzer.

Bradley (5-1) won its first regular-season tournament title since winning the River City Shootout in 1983.

Stevens scored 27 points on 7-of-20 shooting from the field and made 12 free throws, and finished with a tournament-record 99 points. The rest of the Nittany Lions shot a combined 10 of 39 (26 percent) against the Braves.

Childs was 8 of 13 from the field. Darrell Brown, Bradley's leading scorer the past two seasons, made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

Childs scored seven straight points early in the second half and the Braves had a 39-35 advantage and led the rest of the way.

Key Players
E. Childs
L. Stevens
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
24.3 Pts. Per Game 24.3
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
50.0 Field Goal % 48.3
36.4 Three Point % 26.7
46.7 Free Throw % 81.8
Team Stats
Points 59 56
Field Goals 21-49 (42.9%) 17-59 (28.8%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 4-27 (14.8%)
Free Throws 9-17 (52.9%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 28 45
Offensive 5 19
Defensive 20 24
Team 3 2
Assists 13 6
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 0
10
E. Childs F
18 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
11
L. Stevens F
27 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
away team logo Bradley 5-1 322759
home team logo Penn State 3-2 332356
O/U 134, PSU -5.5
Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Cancun,
away team logo Bradley 5-1 72.2 PPG 36.8 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Penn State 3-2 77.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.3 APG
10
E. Childs F 14.2 PPG 9.6 RPG 0.8 APG 45.0 FG%
11
L. Stevens F 24.3 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.5 APG 52.2 FG%
10
E. Childs F 18 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
11
L. Stevens F 27 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
42.9 FG% 28.8
33.3 3PT FG% 14.8
52.9 FT% 81.8
Bradley
Starters
E. Childs
D. Brown
D. Lautier-Ogunleye
K. Bar
N. Kennell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Childs 36 18 3 2 2 1 3 1 8/13 2/4 0/1 2 1
D. Brown 35 16 3 5 1 0 2 1 5/13 3/6 3/4 1 2
D. Lautier-Ogunleye 19 8 3 3 0 0 3 4 3/5 2/3 0/1 0 3
K. Bar 30 8 8 0 0 2 0 3 2/2 0/0 4/6 2 6
N. Kennell 32 6 4 1 1 0 1 2 2/9 1/6 1/3 0 4
Bench
A. Pittman
J. Henry
L. van Bree
J. Hodgson
A. Brummett
P. Hanley
L. Lundy
A. Boya
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Pittman 15 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 1
J. Henry 13 1 1 0 1 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1
L. van Bree 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Hodgson 15 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Brummett 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
P. Hanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Lundy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 25 13 5 3 12 18 21/49 8/24 9/17 5 20
Penn State
Starters
L. Stevens
J. Harrar
J. Reaves
M. Dread
J. Wheeler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Stevens 40 27 8 3 2 0 1 3 7/20 1/4 12/14 3 5
J. Harrar 22 7 7 2 0 2 0 2 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 5
J. Reaves 32 4 9 0 1 0 5 2 0/6 0/5 4/4 6 3
M. Dread 32 3 4 0 2 0 3 2 1/7 1/7 0/0 2 2
J. Wheeler 31 0 7 0 1 0 1 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 3 4
Bench
R. Bolton
M. Jones
T. Buttrick
S. Pierce
M. Watkins
D. Zemgulis
G. Hazle
T. Nussbaum
I. Brockington
D. Kasatkin
K. McCloskey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Bolton 23 10 6 1 0 0 1 4 4/12 2/8 0/0 2 4
M. Jones 11 4 2 0 1 0 1 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 1
T. Buttrick 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
S. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Zemgulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brockington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasatkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCloskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 43 6 7 3 12 19 17/59 4/27 18/22 19 24
